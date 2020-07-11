Saturday, July 11, 2020
Home Politics Mumbai blasts of 11 July: When Sharad Pawar, who had invented a ‘secular’ blast...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitical History of IndiaPolitics
Updated:

Mumbai blasts of 11 July: When Sharad Pawar, who had invented a ‘secular’ blast earlier, admitted that terrorists largely targeted Hindus

In simple words, what Sharad Pawar meant was by targeting the first class compartments in the local trains, the terrorists went to great lengths to ensure that Hindus were killed in the attack and also make sure that Muslims were not.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Sharad Pawar admitted that the Mumbai local train blasts of 2006 were targeted against Hindus
Image Credit: Rediff
154

The 11th of July, 2020 marks the 14th anniversary of one of the darkest days of Independent India. Exactly 14 years ago, in 2006, a series of 7 bomb blasts shook the consciousness of the country. The Mumbai local train blasts were carried out by Islamic terrorists during a phase where they appeared to be successful in whatever heinous endeavour they undertook.

The blasts created an atmosphere of despondency in the country. And it also revealed the dark underbelly of Indian politics. The anti-Hindu nature of Indian secularism has been evident for years, if not decades. For years, politicians have engaged in rabid minority appeasement to secure their minority community vote-bank. They have done so even at the expense of national security and interests. One individual who has been at the forefront of such conduct is NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Sharad pawar had admitted in an interview that he had invented a 12th explosion during the Mumbai Blasts in order to preserve the communal harmony. ‘I deliberately misled the people,’ he said, without any hint in his voice that he had done anything wrong. He also tried to blame the blasts on LTTE in order to avoid communal clashes. He was lying completely and without any regret at all.

In the same interview, Sharad Pawar also claimed that the purpose of the blasts was to create communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims, so that Muslim youth will be radicalised by the resultant communal clashes. Shekhar Gupta asked him whether he was questioned by others as to why he claimed Muslims were also attacked when they were evidently not.

Sharad Pawar promptly replied that he was and he was also asked about it by the Srikrishna Commission. He said that when he explained his reasons to Justice Srikrishna, the latter hailed it as the correct decision under the circumstances. As it so happens, in the interview, Sharad Pawar also made it quite clear that he was aware that in the 2006 Mumbai Train blasts, a deliberate attempt was made to target Hindus. The interview was aired in August 2006, a month after the serial bomb blasts in the local trains of Mumbai.

Sharad Pawar said, “Western railway (western suburban line) is the only railway where sizeable middle-class, higher middle-class, trading community, representative of stock exchange..” At that point, Shekhar Gupta interjected, “And many Gujaratis, Gujarati Hindus.” The NCP supremo replied, “Yeah, they travel in these. So they (terrorists) selected that train.”

He continued, “Secondly, you see that each and every compartment of various trains (that were targeted) were only first class. In first class trains, who travels essentially? Those who can afford. You will find very few Muslims who can afford. You will find very few other sections who are poor (who travel in first class). So essentially, Gujaratis, Marwaris, comparatively financially better people, or higher salary class, they travel.”

“So, Western railways and second, first class, that was a clear cut design to concentrate on particular section.and simultaneously, might be, that particular section should not be effected. So that type of precaution was also taken,” explained Sharad Pawar. In simple words, what the NCP supremo meant was by targeting the first class compartments in the local trains, the terrorists went to great lengths to ensure that Hindus were killed in the attack and also make sure that Muslims were not.

It is quite an admission by an important political player in Maharashtra. 13 years after he openly invented a bomb blast that never occurred in order to falsely claim that Muslims were targeted in the 1993 Mumbai Blasts during his tenure as Chief Minister, the same person quite casually admitted that the terrorists had deliberate targeted Hindus and wanted to make sure that not many Muslim lives were lost in the process.

The other aspect of it is the casual manner in which Shekhar Gupta, the current chief of the Editors’ Guild, is speaking of the targeted terrorist attack against Hindus. His digital media venture The Print presides over apocalyptic sermons about an imaginary Hindu fascism in the country targeting minority communities. But here he was, talking casually about Hindus being targeted by Islamic terrorists.

The mainstream media then did not highlight the matter at all. Here was one of the most powerful politicians in Maharashtra openly admitting that Hindus were the primary targets of Islamic terrorists who had taken measures to ensure that Muslims were not killed and yet, the mainstream media ignored it completely. A targeted campaign of violence against the Hindu community was not highlighted at all.

The mainstream media also did not believe then, and still does not believe, that it is worth questioning Sharad pawar why he deliberately lied on a matter as significant as a terror attack. Shekhar Gupta, in fact, approves of the fact that Sharad Pawar invented a fake bomb in the 1993 Mumbai blasts and that he tried to deflect blame on the LTTE.

The alliance partner of the NCP, the Congress party during the same period invented the mythical narrative of ‘Saffron terrorism’ to falsely draw and equivalence with Islamic terrorism and shield radical Muslims in the process. It further exposes the sham of Indian secularism and the lengths that secular politicians go to in order to shield Islamic fundamentalists and protect their Muslim vote-bank.

The Mumbai local train blasts of 2006 were carried out by Islamic terrorists. Prosecutors argued that the attack was planned by Pakistan’s ISI and carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists with help from banned terrorist outfit Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The blasts killed over 200 people and injured over 700.

In 2015, seven of the 12 convicted on charges of murder, conspiracy and waging war against the country were given life sentences while the other five were awarded the death penalty.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsMumbai local train blasts

Trending now

Social Media

When Ganesha and Nandi had a one-on-one on Twitter: A fight no one wants to stop

Anurag -
Gauprem and Gannuuprem, two Twitter handles are having a banter that everyone is watching with a tub of popcorn!
Read more
Politics

Mumbai blasts of 11 July: When Sharad Pawar, who had invented a ‘secular’ blast earlier, admitted that terrorists largely targeted Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Pawar also made it quite clear that he was aware that in the 2006 Mumbai Train blasts, a deliberate attempt was made to target Hindus.
Read more

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Two employees of Tahir Hussain turn witness, testimony included in chargesheet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Girish Pal and Rahul Kasana - the two employees of the accused Tahir Hussain said in their statements to the police that they were present in the office of Hussain in Khajuri Khas area on February 24.

Police encounters and ‘secular privilege’ in Indian politics

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Between 2002 and 2007, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) found 440 cases of suspected “fake” encounters by the police across India.

1500-year-old Cathedral Hagia Sophia converted to a mosque, President Erdogan says it’s Turkey’s ‘sovereign right’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a 1500-year-old Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Istanbul named Hagia Sophia would be converted into a mosque

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
Entertainment

Sony Liv criticised for ‘spine chilling’ promotional of its thriller Undekhi after people receive calls from a man whose life is ‘under threat’

OpIndia Staff -
Sony Liv was criticised for the promotional of its web series Undekhi that released on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Media

The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being ‘casteist’ for not killing Vikas Dubey hours before the encounter of the gangster

Editorial Desk -
Notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter in the wee hours of the morning on Friday
Read more
Social Media

After obscene comments, clip of comedian Kenneth Sebastian calling Sanskrit ‘most useless language ever’ goes viral. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video titled "Journey to the centre of my brain", Sebastian is seen thanking God because 'all the people who spoke Sanskrit are dead'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

South Sudan ambassador to the United States urinates during a live online discussion with his camera and mic on

OpIndia Staff -
Gordon Buay, the ambassador of South Sudan to the United States, was seen urinating during an online discussion on Facebook.
Read more
Social Media

When Ganesha and Nandi had a one-on-one on Twitter: A fight no one wants to stop

Anurag -
Gauprem and Gannuuprem, two Twitter handles are having a banter that everyone is watching with a tub of popcorn!
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan govt proudly pats itself on the back for building a Coronavirus hospital in record 40 days, but China wants its credit too: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan PM Imran Khan inaugurates new Coronavirus hospital in Islamabad build with help from China
Read more
Politics

Mumbai blasts of 11 July: When Sharad Pawar, who had invented a ‘secular’ blast earlier, admitted that terrorists largely targeted Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Sharad Pawar also made it quite clear that he was aware that in the 2006 Mumbai Train blasts, a deliberate attempt was made to target Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Chinese virologist who fled Hong Kong claims China and WHO adviser knew about the virus long before they made it public

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese virologist Li-Meng Yan claimed that China was well-aware coronavirus and its virulence long before it said it did
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey’s aide Guddan Trivedi arrested by Mumbai ATS: Here are his pictures with SP’s Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav

OpIndia Staff -
Vikas Dubey's aide Guddan Trivedi, wanted in Kanpur ambush on police and 2011 Santosh Shukla murder case, arrested by Mumbai ATS
Read more
News Reports

Virologist who spent weeks documenting his ‘battle’ against Coronavirus from hospital on NBC News finds out he was not infected

OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, Fair revealed that he was never diagnosed with the Chinese virus and had tested negative for it multiple times.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Opinions

Here is a short list of anti-Brahmin people and ideas Congress has nurtured and supported

K Bhattacharjee -
The Congress party has been trying to paint the Yogi Government as 'anti-Brahmin'.
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more

Connect with us

235,526FansLike
403,559FollowersFollow
273,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com