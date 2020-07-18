Saturday, July 18, 2020
AIMIM leader Kadir Khan, Congress leader Anup Patel instigated mother-daughter duo from Amethi to set themselves on fire in front of Yogi Adityanath’s office

As news began to emerge that the mother-duo had tried to kill themselves by setting fire, opposition parties and their supporters soon took to Twitter to politicise the issue and attacked the Yogi Adityanath government. Even, Amethi MP Smriti Irani was not spared by the opposition party leaders.

OpIndia Staff

6

On Friday evening, a mother-daughter duo from Amethi had allegedly tried to self-immolate by setting themselves on fire on a busy road in front of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow. While it was being alleged that they tried to kill themselves in protest against the state government, the police investigation has revealed that they were instigated to do so by Congress and AIMIM leaders.

The mother-daughter duo had set fire in front of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office in Lucknow allegedly over police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi, which resulted in a blame game against the Uttar Pradesh government. Both mother and her daughter had sustained burn injuries and they were soon taken to the civil hospital for treatment. According to the doctors, the mother has suffered 80 percent burns and her condition is critical.

Following the incident, the police station in-charge of the area where their village falls was immediately suspended by the Yogi Adityanath government.

As news began to emerge that the mother-duo had tried to kill themselves by setting fire, opposition parties and their supporters soon took to Twitter to politicise the issue and attacked the Yogi Adityanath government. Even, Amethi MP Smriti Irani was not spared by the opposition party leaders.

Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the Yogi Adityanath government and accused them for not addressing the concerns of the poor. “There is sad news in front of Lok Bhavan in Lucknow that two women have committed self-immolation due to no action against the bullies. The SP had built the Lok Bhavan so that the general public can go there for redressal of their grievances without discrimination, but there is no hearing for the poor in this BJP government”, he tweeted.

Not just Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, in a tweet, asked the state government to take action against the officers involved in the case.

Soon, the Congress leaders and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party leaders also took to social media to attack the Yogi Adityanath for the incident and blamed the UP government for its alleged inaction in the incident.

AIMIM supporters said that the Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath was facing law and order issues.

Even Aam Aadmi Party, which has no presence in the Uttar Pradesh, did not miss an opportunity to take on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the issue. Sanjay Singh, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, went on to call the Yogi Adityanath government as ‘cruel’ to accuse them of not acting against the complaint.

Former Communist Party MP Mohammad Salim claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government was not responsive and claimed that Bharat Mata was burning on the streets of Lucknow.

Rohini Singh, who claims to be a journalist and has extremely close relationship with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, also descended on social media to claim that the UP government was indifferent to the mother-daughter’s case, which resulted in the self-immolation.

AIMIM and Congress leaders instigated women to self immolate

Amidst all the political allegations against the Uttar Pradesh, it has now been revealed that the whole incident had occurred after Congress leaders and AIMIM leaders had instigated the mother-daughter to self-immolate in front of the Chief Minister’s office in Lucknow.

The Uttar Pradesh police, after their initial investigation, has revealed that a criminal conspiracy was hatched in which few people instigated the two women to set fire to themselves in protest against the government. Lucknow police commissioner Sujeet Pandey said that investigation into the matter has revealed that Safia (50) and her daughter Gudiya (28) were instigated for immolation attempt in front of Lok Bhawan by Amethi district president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Kadir Khan. Congress leader Anup Patel also found to be involved in the case.

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered an FIR against four people including an AIMIM leader Kadir Khan and another Congress leader Anup Patel.

Sujeet Pandey, Lucknow Police Commissioner, speaking to the media said, “It has come to light that it was done as per a criminal conspiracy in which some people played key role in instigating the women. We have registered FIR against 4 people including an MIM leader Kadir Khan & a Congress leader Anup Patel”.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

