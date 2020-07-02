Thursday, July 2, 2020
Home News Reports The Indian Federation of Working Journalists seeks probe into finances of PTI, accuses it...
MediaNews Reports
Updated:

The Indian Federation of Working Journalists seeks probe into finances of PTI, accuses it of being mouthpiece of Congress

Speaking of the recent interview by the PTI with the ambassador of China, IFWJ said that the PTI story thus raises doubts about its hidden agenda.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
29

The Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ) has written to the Prime Minister of India and the Minister for Information and Broadcasting, demanding a judicial inquiry into the various funds, subsidies, loans and financial help made available to the Press Trust of India (PTI) by the Government of India during the past several years.

In the letter, the largest journalist organization has accused the PTI management of misappropriating the Government funds for anti-worker purposes like splitting its plant union, favouring only loyalists and denying employees their legal dues under various statutory wage awards. It said that the Press Trust of India not only received a huge sum of money through various Union Government over the years, it also got a subsidized land to build its office on the fabulous Parliament Street. And all this at the cost of state exchequer and the Indian taxpayer money.

IFWJ seeks probe into PTI finances Appeal to Prime Minister NEW DELHI June 30: The Indian Federation of Working…

Posted by IFWJ – Indian Federation of Working Journalists on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Accusing the news agency to have become a “mine of nepotism”, the Indian Federation of Working Journalists wrote that PTI ran on a professional pattern so long as its management had working journalists like P. Unnikrishnan, N.D. Prabhu and K.P. Srivastava among others. But after the management changed hands and the “nefarious contract system of employment and the rule of supersession started, the news agency became a mine of nepotism”, read the letter.

IFWJ accused the PTI fo being Congress’ mouthpiece

IFWJ also accused the PTI management of always shamelessly turning itself into the mouthpiece of the ruling party, chiefly the Congress party.

PTI’s interview with the ambassador of China raises doubts about its hidden agenda: IFJW

Speaking of the recent interview by the PTI with the ambassador of China, IFWJ wrote that the interview was done at a time when the Chinese Communist Party had virtually declared a state of war through media. The PTI story thus raises doubts about its hidden agenda, read the letter signed by Vipin Dhuliya, the secretary-general of IFWJ.

PTI had come under great criticism recently after an interview with Chinese ambassador Sun Weidong. During the interview, the Chinese ambassador blamed India for the clash between the two countries at Galwan Valley. Journalists of other agencies were outraged by the fact that the PTI did not bother to counter-question the Chinese ambassador on his dubious claims. People have also pointed out that the ‘interview’ came across as a press release by the Chinese Communist Party rather than a genuine interview.

Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ)

For the uninitiated, the Indian Federation of Working Journalists (IFWJ) is the largest journalist organization, with over 30,000 primary and associate members, working for electronic media, news agencies and 1,260 journals of 17 languages in 35 states and Union Territories. It was founded in  New Delhi on 28 October 1950.

The letter also spoke of how the independent multilingual news agency, the United News of India (UNI) was being starved of govt aid, which was in stark contrast with what PTI has been receiving over the years. The UNI was left to die slowly. Most of the UNI employees have not been paid full wages for over three to four years. This sad state of discrimination between two national news agencies has only ruined journalistic independence and professional integrity, read the letter.

Prasar Bharti greatly displeased with the ‘anti-national’ reporting by PTI

IT was reported how, Prasar Bharti, India’s largest public broadcasting agency, had expressed deep anguish on the blatant anti-India propaganda, which it called “anti-national’ reporting, by PTI in recent times and was considering withdrawing financial support to the latter over their recent coverage.

PTI has apparently been receiving huge fees from the public broadcaster, the fees are said to be in crores and it has been going on since decades. Reportedly, Prasar Bharti pays PTI over RS. 9 crores annually, which is in addition to the amount paid by PIB. Now, sources tell us that PTI’s ‘anti-national’ reporting makes Prasar Bharti believe that it does not make it feasible to carry forward the said relationship.

Sources also tell us that PTI has been averse towards a review of the same since 2016-17. But in light of PTI’s recent coverage, Prasar Bharti has initiated a review of the relationship between the two. We are told that PTI will be informed of the decision soon.

Past Incidents of Fake News by PTI

There have been numerous occasions in the past when the PTI has peddled fake news, on certain occasions, even on communally charged matters. Earlier in April, PTI had claimed that one Mehboob Ali was lynched on suspicions of being infected with the coronavirus. However, later it turned out that he was alive.

The PTI has spread fake news on matters of politics as well. Prior to the Delhi Elections in February, PTI had claimed that only 25% of AAP candidates had serious criminal cases against them. But in reality, the number was upwards of 50%.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

Pakistan fears new virus spread due to human-animal contact during Bakra Eid, India was infected earlier too

OpIndia Staff -
The NIH advisory further states that livestocks should always be examined for ticks and animal herders and sellers should take adequate precautions while examining and treating ticks on the body of animals.
Read more
Media

Sopore: Liberal Indian media crosses frightening line

Abhishek Banerjee -
After the Sopore attack, the Indian liberal media moved from being hostile towards Modi sarkar to openly siding with Pakistani propaganda.
Read more

Ladakh standoff: India Inc steps up for India, industrialists rise to the occasion to move forward on path of self-reliance

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Industrialists like Anand Mahindra, Parth Jindal have come forward and taken a vow to help take India further on the path of self-reliance.

Indian Railways invites private players to operate passenger trains, a journey from Modi’s ‘vision’ to India’s reality

News Reports Anurag -
Indian Railways invites tenders to run 151 private passengers trains on its network, fulfilling a vision of PM Narendra Modi

The Wire uses a three-year-old child to ‘prove’ that ‘police killed the civilian’. Here is why it is problematic

Media Editorial Desk -
The Wire claimed that its reporter went to the victim's house on Wednesday night, just hours after the toddler saw his grandfather being killed in front of his eyes, to talk to the child and ask him 'who killed your grandfather?'

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact-check: Was Wikipedia updated with time of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death even before he had died

OpIndia Staff -
Various social media users have come up with conspiracy theories surrounding Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
Read more
Opinions

Dubai: Chimera on a spiral towards its death

Lakshmisha K S -
So are we going to see death of Dubai in 2020, is this the end of it. The answer is no, while the above factors are going to impact Dubai, some of these take a longer-term to play out.
Read more
Editor's picks

China wrote to Doordarshan protesting Taiwan coverage, DD aired programs on Tibet too

OpIndia Staff -
In January this year, the public broadcaster Doordarshan aired a special broadcast on reelection of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen which upset China.
Read more
News Reports

Read how Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was able to ‘save’ rent during the Vajpayee era, and reportedly still owes over Rs 3 lakh

OpIndia Staff -
Despite not being a public servant Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been staying at govt house due to SPG protection on reduced rent
Read more
Editor's picks

Swara Bhasker starrer web series gets record low ratings, leftist elites claim it is because she opposes BJP, not because it is bad

OpIndia Staff -
Swara Bhaskar starrer 'Rasbhari' streaming on Amazon Prime has got record low ratings on IMDb.
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra loses her Government bungalow at Lodhi Estate. Read letter

OpIndia Staff -
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has lost her government accommodation at 35 Lodhi estate, which she was continuing to live in despite removal of SPG cover in November last year.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

The Indian Federation of Working Journalists seeks probe into finances of PTI, accuses it of being mouthpiece of Congress

OpIndia Staff -
IFWJ urged the govt of India to undertake a judicial inquiry, accusing the PTI management of misappropriation the Govt funds
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan fears new virus spread due to human-animal contact during Bakra Eid, India was infected earlier too

OpIndia Staff -
The NIH advisory further states that livestocks should always be examined for ticks and animal herders and sellers should take adequate precautions while examining and treating ticks on the body of animals.
Read more
News Reports

Tablighi Jamaat members tried to cheat the system when they entered India on a tourist visa: Here is what MHA affidavit says

OpIndia Staff -
From the response issued by MHA to the Supreme Court, it is evident that the members of the Tablighi Jamaat misrepresented the reasons for their visit to India
Read more
Media

Sopore: Liberal Indian media crosses frightening line

Abhishek Banerjee -
After the Sopore attack, the Indian liberal media moved from being hostile towards Modi sarkar to openly siding with Pakistani propaganda.
Read more
News Reports

Kolkata: Family stores dead body of elderly coronavirus patient in ice-cream freezer for 2 days after being turned away by mortuaries

OpIndia Staff -
After Kolkata morgues refuses to keep body of an elderly man due to unavailability Coronavirus test report, family keeps body in freezer
Read more
News Reports

Ladakh standoff: India Inc steps up for India, industrialists rise to the occasion to move forward on path of self-reliance

OpIndia Staff -
Industrialists like Anand Mahindra, Parth Jindal have come forward and taken a vow to help take India further on the path of self-reliance.
Read more
News Reports

Nandi idol desecrated in Rajkot for “sensational” TikTok video, two people arrested

OpIndia Staff -
Police arrest Jayesh Chudasma and Dinesh Mahida for kicking a Nandi idol in Rajkot to make a sensational TikTok video
Read more
News Reports

Indian Railways invites private players to operate passenger trains, a journey from Modi’s ‘vision’ to India’s reality

Anurag -
Indian Railways invites tenders to run 151 private passengers trains on its network, fulfilling a vision of PM Narendra Modi
Read more
Media

The Wire uses a three-year-old child to ‘prove’ that ‘police killed the civilian’. Here is why it is problematic

Editorial Desk -
The Wire claimed that its reporter went to the victim's house on Wednesday night, just hours after the toddler saw his grandfather being killed in front of his eyes, to talk to the child and ask him 'who killed your grandfather?'
Read more
News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clears unpaid rent for her Lutyens’ bungalow after government sends her a notice to vacate the house

OpIndia Staff -
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pays Rs3,46,677 towards unpaid rent for her 35, Lodhi Estate bungalow which she had not paid for a year
Read more

Connect with us

234,011FansLike
395,653FollowersFollow
266,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com