Friday, July 31, 2020
Home News Reports UP police arrest Congress leader Anoop Patel for inciting mother-daughter duo to self-immolate in...
CrimeNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

UP police arrest Congress leader Anoop Patel for inciting mother-daughter duo to self-immolate in front of Yogi Adityanath’s office

On the night of July 17, the police had taken AIMIM leader Kadir Khan along with one Sultan and Asma into custody. While Congress leader Anoop Patel had fled away

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Anoop Patel
2

The Lucknow police on July 30 (Thursday) arrested Congress leader Anoop Patel for allegedly abetting the self-immolation attempt by a mother-daughter duo from Amethi in front of UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s office on July 17.

On the night of July 17, the police had taken AIMIM leader Kadir Khan along with one Sultan and Asma into custody, while Anup Patel had fled away.

FIR registered against four, including Congress leader Anup Patel and AIMIM Kadir Khan

The Uttar Pradesh police had registered an FIR against four people including an AIMIM leader Kadir Khan and UP Congress spokesperson Anoop Patel after investigation revealed that a criminal conspiracy was hatched in which few people, including the two leaders, instigated the two women to set fire to themselves in protest against the government.

According to the doctors, the mother had suffered 80 per cent burns. She succumbed to her burn injuries on July 22.

Mother-daughter duo tried to self-immolate in front of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow

The mother-Safia and her daughter named Gudiya had allegedly tried to self-immolate by setting themselves on fire on a busy road in front of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly in Lucknow, allegedly over police inaction in a land dispute case in Amethi, which had resulted in a blame game against the Uttar Pradesh government.

The incident enkindle a spree of political allegations against Yogi Adityanath government

Opposition parties and their supporters had used the incident to launch a malicious campaign against the UP government accusing them of not addressing the concerns of the poor. Not just the Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his sympathisers castigated the Yogi Adityanath government, but even Congress leaders and Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM party leaders took to social media to attack the Yogi Adityanath government. 

However, much to the embarrassment of the Congress and AIMIM leaders, Lucknow police commissioner, Sujeet Pandey, later revealed that the duo was instigated to do so were non-other than the Congress leader Anup Patel and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) Kadir Khan.

Sujeet Pandey, Lucknow Police Commissioner, speaking to the media said, “It has come to light that it was done as per a criminal conspiracy in which some people played a key role in instigating the women. We have registered FIR against 4 people including an AIMIM leader Kadir Khan & a Congress leader Anup Patel”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

Government and Policy

A saga of mistakes: Misadventures and policy fiascos of Congress governments of the past

Guest Author -
Even as the Indian National Congress (INC) inherited, by default, the reins of power from the British in 1947, it went about making mistake after mistake.
Read more
Government and Policy

National Education Policy 2020: The prospect of research and innovation

Dr. Dinamani -
he government has announced the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The new vision of the government has redefined the trajectory of education by bringing about momentous structural changes in the Education System of India
Read more

Had it been Pakistan, would have taken her from your house: The full story of what happened when Nazmul kidnapped Dinesh’s daughter at gunpoint

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
A minor girl was abducted on gunpoint while she was returning from the market with her father. The alleged incident took place on July 26 in Begusarai’s Bhikan Chak village that falls under Bachhwara police station.

July 30: When 15,000 Indian ‘liberals’ paid tribute to a terrorist

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
You remember Yakub Memon. He and his friends carried out the 1993 serial blasts, in which 257 people were killed. This is how he was eulogised.

The saga of Wikipedia bias continues: ‘Jai Shri Ram is a war cry’

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
The Wikipedia page of the sacred chant 'Jai Shri Ram' has been distorted to paint a completely ant-Hindu picture and call the chant a war cry

Setback to Arvind Kejriwal in his attempt to save rioters, LG vetoes AAP on lawyers’ panel to defend Delhi police in anti-Hindu riots

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Delhi government had rejected the lawyers panel of six public prosecutors suggested by Delhi Police to defend itself in the Anti-Hindu riots

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty hires big shot lawyer Satish Maneshinde who represented Sanjay Dutt in 1993 Mumbai blast case

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood entertainer Rhea Chakraborty has hired one of the most expensive lawyers of the country to defend her in the case filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's father
Read more
News Reports

Tamil poet Piraisoodan says A R Rahman’s mother had asked him to remove Tilak before entering their house

OpIndia Staff -
When poet Piraisoodan went to Rahman's house on invitation, Rahman’s mother asked him to remove his Vibuthi and Kumkum
Read more
News Reports

Ahead of Eid, actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil turns ‘Dara Hua Musalman’, wants to be ‘free’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil on Wednesday took to Instagram to express fear of not being afraid to post anything on social media against the 'people in power' as it may ruin his career.
Read more
News Reports

New National Education Policy 2020 unveiled by Modi government, reforms aim to make India a ‘global knowledge superpower’

OpIndia Staff -
The new national education policy 2020 introduced by Modi govt seeks to reduce the content load in the school education curriculum.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

UP police arrest Congress leader Anoop Patel for inciting mother-daughter duo to self-immolate in front of Yogi Adityanath’s office

OpIndia Staff -
The UP police had registered an FIR against four people including an AIMIM leader Kadir Khan and Congress leader Anoop Patel
Read more
Social Media

Islamists target Congress and former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath for welcoming the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

OpIndia Staff -
Islamists slam Kamal Nath for welcoming ram Mandir construction, ask Congress not to ask for Muslim vote in future
Read more
News Reports

Communists in Tripura demand that lockdown restrictions should be removed on the occasion of Bakr Eid

OpIndia Staff -
Tripura CPI(M) says that imposing lockdown on Bakr Eid is reckless, demands that the restrictions should be relaxed on that day
Read more
Government and Policy

A saga of mistakes: Misadventures and policy fiascos of Congress governments of the past

Guest Author -
Even as the Indian National Congress (INC) inherited, by default, the reins of power from the British in 1947, it went about making mistake after mistake.
Read more
News Reports

Enforcement Directorate files money laundering case in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput

OpIndia Staff -
Father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput had filed an FIR alleging that Rhea Chakraborty had stolen Rs 15 crores from the actor
Read more
Government and Policy

National Education Policy 2020: The prospect of research and innovation

Dr. Dinamani -
he government has announced the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The new vision of the government has redefined the trajectory of education by bringing about momentous structural changes in the Education System of India
Read more
Social Media

‘If I’m found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide: Kangana Ranaut says hinting at political connections behind Sushant Rajput...

OpIndia Staff -
After several media reports discussed the presence of a politician's son in Sushant's party the night before his suicide, Kangana has hinted at the identity of the mysterious person.
Read more
News Reports

‘I saw Uddhav Thackeray on TV, but not his administration’: MNS chief Raj Thackeray slams Maharashtra govt for mishandling of Coronavirus crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Criticising the state government, Raj Thackeray said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra won't last for long
Read more
News Reports

‘Build the road somewhere else’: Telangana Waqf Board outrages after deserted Mosque’s boundary wall was demolished for road construction

OpIndia Staff -
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority had reportedly demolished the outer wall of the deserted Qutub Shahi Masjid near High Tech city to construct a new road.
Read more
News Reports

VHP to collect soil from major Dalit temples for Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony

OpIndia Staff -
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) informed that soil from Dalit temples will be collected for Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya on August 5
Read more

Connect with us

238,189FansLike
418,727FollowersFollow
285,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com