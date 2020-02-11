Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Posters supporting radical Islamist Sharjeel Imam arrested under sedition charges appear at Jamia protest

Earlier, the Delhi Police has said that they have found evidence of foreign funding in the bank account of Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam.

OpIndia Staff
Sharjeel Imam is currently in police custody under sedition charges
Posters expressing solidarity with radical Islamist Sharjeel Imam appear at Jamia, (courtesy: NDTV)
Posters reading ‘Stop Vilification’ and ‘Solidarity with Sharjeel Imam’ appear in support of the Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam, who is currently in police custody under sedition charges, at the anti-CAA protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi on February 10, Monday.

It may be recalled the former JNU student and a columnist with leftist propaganda website The Wire, Sharjeel Imam had been arrested by Delhi Police from Bihar’s Jehanabad, for his seditious statements inciting Muslims for a war against India.

“If we can organise 5 lakh people, it would be possible to permanently cut off Assam with rest of India…if not permanently, then at least for a few months… only then will the government hear our voice”, Imam had made a clarion call for Muslims to cut-off Assam from the rest of India.

The Delhi police interrogating radical Islamist Sharjeel Imam had made some shocking revelations. The police had said that investigations revealed that Sharjeel Imam had visited Shaheen Bagh on December 13 and 15 that is two days before and the day when the protest started at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area.

OpIndia in an exclusive expose on December 31st revealed that Sharjeel Imam was the mastermind of the Shaheen Bagh protests and had severely nefarious designs and Islamist bent of mind.

Earlier, reports had emerged that the police are looking into ShaheenBagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam’s links with radical Islamist outfit PFI and the Islamic Youth Federation. The PFI is suspected of funding violence in the recent spate of violence during the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that the PFI has spent around Rs. 120 crores to fuel riots across the country.

In another major revelation, the Delhi Police has said that they have found evidence of foreign funding in the bank account of Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam. However, the Delhi police are yet not clear on who was funding it.

The crime branch has found several objectionable items in the laptop and mobile phone recovered from Sharjeel. Reportedly, his laptop had contained controversial posters pertaining to anti-CAA protests, written in Urdu and English. The same posters were distributed among students and mosques ahead of the anti-CAA riots that had occurred in Delhi in December.

Crime Branch officials had said that Sharjeel Imam is highly radicalized and wants to turn India into an Islamic state and had said that he was not remorseful.

