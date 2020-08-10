Monday, August 10, 2020
Home News Reports Andaman and Nicobar Islands get fast internet: PM Modi inaugurates submarine OFC connectivity between...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Andaman and Nicobar Islands get fast internet: PM Modi inaugurates submarine OFC connectivity between Chennai and Port Blair

A total of 2,300 KMs of submarine OFC was laid down to connect the important parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the first phase of the project, at the cost of Rs 1224 crores.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi inaugurates submarine OFC network in Andamans
PM Modi inaugurated submarine optical fibre cable connecting Chennai with Andaman and Nicobar Islands (Image: Screengrab from Inauguration video on BJP's Youtube channel)
41

PM Modi on 10th August inaugurated the much-awaited Submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) between Chennai and Port Blair via video conferencing. The foundation of the project was laid down in December 2018 by PM Modi to ensure high-speed internet connectivity for the residents of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

While remembering the Islands’ importance in Independence movement and it’s relations to Neta Ji Subhash Chandra Bose, PM Modi talked about how this Submarine OFC and other projects will help in boosting the economy in the Islands.

In his speech, PM Modi said that he was pleased to launch the project in 2018, and now he is happy that he got the chance to inaugurate it as well. This OFC will connect Chennai, Port Blair, Little Andaman and Swaraj Island. He added that it is an early 15 August gift for the people of Andaman and Nicobar as this project will open new doors to opportunities.

Project completed ahead of time

The project has been completed before its scheduled time. A total of 2,300 KM cable was laid down to connect the important parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the first phase of the project, at the cost of Rs 1224 crores. The other areas of the Island will soon get connected to the fibre optics network. There were numerous challenges like monsoon season, high tides and deep-sea that made the project challenging. PM Modi said that these reasons did not allow the previous governments to find ways to connect the Island with high-speed internet facility like the rest of the country.

- Advertisement -

He thanked the dedicated team that worked tirelessly on the project and completed it in before the scheduled time despite the coronavirus pandemic. He said that it was the responsibility of the nation to provide such service to the people of Andaman and Nicobar. In the last few years, India has been working extensively in strengthening the border areas and ports. This project is a symbol of Modi government’s promise of ease of living, he added.

Better internet connectivity will improve tourism on the Islands

“India is a global leader in providing cheap and fast internet services. Now the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands will be able to enjoy these services, PM Modo also added that better connectivity is essential for tourist destinations. Tourists often leave early keeping lack of fast connectivity in mind. Now, as they will get fast internet services while enjoying their holidays, they will stay for a longer duration that will help in improving the tourism on the Islands.

Improved road, air and sea connectivity

PM Modi said that the government is working to solve road, air and sea connectivity issues as well. A 10,000 crore worth transhipment project that is underway on the Islands will allow large ships to stop on the Islands. It will help in improving the economy of the Island and provide more opportunities for the people there. The government is working on improving road connectivity on the Islands and widening the NH4 as well. PM said that the four ships that are being built at Cochi shipyard to improve Water Connectivity between the Islands and the rest of the country will be delivered soon.

The airport at Port Blair will soon be able to handle 1200 passengers at a time. The aviation ministry will start sea-place services to connect Islands in the cluster that will reduce commute time between two locations. In the next few months, smaller airports will start operations across Islands that will improve the connectivity with the rest of the nation. The work on the deep draft inner harbour on the East Coast will be completed soon. Pm Modi said that the government is working on promoting ease of business and maritime logistics in the sea.

The Blue Economy

PM Modi said that these modern infrastructure projects are essential for the Blue Economy as well that covers fisheries, aquaculture and sea-weed farming. Several countries are exploring possibilities in sea-weed farming. He informed that the pilot project in this area that was started in Andaman and Nicobar Islands showed a positive response and the government would soon implement it across Islands. Once they prove to be a success, it will be implemented in the rest of the country.

Stay safe during coronavirus pandemic

PM Modi said that though new opportunities are opening, it is essential that everyone on the Islands should take all the precautions to keep themselves safe during the pandemic. He added that it is essential to wear masks and practice social distancing to avoid infection. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPM Modi news, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Andaman news
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

‘Take 4-5 bouncers with you to instil fear among the govt authorities’: Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat advises Congress workers

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat was in Solapur to attend coronavirus review meeting the local Congress leaders
Read more
Media

Times of India publishes response by Police to their article on Delhi Riots as ‘letter to editor’: How TOI is deceiving its readers

Editorial Desk -
It was only a few days ago when Delhi Police had written a scathing response to an editorial published by the Times of India that questioned the Delhi Police over its handling of the Delhi Riots.
Read more

Lawyer’ Mehmood Pracha, the cover-page boy of pro-ISIS magazine, wants to start anti-CAA-NRC protests from August 15

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mehmood Pracha had earlier appeared on the cover of a pro-ISIS publication that had asked Indian Muslims to reject nationalism and join the caliphate

Rahul Gandhi loses even in Twitter poll by India Today

Media OpIndia Staff -
Amusingly, India Today's other poll also binned Rahul Gandhi and his monologues which the media house tried to pass off as criticism.

Uttar Pradesh: PFI and other Islamist organisation under scanner ahead of Independence Day celebrations in wake of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Security has been increased across India, especially in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Independence Day, keeping in mind the threat perception just days after the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan.

Rajasthan: Muslim auto driver was thrashed by drunk miscreants for tobacco and money, communal angle not confirmed by police

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Auto driver in Rajasthan was thrashed for looting him, not for not chanting Jai Sri Ram as alleged, confirms police

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law gives a befitting reply to toxic journalism of Shekhar Gupta’s portal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti on Sunday slammed Shekhar Gupta and his portal for toxic journalism.
Read more
Social Media

Who really is Binod? Read how one Youtube comment triggered a bizarre meme fest

OpIndia Staff -
The name 'Binod', which has now become the talk of the town and trending on Twitter, originated from a YouTube channel 'Slayy Point'
Read more
News Reports

Reports claim Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian’s post-mortem report says she was found nude after her death, Mumbai police deny the reports

OpIndia Staff -
According to the post-mortem report of Disha Salian, her body was found nude, which was not revealed by the police so far
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty leaks WhatsApp conversation to accuse that Sushant Singh Rajput considered his sister Priyanka as ‘pure evil’

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty tries to prove that Sushant Singh Rajput did not like his family, releases chat messages with him
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Maulvi rapes child reading Quran in mosque in Sindh province, caught on CCTV

OpIndia Staff -
Muslim Cleric in Sindh province in Pakistan on the run after video of hem raping a child inside a mosque emerges, case registered
Read more
News Reports

“Delete the video or there will be negative consequences,” Chinese embassy threatens India based strategic affairs portal over a critical video on Xi Jinping

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese authorities were irked with the portrayal of Xi Jinping in a 'negative light' by Indian portal 'Strat News Global run by Nitin A Gokhale
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kolkata: Cricketer Md Shami’s estranged wife receives rape threats after she wished Hindus on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, files complaint

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Shami, the estranged husband of Hasin Jahan, has also been targeted by radical Islamists in the past for sharing images of his family.
Read more
News Reports

Andaman and Nicobar Islands get fast internet: PM Modi inaugurates submarine OFC connectivity between Chennai and Port Blair

OpIndia Staff -
The foundation of the project was laid down in December 2018 by PM Modi to ensure high-speed internet connectivity for the residents of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Read more
Politics

‘Take 4-5 bouncers with you to instil fear among the govt authorities’: Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat advises Congress workers

OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat was in Solapur to attend coronavirus review meeting the local Congress leaders
Read more
News Reports

“How can you file this petition again?”, Supreme Court raps up TMC MP Mahua Moitra and dismisses her petition

OpIndia Staff -
Supreme Court rejects Mahua Moitra's plea to put CM Relief Funds at par with PM Cares Fund
Read more
Sports

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali considering sponsoring the 13th season of Indian Premier League

OpIndia Staff -
Patanjali is considering to become title sponsors of the upcoming IPL season which will be played in Dubai.
Read more
News Reports

Hong Kong: Pro-democracy media leader Jimmy Lai arrested under China’s new ‘national security law’, may face a long prison sentence

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Jimmy Lai may face a prison sentence from 10 years up to life, if found guilty of 'collusion with foreign forces' by the Chinese Communist regime.
Read more
Media

Times of India publishes response by Police to their article on Delhi Riots as ‘letter to editor’: How TOI is deceiving its readers

Editorial Desk -
It was only a few days ago when Delhi Police had written a scathing response to an editorial published by the Times of India that questioned the Delhi Police over its handling of the Delhi Riots.
Read more
News Reports

Lawyer’ Mehmood Pracha, the cover-page boy of pro-ISIS magazine, wants to start anti-CAA-NRC protests from August 15

OpIndia Staff -
Mehmood Pracha had earlier appeared on the cover of a pro-ISIS publication that had asked Indian Muslims to reject nationalism and join the caliphate
Read more
Media

Rahul Gandhi loses even in Twitter poll by India Today

OpIndia Staff -
Amusingly, India Today's other poll also binned Rahul Gandhi and his monologues which the media house tried to pass off as criticism.
Read more
News Reports

Bengal: Second accused Mabud Ali arrested in the suspected murder of BJP MLA Debendranath Roy, had borrowed Rs 1 crore

OpIndia Staff -
While the West Bengal police has ruled out 'foul play', the BJP unit of West Bengal has alleged that the Debendranath Roy was murdered.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
425,627FollowersFollow
294,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com