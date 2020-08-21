Thursday, August 27, 2020
Home News Reports Bengaluru Riots: 21 minors arrested by police in connection with stone-pelting and burning down...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bengaluru Riots: 21 minors arrested by police in connection with stone-pelting and burning down two police stations

The Muslim mobs had vandalised two police stations and had torched down several vehicles and the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.

OpIndia Staff
Islamists attacked and torched two police stations in Bengaluru (courtesy: Bangalore Mirror)
46

The Bengaluru police have arrested at least 21 minors in connection with the horrific Bengaluru riots unleashed by Muslim mobs that left four dead and more than 60 policemen injured, reports Daijiworld. According to the reports, more than 21 accused out of the 390 accused in the Bengaluru riots case have turned out to be minors.

The Bengaluru police had formed a separate team to watch videos and CCTV footage to gather find the culprits. During the investigation, it was found that most of the minors had indulged in stone-pelting incidents.

These minors are accused of unleashing violence along with the Muslim mobs at DJ Halli and KG Halli in Bengaluru. The Muslim mobs had vandalised two police stations and had torched down several vehicles and the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.

Bengaluru riots accused booked under UAPA

The Karnataka police have also invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against at least 61 accused in the Bengaluru riots case.

- Advertisement -

The Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood had informed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that the some of the accused in the riot case have been charged under the stringent provisions of UAPA.

A petition has been filed in the high court seeking directions to invoke provisions of Karnataka Control of Organized Crimes Act in respect of this incident and the court which heard the petition, has served notice to the state government.

The stringent action against the riots accused comes days after the Karnataka government had decided to recover the cost of public and private properties destroyed in the Bengaluru violence last week, from the rioters.

The state government had informed that it will request the Karnataka High Court to appoint a Claims Commissioner to assess the damage caused to properties in the riots as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court and fix the recovery cost.

Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob unleashed violence in Bengaluru

On August 11, a Muslim mob went on a rampage and unleashed brutal violence and arson in Bengaluru over a Facebook post that was allegedly derogatory to Prophet Mohammad. The Muslim mob hit the streets near DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas on Tuesday evening and attacked a Congress MLA’s house after one of his relatives had allegedly made a derogatory Facebook post.

More than 60 police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting and the subsequent riots unleashed by the irate Muslim mobs. At least 10 vehicles, including Innovas of two DCPs, were damaged in front of the stations. The mob also set fire to the vehicles in front of the DJ Halli police station.

During the pre-planned attack, the Muslim mob, carrying petrol bombs and other weapons, also barged into the nearby police quarters and attacked the premises. The Muslim mob was seen raising Islamic slogans like ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Taqbeer’ outside the police station.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia
Read more

AIMIM wants NEET/JEE postponed because of COVID, but threatens to offer Namaz on roads if mosques are not opened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel says the government should open all mosques on September 2 for mass Namaz failing which Muslims will gather on the roads to offer Namaz.

‘Islam is not a religion of Peace’ – Author Robert Spencer talks to OpIndia about the global menace of Jihad

Interviews OpIndia Staff -
Jihad Watch founder Robert Spencer says that Islam believes peace is possible only if non-believers submit to Muslims

The NEET-JEE conundrum: What the students say, the poor communication by the Govt and what it can do to fix it

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
A dedicated campaign has been launched to demand the further postponement of the NEET and JEE exams.

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?

Recently Popular

News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
Opinions

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?
Read more
News Reports

Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.
Read more
News Reports

‘4 drops in tea, give it 30-40 mins to kick in’: Drug usage, dealing link emerges from Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted chats, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
A series of deleted WhatsApp messages which were allegedly sent from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone revealed usage and dealing of hard drugs.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Here is why #BabyPenguin is trending on Twitter, and why Aaditya Thackeray is called so by some

OpIndia Staff -
Yuva Sena registered complaint against twitter user for calling Aaditya Thackeray "Baby Penguin" and Uddhav Thackeray "Aurangzeb"
Read more

Latest News

Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Man from Jammu and Kashmir arrested by CRPF near Parliament building in Delhi due to suspicious movements

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu and Kashmir man nabbed by CRPF in Delhi over suspicious nehavious, two IDs and paper with coded information recovered
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers meeting turns out to be a flop show, local leaders missing

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers conference wrapped up in 10 minutes due to absence of leaders and lack of attendees, say reports.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: 21 minors arrested by police in connection with stone-pelting and burning down two police stations

OpIndia Staff -
These minors are accused of unleashing violence along with the Muslim mobs at DJ Halli and KG Halli in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

SC refuses to grant permission for Muharram procession across the country, says case different from Puri Rath Yatra

OpIndia Staff -
When the petitioner asked if permission to hold the Muharram procession in only Lucknow can be granted, as a large percentage of the Shia community resided there, CJI asked the petitioner to move Allahabad HC.
Read more
News Reports

Two decades later, the IC 814 hijacking comes back to haunt, links to Pulwama attack revealed: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Now, the IC 814 hijacking has come back to haunt India as its connections with the Pulwama terror attack emerge.
Read more
News Reports

Arrested YouTuber Heer Khan was in contact with two Pakistani men, was ‘inspired’ by videos of Jaish chief Masood Azhar: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Islamist Youtuber Heer Khan who was arrested for her offensive, anti-Hindu YouTube videos, had also been a part of the anti-CAA protests
Read more
Crime

Lakhimpur Kheri: Dilshad befriends Dalit girl, rapes and kills when she refuses to change religion and marry him

OpIndia Staff -
Lakhimpur Kheri Police had arrested Dilshad within 24 hours after the girls mutilated body was found dumped near a pond.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia
Read more
News Reports

East Delhi Municipal Corporation revokes Councillorship of IB officer Ankit Sharma murder and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain

Jhankar Mohta -
The EDMC terminted membership of Tahir Hussain under section 33 (2) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,261FansLike
439,313FollowersFollow
312,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com