The Bengaluru police have arrested at least 21 minors in connection with the horrific Bengaluru riots unleashed by Muslim mobs that left four dead and more than 60 policemen injured, reports Daijiworld. According to the reports, more than 21 accused out of the 390 accused in the Bengaluru riots case have turned out to be minors.

The Bengaluru police had formed a separate team to watch videos and CCTV footage to gather find the culprits. During the investigation, it was found that most of the minors had indulged in stone-pelting incidents.

These minors are accused of unleashing violence along with the Muslim mobs at DJ Halli and KG Halli in Bengaluru. The Muslim mobs had vandalised two police stations and had torched down several vehicles and the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.

Bengaluru riots accused booked under UAPA

The Karnataka police have also invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against at least 61 accused in the Bengaluru riots case.

The Karnataka police chief Praveen Sood had informed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa that the some of the accused in the riot case have been charged under the stringent provisions of UAPA.

A petition has been filed in the high court seeking directions to invoke provisions of Karnataka Control of Organized Crimes Act in respect of this incident and the court which heard the petition, has served notice to the state government.

The stringent action against the riots accused comes days after the Karnataka government had decided to recover the cost of public and private properties destroyed in the Bengaluru violence last week, from the rioters.

The state government had informed that it will request the Karnataka High Court to appoint a Claims Commissioner to assess the damage caused to properties in the riots as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court and fix the recovery cost.

Amidst chants of ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ and ‘Nara e Taqbeer’, Muslim mob unleashed violence in Bengaluru

On August 11, a Muslim mob went on a rampage and unleashed brutal violence and arson in Bengaluru over a Facebook post that was allegedly derogatory to Prophet Mohammad. The Muslim mob hit the streets near DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas on Tuesday evening and attacked a Congress MLA’s house after one of his relatives had allegedly made a derogatory Facebook post.

More than 60 police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting and the subsequent riots unleashed by the irate Muslim mobs. At least 10 vehicles, including Innovas of two DCPs, were damaged in front of the stations. The mob also set fire to the vehicles in front of the DJ Halli police station.

During the pre-planned attack, the Muslim mob, carrying petrol bombs and other weapons, also barged into the nearby police quarters and attacked the premises. The Muslim mob was seen raising Islamic slogans like ‘Allah-hu-Akbar’ and ‘Nara-e-Taqbeer’ outside the police station.