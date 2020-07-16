Thursday, July 16, 2020
Home News Reports Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove 'regressive' bindi in new logo
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

The social media user and marketing executive Karthik Srinivasan who wrote the original LinkedIn post later took to Twitter to clarify that he did not mean the wearing the bindi as 'regressive'.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
4

A controversy has erupted across social media platforms after a LinkedIn user and marketing executive pointed out the ‘gender marker’ logo on the packaging of the cleaning product Scotch-Brite.

Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotyped gender roles. Pointing out at the vector image of a woman with a bindi, Srinivasan pointed out that how some of their products did not carry the same logo, while other products like scrub pad/sponge, brush, brooms, bathroom wipes, stainless steel scrubs, toilet brushes carried it.

In his LinkedIn post Srinivasan said that Scotch-Brite’s logo features a ‘vector image of a woman with a bindi’ and added that he understood that back in 1990 the ‘period was different’, but in 2020 ‘such gender markers seem awkward and out of place’.

Image source: LinkedIn

While Srinivasan talks about gender stereotype in logo, he mentions how the woman in logo is ‘Indianised’ with a bindi on her forehead. “While searching for the logo’s history (there wasn’t any that I could find), I also found 2 other logos of Scotch-Brite on logo websites that may or may not be older, official versions of the brand’s logo. But what was interesting about them was that they had this vector addition without the bindi/dot, that differentiates it as ‘Indian’. The first one seems like a ‘Western’ woman, while the 2nd one is closer to what we currently see in the Indian version of the logo, but with the bindi,” he writes in his post.

Following Karthik Srinivasan’s long post on the issue, Atul Mathur, who is the Head of Marketing – Consumer Business of 3M India responded to the controversy and thanked Srinivasan for his “insightful comment”.

“I head marketing in 3M India for our Consumer business. You have correctly surmised that this is a legacy vector, and that it is undoubtedly time to move on from regressive beliefs,” said Mathur. From his post, it is not yet clear whether he meant the gender stereotyping was regressive or the ‘Indianising the logo with a bindi’ was.

He concluded the post by saying, “I am pleased to inform you that you will see the logo change a few months down the line.”

Imate Source: Free Press Journal

The statements by the 3M India’s Head of Marketing Atul Mathur, however, created a storm on social media platforms after he called Hindu practise of adorning Bindi on forehead was a ‘regressive practise’. Netizens lashed out at the brand for ‘insulting Hindu women’.

Activist and Author Shefali Vaidya took to Twitter to slam the 3M India for insulting millions of Hindu women and said that she never bought your products ever.

Shefali Vaidya’s tweet

Smita Barooah also pointed how 3M India’s statement terming Hindu women ‘regressive’ was out of line and sync with Indian culture and norms.

A social media attacked the company stating that hope the female employees of the 3M India did not wear Bindis to work at your manufacturing units or perhaps not employed by them at all.

They also noted how 3M has women as part of their logo internationally but only found Hindu women wearing Bindi as a regressive practise.

The social media user and marketing executive Karthik Srinivasan who wrote the original LinkedIn post later took to Twitter to clarify that he did not mean the wearing the bindi as ‘regressive’.

He explained that he meant that gender stereotyping was regressive. Srinivasan claimed he pointed out the bindi in Indian logo as logo of other countries did not have that. Netizens pointed out that the gender stereotype could have been pointed out without specifying the bindi as it was quite evident the logo had a woman. He then claimed it was necessary to point out bindi-wearing logo for ‘gender disparity’ as woman logo in other countries didn’t don a bindi.

While Scotch-Brite may be stereotyping women as household cleaning experts through the logo, Indian women wearing a bindi is quite normal. Hence, when Srinivasan says he was shocked to see the ‘Indianised’ logo in a post on ‘gender stereotypes’ he contradicts himself as you’d hardly see foreigners wear bindis. It is not clear whether Srinivasan thought bindi-wearing woman on the logo is the wrong stereotype or just woman, because he has again highlighted the bindi part.

When you fight one stereotype by playing up another

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsscotch brite logo, scotch brite bindi logo,

Trending now

News Reports

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requests home minister Amit Shah to hand over Sushant’s suicide case to CBI

OpIndia Staff -
After receiving death and rape threats, Rhea Chakraborty seeks CBI probe into her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case
Read more

“Was attacked because I’m a Dalit”: Says social media user Madhur Singh who finds inaction of NCW against comedian Kenny Sebastian worrisome

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Social media user Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy has expressed concern that the lack of action of National Commission for Women against comedian Kenny Sebastian for obscene comments against his mother.

He had problem with ringing bells in temple: Locals allege Nadeem Mewati of unleashing terror against Hindus and masterminding priest murder

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the Meerut Priest murder case, local residents have alleged involvement of former councillor Nadeem Mewati.

Maharashtra CID rules out communal angle in Palghar lynching, chargesheet filed

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The CID filed two charge-sheets of around 11,000 pages, naming over 250-plus accused in the mob lynching case to claim that lynchings of Hindu Sadhus were fuelled by rumours of a gang of thieves and was not a pre-planned attack.

Employees with high access were targeted to hack, Twitter says after multiple verified accounts get hacked

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the intervening night of 15th and 16th July, Twitter accounts of high profile celebrities were hacked.

Recently Popular

Politics

Did you know Farooq Abdullah’s daughter Sara Abdullah had a rough time convincing her family for marrying ‘Hindu’ boy Sachin Pilot: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Sara Abdullah had to suffer a lot of hardship to marry Sachin Pilot because her family did not want her to marry a 'Hindu' man.
Read more
Entertainment

At least 7 stand-up comedians deactivate or protect their Twitter accounts after netizens dredge up deplorable old tweets and videos

OpIndia Staff -
Unnerved by the possibility that they might be entrapped in a legal dispute, comedians deactivate/protect their Twitter account after users highlighted their reprehensible old tweets insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
Entertainment

AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi, who wanted entire Pawar family dead, deactivates his Twitter account

OpIndia Staff -
AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi has deactivated his account after screenshots of his abusive tweets against politicians went viral .
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more
News Reports

Meerut: Hindu caretaker of a Shiv Temple beaten to death after he protested against remarks on his saffron attire, accused Anas Qureshi arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Anas Qureshi allegedly attacked and beat up Kanti Prasad brutally after he complained to his family member's about Qureshi's hateful remarks
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Netizens outrage after Scotch-Brite says it will remove ‘regressive’ bindi in new logo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Srinivasan, who claims to be communications strategy consultant, recently took to LinkedIn to call out Scotch-Brite for their logo which stereotypes gender roles.
Read more
News Reports

India to begin International flights to select countries via Air Bubbles till travel restrictions due to Coronavirus remain: Civil Aviation Minister

OpIndia Staff -
Unless international civil aviation returns to pre-covid state, air bubbles are the only answer, said civil aviation minister
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Pilot & other rebel Congress MLAs approach Rajasthan HC against Speaker’s disqualification notice, court grants time to amend the plea

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in the day, Congress had sacked Sachin Pilot as the state chief and removed him from the Deputy CM's post
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty requests home minister Amit Shah to hand over Sushant’s suicide case to CBI

OpIndia Staff -
After receiving death and rape threats, Rhea Chakraborty seeks CBI probe into her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: NCP demands Rs.11,000 as ‘donation’ from aspirants to consider them for Gram Panchayat administrator posts

OpIndia Staff -
The NCP leaders in Pune have asked aspirants of the post to pay Rs 11,000 donation to the party to be eligible for the Panchayat Administrator post.
Read more
News Reports

Congress governments over four decades kept changing rules to allot free Lutyens land to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A report by Times Now stated that ongoing high-level probe against the Gandhis-controlled Rajiv Gandhi Foundation has exposed a convenient arrangement that saw Gandhi family virtually taking over prime Lutyens land through various trusts including the RGF.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Alcoholic man ruthlessly beat a stray dog to death in Ghaziabad, gets arrested after video of the act go viral

OpIndia Staff -
Ghaziabad man taken into custody after video of him beating a stray dog to death went viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

“Was attacked because I’m a Dalit”: Says social media user Madhur Singh who finds inaction of NCW against comedian Kenny Sebastian worrisome

OpIndia Staff -
Social media user Madhur Singh, popularly known as ThePlacardGuy has expressed concern that the lack of action of National Commission for Women against comedian Kenny Sebastian for obscene comments against his mother.
Read more
News Reports

‘India took extraordinary step to ban TikTok and other Chinese apps, US shouldn’t trust them either’: 25 US Congressmen urge Trump to follow India’s...

OpIndia Staff -
Praising India’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, 25 US Congressmen asked Trump not to trust these apps either in a strongly worded letter
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more

Connect with us

236,031FansLike
408,109FollowersFollow
275,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com