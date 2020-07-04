Saturday, July 4, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Police demolish gangster Vikas Dubey’s house in Bithur, 100 teams tasked to find him

As many as 12 people have been detained in the case for questioning. The police have also not discounted the possibility that Dubey might have fled to Nepal and so Lakhimpur Kheri district police are also set on high-alert.

Police carries out demolition of Vikas Dubey's house in Kanpur's Bithur; 100 teams tasked to locate the fugitive
Vikas Dubey(Source: New Indian Express)
Besides launching dragnet for the arrest of hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey, the Uttar Pradesh police have decided to demolish the gangster’s house in Bithur. The demolition of Dubey’s house in the Kanpur district is currently underway.

In addition to the bulldozing of his residence in Bithur, the police have employed more than 100 teams to raid different areas in search of Vikas Dubey. These places are residences of Dubey’s relatives and family members and the police believe that Dubey might be hiding at one of the places. On these lines, a team raided Vikas Dubey’s house in Lucknow. The house situated in Indralok Colony in Krishnanagar area was one of the places of residence for fugitive Vikas Dubey. 

However, police did not find anyone except a servant at the aforesaid location. Following a thorough search and impounding pen drives from the location, the police raided the house of Deep, Vikas’s brother, located nearby. The police found a revolver from Deep’s wife. Though Deep’s wife claimed to possess a license to keep the gun, the police have launched an investigation to ascertain if the claims made by her are true.

Meanwhile, the police who had gone to Deep’s house found that even he is absconding following the incident in which 8 policemen were ambushed and killed by his brother Vikas. Deep’s mobile phone is switched off.

As many as 12 people have been detained in the case for questioning. The police have also not discounted the possibility that Dubey might have fled to Nepal and so Lakhimpur Kheri district police are also set on high-alert.

Vikas Dubey sets up an ambush, kills 8 policemen

In a shocking incident, eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, were killed and six cops were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur during a police raid to nab a hardened criminal and murderer Vikas Dubey’s house on July 2 late night.

According to the reports, a team of Uttar Pradesh had gone to raid an area in search of criminal Vikas Dubey in Chaubepur in Kanpur. The raid was carried out at 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor area in Chaubepur.

As the police team reached the spot, they were ambushed by Dubey’s men who were prepared with arms on the roof of a building and continuously shot at them. Shockingly, the criminals had already stationed a JCB machine on the road to block the police team. UP police have informed that the operation is still going on and forensic teams are at the spot.

