Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Home News Reports Voice samples of JNU student leader Sharjeel Imam match with videos of his seditious...
News Reports
Updated:

Voice samples of JNU student leader Sharjeel Imam match with videos of his seditious speeches, says forensic laboratory report

The Delhi Police has said that the report is “conclusive enough” to establish that Imam did give speeches on 13th and 15th December.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Sharjeel Imam
1

Hindustan Times has got hold of a copy of a report issued by Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) on voice samples of Sharjeel Imam. In the report, CFSL concluded that voice samples of Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam matched with the video clips of his speeches on the campuses of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. He is facing sedition charges under Indian Penal Code 124A for his said speeches. Police also added charges of mobilising people to block roads in the case against him. The report said, “The voices marked exhibit Q-1(S) & Q-2(S) are the probable voices of the person (Sharjeel Imam), whose specimen voice is marked Q-1(s).”

On Saturday, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police submitted the said report along with transcripts and video files of Imam’s speeches in a city court. It is believed that this report, along with the findings of the Police during the investigation, will form crucial evidence against Imam. He was allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches on the campuses of Jamia and AMU campuses. The Police have reported that his speeches played a vital role in the instigating violence outside Jamia on 13th and 15th December last year.

Imam refused to give samples

According to the Police, Imam at first refused to give his voice samples. He was ordered by the court on 12 February to provide his samples for examination. The report uses the word “probable” which is a technical term used by scientists, said Additional Commissioner Ashok Chand. He said that the report used the words “potential match” because there was ambient noise in the video clips.

If the voice did not match, the report would have clearly mentioned that the voice in videos does not match with Imam’s voice samples. The Delhi Police has said that the report is “conclusive enough” to establish that Imam did give speeches on 13th and 15th December.

Imam’s lawyer refused to accept the charges

Ahmad Ibrahim, Imam’s lawyer, said that these findings are insignificant. He added that Imam gave a hand-written application to the Patiala House court in which he informed the court that his voice was modulated and he was asked to speak some sentences from the speech. The court said that it would consider his application during the trial. He added, “We will file a bail application as soon as we get a copy of the charge sheet.”

Police filed supplementary chargesheet against Sharjeel in April. He was booked under IPC Sections 124A (sedition) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups) by the Delhi Police. As per the reports Police attached copies of pamphlets about the new Citizenship Amendment Law that they recovered from his laptop. Around 5000 copies of such pamphlets were photocopied and distributed across different mosques in Delhi. Police attached statement of a photocopy shop owner in south Delhi in the case. Sharjeel was arrested by the Police in February.

As Sharjeel Imam had incited people to “cut off” Assam from the rest of the country, Assam police also had filed a case against him. He was shifted from Delhi to Guwahati to face the probe in Assam, and has been lodged in Guwahati central jail. While he was scheduled to be transferred back to Delhi earlier this week, it was delayed as he tested positive for Coronavirus. At present, he is undergoing treatment for the infection in Guwahati.

The Citizen Amendment Act came in force on 10th Jan 2020. The Parliament passed the Act in December. The misinformation and protests against the said bill led to deadly anti-Hindu riots of Delhi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Son of poor teacher in Nepal gets admission at IIM Ahmedabad, Indians comes together to help with ‘high fees’

OpIndia Staff -
When twenty-four year old Aashik Jayswal, son of a poor teacher and farmer in Nepal, made it to IIMA, it was like his dream come true.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea took 15 crores, laptops, jewellery and left Sushant: Actor’s father accuses the girlfriend of abetment of suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Explosive allegations made against Rhea Chakraborty in 6-page complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father.
Read more

Sex for marks: Viral audio clip exposes Burdwan University professor’s history of sexual favours from students, probe ordered

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to a student of Kar, the wife of the left-wing professors confirms that her husband had exchanged sexual favours with students in lieu of marks in examinations or lucrative placements in colleges and universities.

With AAP leaders accused of taking part in Delhi riots, Kejriwal govt rejects lawyers proposed by Delhi Police as public prosecutors

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi cabinet meeting chaired by Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday rejected the panel of six public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police to defend itself in the February 2020 riots as well as anti-CAA protests in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.

Sweden’s Lund University asks people to stop defaming them and making fun of their name: Fact check

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Social media post has been making rounds that the University of Lund in Sweden - one of the world's top 100 universities recently took to social media to express their deep disappointment over disparaging comments made on the university, especially by several social media users who made fun on university's name.

Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan: PM Modi to place 22.6 kg silver brick at the foundation site of Ram Mandir. Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the silver brick weighs 22.6 kg and costs around ₹15,59,000.

Recently Popular

Crime

Pakistan: Kitten allegedly raped by 7 boys for over a week, dies dude to multiple organ failure

OpIndia Staff -
"This is Pakistan, and these are Pakistani men. Men are choosing animals for rape now after women and minors," the Facebook post emphasised about the grim situation.
Read more
Fact-Check

Samrin Bano becomes Sakshi Sharma to cheat people and collect donations, Indore police debunk claims of ‘stray dog shelter home’ woman

OpIndia Staff -
Investigation has revealed that the woman in the viral video is a Muslim woman named Samrin Bano who has been operating under several false names to portray herself as a 'dog lover' and seek donations from people.
Read more
Entertainment

Patna police file FIR against Rhea Chakraborty on the complaint of Shushant Singh Rajput’s father

OpIndia Staff -
KK Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, has filed a complaint against Rhea Chakraborty at Rajiv Nagar Police Station in Patna.
Read more
Opinions

How one call from Chief Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi changed my views from ‘Why Ram Mandir’ to ‘Mandir Wahin Banayenge’

Nirwa Mehta -
As we get closer to the dream of Bhavya Ram Mandir coming true, my perception of importance of the Ram Mandir underwent a transformation
Read more
Opinions

Dear Aatish Taseer, where is the spirit of Kaagaz Nahin Dikhayenge?

Abhishek Banerjee -
Did Aatish Taseer dare to hide any background info on his US citizenship application? My guess would be no.
Read more
Social Media

Freudian slip? After hounding IPS officer Nageshwar Rao, Siddharth Varadarajan unwittingly admits that he is working to destroy Hinduism

OpIndia Staff -
Siddharth Varadarajan had earlier accused senior police officer M Nageswara Rao of spreading 'communal paranoia'.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Voice samples of JNU student leader Sharjeel Imam match with videos of his seditious speeches, says forensic laboratory report

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Police Crime Branch submitted CFSL report along with transcripts and video files of speeches by Sharjeel Imam in court
Read more
News Reports

Son of poor teacher in Nepal gets admission at IIM Ahmedabad, Indians comes together to help with ‘high fees’

OpIndia Staff -
When twenty-four year old Aashik Jayswal, son of a poor teacher and farmer in Nepal, made it to IIMA, it was like his dream come true.
Read more
News Reports

Egypt: Female social media influencers get 2-years jail, 19,000 USD fine for ‘indecent’ TikTok videos

OpIndia Staff -
Two popular social media influencers, Haneem Hossam and Mawada el-Adham, who are in their early 20s, have been charged by the Egyptian court for their social media posts.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea took 15 crores, laptops, jewellery and left Sushant: Actor’s father accuses the girlfriend of abetment of suicide

OpIndia Staff -
Explosive allegations made against Rhea Chakraborty in 6-page complaint filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father.
Read more
News Reports

Sex for marks: Viral audio clip exposes Burdwan University professor’s history of sexual favours from students, probe ordered

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to a student of Kar, the wife of the left-wing professors confirms that her husband had exchanged sexual favours with students in lieu of marks in examinations or lucrative placements in colleges and universities.
Read more
News Reports

With AAP leaders accused of taking part in Delhi riots, Kejriwal govt rejects lawyers proposed by Delhi Police as public prosecutors

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi cabinet meeting chaired by Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday rejected the panel of six public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police to defend itself in the February 2020 riots as well as anti-CAA protests in the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court.
Read more
News Reports

Sweden’s Lund University asks people to stop defaming them and making fun of their name: Fact check

OpIndia Staff -
Social media post has been making rounds that the University of Lund in Sweden - one of the world's top 100 universities recently took to social media to express their deep disappointment over disparaging comments made on the university, especially by several social media users who made fun on university's name.
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka drops Tipu Sultan, Hyder Ali, Prophet Muhammad and Jesus Christ from school syllabus due to Coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Karnataka government has also dropped lessons on Jesus Christ and Prophet Mohammed, apart from Tipu Sultan.
Read more
Political History of India

Kalyan Singh refused to give orders to shoot Karsevaks: Here is his speech from 1992

OpIndia Staff -
Kalyan Singh is considered an icon of Hindutva due to his conduct during the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests DU Professor in Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case for Naxal activities

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has arrested one Hany Babu Musaliyarveettil Tharayil, son of Kunhu Mohammad, in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case.
Read more

Connect with us

237,688FansLike
417,076FollowersFollow
283,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com