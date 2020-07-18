On Friday evening, a mother-daughter duo from Amethi had allegedly tried to self-immolate by setting themselves on fire on a busy road in front of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow. While it was being alleged that they tried to kill themselves in protest against the state government, the police investigation has revealed that they were instigated to do so by Congress and AIMIM leaders.

The mother-daughter duo had set fire in front of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office in Lucknow allegedly over police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi, which resulted in a blame game against the Uttar Pradesh government. Both mother and her daughter had sustained burn injuries and they were soon taken to the civil hospital for treatment. According to the doctors, the mother has suffered 80 percent burns and her condition is critical.

Following the incident, the police station in-charge of the area where their village falls was immediately suspended by the Yogi Adityanath government.

As news began to emerge that the mother-duo had tried to kill themselves by setting fire, opposition parties and their supporters soon took to Twitter to politicise the issue and attacked the Yogi Adityanath government. Even, Amethi MP Smriti Irani was not spared by the opposition party leaders.

Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Yogi Adityanath government and accused them for not addressing the concerns of the poor. “There is sad news in front of Lok Bhavan in Lucknow that two women have committed self-immolation due to no action against the bullies. The SP had built the Lok Bhavan so that the general public can go there for redressal of their grievances without discrimination, but there is no hearing for the poor in this BJP government”, he tweeted.

लखनऊ में लोकभवन के सामने दो महिलाओं द्वारा दबंगों के खिलाफ़ कोई कार्रवाई न होने से हताश होकर आत्मदाह करने की दुःखद ख़बर आयी है।



सपा ने लोकभवन इसलिए बनवाया था कि वहाँ बिना भेदभाव आम जनता अपनी शिकायतों के निवारण के लिए जा सके, लेकिन इस भाजपा सरकार में गरीबों की कोई सुनवाई नहीं। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 17, 2020

Not just Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, in a tweet, asked the state government to take action against the officers involved in the case.

जमीन विवाद प्रकरण में अमेठी जिला प्रशासन से न्याय न मिलने पर माँ-बेटी को लखनऊ में सीएम कार्यालय के सामने आत्मदाह करने को मजबूर होना पड़ा। यूपी सरकार इस घटना को गम्भीरता से ले तथा पीड़ित को न्याय दे व लापरवाह अफसरों के विरूद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई करे ताकि ऐसी घटना पुनः न हों। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 18, 2020

Soon, the Congress leaders and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party leaders also took to social media to attack the Yogi Adityanath for the incident and blamed the UP government for its alleged inaction in the incident.

AIMIM supporters said that the Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath was facing law and order issues.

Amethi’s Mother-Daughter has attended self-immolation out side the loK Bhavan in Lucknow, saddened and frustrated at not getting justice in the land dispute despite filing a case.

Under the leadership of Yogi ji, this is a vivid slap in the face of the boasting govt over law&ord pic.twitter.com/ENU8NtV3Wy — Faizan_Rahmat (@FaizanRahmat_) July 17, 2020

Even Aam Aadmi Party, which has no presence in the Uttar Pradesh, did not miss an opportunity to take on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the issue. Sanjay Singh, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, went on to call the Yogi Adityanath government as ‘cruel’ to accuse them of not acting against the complaint.

योगी सरकार की क्रूरता देखिये अमेठी की दो बहने सरकार से दुखी होकर मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय के सामने आत्मदाह करने को मजबूर हो जाती हैं क्या आपको लगता है यू पी में सरकार नाम की कोई चिड़िया है? “या अपराधियों के हाथों मरो या सरकार से तंग आकर मरो हर हाल में मरना ही है” pic.twitter.com/bEyRXTiYvL — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) July 17, 2020

Former Communist Party MP Mohammad Salim claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government was not responsive and claimed that Bharat Mata was burning on the streets of Lucknow.

Amethi to Lucknow: no one is responsive. Lucknow to Delhi: no one is responsible. Burning #BhararMata on the streets of #Lucknow #yogi_ka_ghotalaraaj https://t.co/v6o4s92icf — Md Salim (@salimdotcomrade) July 17, 2020

Rohini Singh, who claims to be a journalist and has extremely close relationship with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, also descended on social media to claim that the UP government was indifferent to the mother-daughter’s case, which resulted in the self-immolation.

What must have been the level of harassment from goons and level of apathy and indifference from the police in Uttar Pradesh that a mother-daughter duo from Amethi set themselves on fire in the heart of Lucknow. Shocking, shameful and deeply disturbing….. pic.twitter.com/7A3GjI8PJi — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) July 18, 2020

AIMIM and Congress leaders instigated women to self immolate

Amidst all the political allegations against the Uttar Pradesh, it has now been revealed that the whole incident had occurred after Congress leaders and AIMIM leaders had instigated the mother-daughter to self-immolate in front of the Chief Minister’s office in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh police, after their initial investigation, has revealed that a criminal conspiracy was hatched in which few people instigated the two women to set fire to themselves in protest against the government. Lucknow police commissioner Sujeet Pandey said that investigation into the matter has revealed that Safia (50) and her daughter Gudiya (28) were instigated for immolation attempt in front of Lok Bhawan by Amethi district president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Kadir Khan. Congress leader Anup Patel also found to be involved in the case.

It has come to light that it was done as per a criminal conspiracy in which some people played key role in instigating the women. We have registered FIR against 4 people including an MIM leader Kadir Khan & a Congress leader Anup Patel: Sujeet Pandey, Lucknow Police Commissioner https://t.co/KR90axabLC pic.twitter.com/0WrdoXL8Q6 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 18, 2020

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered an FIR against four people including an AIMIM leader Kadir Khan and another Congress leader Anup Patel.

Sujeet Pandey, Lucknow Police Commissioner, speaking to the media said, “It has come to light that it was done as per a criminal conspiracy in which some people played key role in instigating the women. We have registered FIR against 4 people including an MIM leader Kadir Khan & a Congress leader Anup Patel”.