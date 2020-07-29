Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty hires big shot lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai blast case

Maneshinde had defended film actors like Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and is special public prosecutor in Palghar Sadhu lynching case.

OpIndia Staff

Satish Maneshinde to defend Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty has hired one of the most expensive lawyers of the country, Satish Maneshinde, to defend her in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father accusing her of abetment to suicide. Earlier, Maneshinde had defended film actors like Salman Khan in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai blast case.

She has moved the Supreme Court to transfer the investigation from Patna to Mumbai.

Who is Satish Maneshinde

Satish Maneshinde started his career as a Junior of Senior counsel Ram Jethmalani, where he practiced civil and criminal law. He defended Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai Blasts case. He was a part of the legal team defending Sanjay Dutt which included Farhana Shah and Karan Singh, grandson of Delhi-based senior lawyer Rajendra Singh. Dutt was convicted in 2006-2007 by a special court under the Arms Act for possession of AK-56 rifle and a 9 mm pistol. He was sentenced to six years which was later upheld by the Supreme Court but the sentence was reduced to five years.

Maneshinde is also appointed as the special public prosecutor in the Palghar lynching case where two Sadhus were lynched by a mob. Viral videos of the incident showed the police standing as mute spectator while the mob lynched the two sadhus.

On 14th June 2020, 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment. While initially it was suggested that he committed suicide, later reports emerged which cast aspersions on the cause of death. On Tuesday, KK Singh, Sushant’s father filed an FIR in Patna alleging that Rhea, his girlfriend, abetted his suicide. The FIR states that she took Rs 15 crores, laptops, jewellery and left Sushant, driving him over the edge. Her so-called suspicious involvement with veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and the alleged influence he commands over her has also fuelled speculations about the whole affair.

