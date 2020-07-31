Friday, July 31, 2020
While Rhea Chakraborty releases statement in her defence, Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard confirms all allegations against the actress

While Sushant Singh's bodyguard has also testified the allegations meted out at Rhea Chakraborty by the actor's father to be true, Rhea in her video is heard defending herself and accusing media of running a malicious campaign against her

OpIndia Staff

1

The investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case has taken several new turns, with the spotlight now shifting primarily on his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her alleged role in siphoning off Sushant Singh Rajput’s money, mishandling of his bank accounts, mentally harassing the actor and pushing him to suicide.

Hours after the ED registered a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty released a video statement in her defence.

While Sushant Singh’s bodyguard has also testified the allegations meted out at Rhea Chakraborty by the actor’s father to be true, Rhea in her video is heard defending herself and accusing media of running a malicious campaign against her: “I have immense faith in God and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice.”

In the first public response, released by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, the struggling actress asserted that “the truth shall prevail”.

The actress hires big shot lawyer Satish Maneshinde 

It is pertinent to note here that the Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty has hired one of the most expensive lawyers of the country, Satish Maneshinde, to defend her in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father accusing her of abetment to suicide. Earlier, Maneshinde had defended film actors like Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai blast case.

Earlier it was reported that Enforcement Directorate had sought a copy of the FIR registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty from the Bihar police. The FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father alleging that his ex-girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty had stolen Rs 15 crores from the actor.

Sushant’s bodyguard confirms ‘all claims against Rhea Chakraborty’

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with the Republic TV, the deceased actor’s bodyguard has confirmed all allegations against Rhea Chakraborty to be true. While divulging details of the late actor’s altered lifestyle and attitude in life, post his association with Rhea, the man declared that Sushant could never commit suicide.

Accusing Rhea and her family of fleecing the actor and using him as a “money card”, Sushant’s bodyguard said that all the allegation made by Sushant’s father KK Singh in his FIR against Rhea has been rightly made and he should get due justice.

Apart from frivolously spending Sushant Singh Rajput’s money, the bodygaurd also accused Rhea of giving drugs to Sushant. The man revealed that Sushant’s life had completely changed after Rhea entered his life. He would be asleep and unwell most of the time and no one had direct access to him. 

The bodyguard shared that Rhea changed the entire house staff and also Sushant’s accountant, except him. He revealed that before Rhea, Sushant’s family, especially his eldest sister Priyanka Singh, would visit him often and stay with him. However, he has only witnessed Rhea’s family visiting Sushant’s house and partying at his expense in the last one year. 

Testifying almost all the allegations meted out at Rhea Chakraborty by Sushant’s lawyer and family, his bodyguard hoped that the deceased young talented actor gets due justice.

