Saturday, July 11, 2020
Home Entertainment Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabia sea after...
EntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabia sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

MNS activist Yash Ranade shared a video on his Facebook account in which MNS workers can be seen vandalising the studio for permitting the concerned stand-up 'comedian' to jeer at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a towering symbol of 'Marathi Pride'.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Comedian Agrima Joshua apologises for her contemptuous remarks on Shivaji Maharaj as MNS workers vandalise the studio
Agrima Joshua(L) and MNS workers vandalise the studio(R)
33

A massive controversy broke out after a snippet of a video of a stand-up ‘comedian’ Agrima Joshua insulting the memorial to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian sea went viral on social media platforms. A wave of outrage and anger erupted across the state against the comedian for insulting a historical personality who is widely hailed for his unparalleled contribution towards the Indian cultural renaissance.

While the video is from last year, it soon went viral after the ‘comedian’ Agrima Joshua shared a one-minute clip from the gig on April 5. The video received angry responses from several quarters for making offensive remarks against the Shiv Smarak, a memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which was announced by Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP government in Maharashtra.

MNS workers vandalise the studio

An affront to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did not sit well with the Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena(MNS) party whose workers reached the studio where the stand-up video was shot and created a ruckus for allowing their facility to be used by individuals who had mocked Shiv Smarak–a memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Arabian Sea.

MNS activist Yash Ranade shared a video on his Facebook account in which MNS workers can be seen vandalising the studio for permitting the concerned stand-up ‘comedian’ to jeer at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a towering symbol of ‘Marathi Pride’.

In the video, Yash is seen asking the authorities at the studio to seek a written apology from the ‘comedian’ even as the other MNS workers are seen kicking and damaging the tables and chairs at the venue. Subsequently, the organisers tendered a verbal and a written apology to the MNS workers for allowing the comedians to air disparaging views on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shiv Sena MLA writes to Home Minister demanding action against the comedian

The contemptuous remarks against Maharashtra’s tallest icon–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj provoked an angry response from Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as well, who wrote a letter to the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanding strict against the comedian.

“A comedian named Agrima Joshua has made scornful remarks against Shivaji Maharaj in her comedy stand-up gig. I saw the video and I feel she doesn’t have respect for Shivaji Maharaj or she doesn’t know about him. I have also written to the Home Minister demanding her arrest,” Sarnaik said in a video uploaded on his official Twitter account.

He also added that if the said comedian was using the name of Shivaji Maharaj for earning fame and money, the Maharashtra Yuvati Sena/Mahila Aghadi will not tolerate such perverse behaviour. “If you want, you can take information about Maharaj from his devotees. Such needless mocking of Maharaj will not be tolerated by adherents of Hindutva,” Sarnaik said.

The comedian apologises for her crass remarks against Shivaji Maharaj

After her video insulting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj went viral on the Internet, sparking outrage over the crass comments she passed against the Maratha icon, many people on the social media asked the comedian to pull down the videos and provide an unconditional apology to those who have been grievously hurt by the insulting remarks against Shivaji Maharaj.

As the groundswell of outrage snowballed, involving political parties such as Shiv Sena and MNS, who raised their grievance with the comedian’s patently disrespectful remarks, Agrima Joshua grudgingly apologised for hurting the sentiments of the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and tweeted that her video has already been taken down from the Internet.

“I am sorry for having hurt the sentiments of the many followers of the great leader Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. My heartfelt apologies to followers of the great leader, who I sincerely respect. The video has already been taken down. Please amplify,” Joshua tweeted.

Agrima Joshua’s contemptuous remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

On April 5, 2020, Agrima Joshua had shared a snippet from her last year’s stand-up gig where she had made deprecatory statements against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In a one minute video, Agrima Joshua said, “I wanted to know more about the statue of Shivaji being erected in the Arabian Sea, so I went to the most trusted site on the internet and that is Quora. I found a well-sized essay written by someone there. The Shivaji statue is a masterstroke by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the people of Maharashtra, he wrote. Another one, realising that the post lacked creativity, added that the statue would have a GPS tracker and a laser light in his eyes to kill the Pakistani terrorists coming from the Arabian Sea. Then I found a third person who commented that it is not Shivaji but Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I followed him.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsanti hindu comedy, anti hindu comedians, stand up comedy india, stand up comedians india

Trending now

News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Two employees of Tahir Hussain turn witness, testimony included in chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Girish Pal and Rahul Kasana - the two employees of the accused Tahir Hussain said in their statements to the police that they were present in the office of Hussain in Khajuri Khas area on February 24.
Read more
Opinions

Police encounters and ‘secular privilege’ in Indian politics

Abhishek Banerjee -
Between 2002 and 2007, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) found 440 cases of suspected “fake” encounters by the police across India.
Read more

1500-year-old Cathedral Hagia Sophia converted to a mosque, President Erdogan says it’s Turkey’s ‘sovereign right’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a 1500-year-old Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Istanbul named Hagia Sophia would be converted into a mosque

Kerala: Locals in Coronavirus hotspot Poonthura protest against lockdown restrictions, spit on healthcare workers collecting swab samples

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Locals of the fishing suburb of Poonthura near Thiruvananthapuram attacked a team of health workers, including a doctor, who had gone to collect swab samples

The spin around Vikas Dubey encounter reminds about the police-raid against Mohammad Shahabuddin in Siwan

Opinions shwetank -
While people are saying “dead men tell no story” after Vikas Dubey encounter, Md Shahabuddin narrated no tales even after jailed for years

When Rajnath Singh fought for the country but lost an election

Political History of India Abhishek Banerjee -
Today is the birthday of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. And let me tell you a story about the time Rajnath Singh lost from Mohana Assembly constituency in the 1993 elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
Entertainment

Sony Liv criticised for ‘spine chilling’ promotional of its thriller Undekhi after people receive calls from a man whose life is ‘under threat’

OpIndia Staff -
Sony Liv was criticised for the promotional of its web series Undekhi that released on Friday.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens ask Netflix to cancel comedian Kenny Sebastian’s special show after he hurls obscene abuses

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users are demanding that Netflix reconsiders special show of Indian comic Kenny Sebastian after he was allegedly found hurling obscene abuses to people on his Instagram page.
Read more
Media

The Wire accused Yogi Adityanath of being ‘casteist’ for not killing Vikas Dubey hours before the encounter of the gangster

Editorial Desk -
Notorious gangster, Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh was killed in an encounter in the wee hours of the morning on Friday
Read more
Social Media

After obscene comments, clip of comedian Kenneth Sebastian calling Sanskrit ‘most useless language ever’ goes viral. Watch video

OpIndia Staff -
In the video titled "Journey to the centre of my brain", Sebastian is seen thanking God because 'all the people who spoke Sanskrit are dead'.
Read more
News Reports

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter after he attempts to flee from police custody: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
The encounter broke out between Vikas Dubey and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) after the gangster tried to flee upon reaching Kanpur.
Read more

Latest News

Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabia sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more
News Reports

Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots: Two employees of Tahir Hussain turn witness, testimony included in chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Girish Pal and Rahul Kasana - the two employees of the accused Tahir Hussain said in their statements to the police that they were present in the office of Hussain in Khajuri Khas area on February 24.
Read more
News Reports

“If this was Uttar Pradesh, I would have set your houses on fire”: Vikas Dubey had said to Ujjain police officials after his arrest

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh police official who had arrested Vikas Dubey narrates how the gangster was threatening the police team
Read more
News Reports

With Apple’s plans to exit China, its Taiwanese supplier Foxconn to invest $1 billion in India in iPhone manufacturing unit

OpIndia Staff -
Foxconn to expand its iPhone produciton unit in Tamil Nadu with $1 billion investment to make more models as Apple moves out of China
Read more
News Reports

Rajasthan Special Operations Group issues notices to CM Ashok Gehlot and DyCM Sachin Pilot over allegations of attempts to topple their govt

OpIndia Staff -
After Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot alleged attempts to topple his govt, SOG issues notices to him and DyCM Sachin Pilot to record statement
Read more
News Reports

Andhra Pradesh: Locals write to NHRC after state authorities fail to act against illegal church construction in Kadapa

OpIndia Staff -
District authorities ignore illegal church construction evicting SC families from their homes, locals write to NHRC
Read more
Opinions

Police encounters and ‘secular privilege’ in Indian politics

Abhishek Banerjee -
Between 2002 and 2007, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) found 440 cases of suspected “fake” encounters by the police across India.
Read more
Government and Policy

‘Safeguarding cows is our priority’: Minister says Karnataka preparing to implement a ban on cow slaughter

OpIndia Staff -
Prabhu Chauhan, the Animal Husbandry Minister in Karnataka, informed that the BJP government is in the process of implementing cow slaughter ban in the state
Read more
News Reports

1500-year-old Cathedral Hagia Sophia converted to a mosque, President Erdogan says it’s Turkey’s ‘sovereign right’

OpIndia Staff -
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that a 1500-year-old Orthodox Christian Cathedral in Istanbul named Hagia Sophia would be converted into a mosque
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Locals in Coronavirus hotspot Poonthura protest against lockdown restrictions, spit on healthcare workers collecting swab samples

OpIndia Staff -
Locals of the fishing suburb of Poonthura near Thiruvananthapuram attacked a team of health workers, including a doctor, who had gone to collect swab samples
Read more

Connect with us

235,526FansLike
403,240FollowersFollow
272,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com