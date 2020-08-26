Current affairs publication Kreatly has reported that Aam Aadmi Party may give ticket for next elections to Tahir Hussain’s wife. Tahir Hussain is accused of orchestrating the riots in NorthEast Delhi in February this year and murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma. The article was also shared by BJP leader Kapil Mishra.

As per the report, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan conveyed it to the family that Tahir Hussain’s wife will be contesting the elections. The report further states that it was conveyed to his family that Tahir Hussain will get VVIP treatment in prison.

Tahir Hussain masterminded Delhi riots

As per the charge sheet filed by the Police, Tahir Hussain was the mastermind behind the February 2020 Delhi riots which claimed dozens of lives including that of Head Constable Ratan Lal and IB officer Ankit Sharma. You can read his disclosure statement here.