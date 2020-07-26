In yet another attempt to push its anti-Hindu agenda, the CPI-M led Kerala government has now decided to utilise funds of Hindu owned schools under the Travancore Devaswom Board to employ Arabic teachers.

According to Organiser, Travancore Devaswom Board, whose responsibility is to administer temples in Kerala, has now decided to appoint Arabic teachers in schools which come under its management in Kerala. The Devaswom Board has been tasked by the Kerala government to fill the vacancies of schools managed by various temples. The board has now decided to recruit Arabic teachers and has also finalised a list of four candidates.

The board, which is mandated to administer Hindu temples, has now shortlisted Shameera, Bushara Beegum, Mubash and Sumayya Muhammed for the post of Arabic teacher.

Image Source: Organiser

Incidentally, the board has not recruited any Sanskrit teachers, even though Sanskrit is an Indic language and is mentioned in the 8th schedule of the constitution, while Arabic neither belongs to the country nor understood by any significant population.

The board will also fill the teaching vacancies for the subjects like Mathematics, Music, Social Science, Hindi for several schools that are managed by Hindu temples, which in turn is by regulated by the Communist Kerala government.

Travancore Devaswom Board is an autonomous body constituted under the Travancore Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act XV of 1950. It is entrusted with the task of administrating 1248 temples in the erstwhile princely state of Travancore comprised in the State of Kerala.

These temples were earlier administrated by the ruler of Travancore before the integration of the Princely states of Travancore and Cochin in 1949. The Boards, which are constituted by the state government comprises of members, who are nominated by the government and the local community.

