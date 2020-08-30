Sunday, August 30, 2020
Home News Reports ‘No role of consent in marriage and slavery’: Video of Canadian Islamic cleric...
News Reports
Updated:

‘No role of consent in marriage and slavery’: Video of Canadian Islamic cleric Shabir Ally justifying marital rape, sex slavery in Islam goes viral

Shabir Ally opined that several 'respected' Islamic scholars believe in the 21st century that the tradition of 'sex slavery' should have continued and it is a 'divine' right.

OpIndia Staff
Old video of Imam Shabir Ally justifying marital rape, sex slavery viral
Shabir Ally with host Aisha Khaja (Photo Credits: Youtube/ Let the Quran speak)
5

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a Muslim cleric in Canada can be seen justifying ‘marital rape’ in the context of Islam. The cleric is Shabir Ally, a Canada-based Islamic scholar and Imam.

Although the contentious video titled, ‘The Historical Roots of Female Slavery’ dates back to September 2016, it was recently shared on social media by the Twitter handle named ‘Ex-Muslims of North America.’ In the said video, Shabbir Ally discussed at length about ‘women’s right to consent in marriage’, ‘sex slavery in Islam’, and the implication of religious beliefs in ISIS.

There is no ‘consent’ in Islamic marriages, claimed Shabir Ally

In one such clip shared on Twitter, the Islamic scholar reflected on the idea of ‘feminism’. Citing the teachings in Islam, Shabir Ally said, “The woman’s main responsibility in a marriage is to fulfil the sexual needs of her husband. And for that reason the husband has the right and claim to this (referring to sexual intercourse). And she cannot refuse.” Through this claim, he demolished the concept of ‘consent’ in Islamic marriages.

Marital rape is ‘permissible’ though not ideal

Further, he cited interpreters of the Quran to suggest that even ‘marital rape’ is justified in the light of Islam. Ally stated, “Some speak of the possibility that the man can force himself onto his wife. And she cannot refuse because that is his ‘right’.” He then tried to ‘trivialise’ it by claiming that ‘marital rape’ is not an ‘ideal situation’ but then added that it is the duty of the woman to be ‘co-operative’ under all circumstances.

- Advertisement -

“When her husband calls her for that particular action, she should be ready and willing to engage,” Ally emphasised. He added that Prophet Muhammad has said that Allah watches the actions of the men when they have the ‘power over the women.’ In a shocking display of vicious indoctrination, Ally claimed, “The women are with them like slaves.”

Shabir Ally explains the significance of sex slaves’ in Islam

In another snippet of the same video, the Islamic preacher talked about the Islamic view on concubines (mistresses). He said, “A Muslim man can have up to four wives at once, in addition to the four wives, he can have an unlimited number of concubines which basically refers to women with slave status.”

“A woman-owned by her master has to freely give herself to the master. The master has the right to have sexual relations with her as though she were one of his wives,” he continued. When the show host Aisha Khaja asked Ally about the role of ‘consent’, the Islamic scholar dismissed it altogether.

He said, “The understanding is that by virtue of the fact that she’s owned, she does not have the right to consent or to withhold herself from her master.” Shabir Ally emphasised, “The master has the full right over her and her consent does not play anything in this relationship.”

Shabir Ally explains the rationale behind ISIS sex slaves

Towards the end of the video, Shabir Ally opined that several ‘respected’ Islamic scholars believe in the 21st century that the tradition of ‘sex slavery’ should have continued and it is a ‘divine’ right. “Theoretically, it is still applicable and they state so in clear terms. If there is a war between Muslims and non-Muslims today and the Muslims capture the non-Muslim women, then they will be made slaves. And the men will have the right to sexual congress with them.”

“Somebody like the ISIS and so on could be following this sort of ruling which is there (in Islam). Not just thinking, they are following religious (Islamic) rulings,” Ally clarified on the reason behind ISIS terrorists taking female captives as ‘sex slaves’. While condemning the action of ISIS as ‘wrong’, he implied that the Quranic revelations were right in the ‘historical context.’

While it might be difficult for many to fathom that such a regressive and disturbing mindset exists in the 21st century, the no-bars-held interview reflects that such views are shared by several Muslims even in this day and age.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Another ‘love jihad’ from Kanpur: A tale of torture, ‘black magic’, brainwashing and attempts to convert to Islam

Jhankar Mohta -
With the incidents of Love Jihad being on a rise in Kanpur, police has formed an SIT team to probe these cases
Read more
News Reports

Dissenters to be shown their place? Rahul Gandhi suggests ‘compulsory retirement’ for Congress leaders who cross 70 years of age

OpIndia Staff -
Sunday Guardian report suggested that Rahul Gandhi wants to sideline and push out the party's senior leaders in a phased manner.
Read more

India loves Amul: The milk cooperative becomes the first Indian diary brand to make it to the Rabobank’s Global Top 20 list

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
In a recent statement, the MD of Amul, RS Sodhi, informed that the milk sector would create a whopping 1.2 crore jobs in the following ten years.

Christian missionary groups and left-wing organisations behind Palghar lynching says fact-finding team, demands CBI probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Fact-finding team in Palghar Sadhu lynching case say that the police personnel present there could have stopped the mob.

Netizens demand boycott of the movie KGF-2 after filmmakers decide to cast actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj's presence in the movie.

Maharashtra: Pune is all set to become the worst coronavirus affected city and by tomorrow it can overtake Delhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pune overtook Mumbai long back which was the hotspot for Chinese coronavirus in India for the longest time. It is now all set to overtake Delhi to emerge was worst affected city.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more
Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more
News Reports

Harish Salve makes scathing statements against Mumbai Police, says they made a mockery of the system in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Harish Salve said that Mumbai police had made a mockery of the criminal investigation system while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case
Read more
Live Updates

Relatives of Suresh Raina attacked in Pathankot, uncle dies, aunt in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
Suresh Raina will miss IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘No role of consent in marriage and slavery’: Video of Canadian Islamic cleric Shabir Ally justifying marital rape, sex slavery in Islam goes...

OpIndia Staff -
Canadian Islamic cleric says that wives and sex slaves have no right to say no for sex to their husbands and owners in Islam
Read more
Crime

23 year old Rahul lynched to death in West Delhi’s Nairana, accused Istihar, Mustaq Ahmed, Shiraj Ahmed and Anish arrested

OpIndia Staff -
A 23-year old Rahul, alias Dhancha, was lynched to death at Nairana in West Delhi on Friday on suspicion of phone theft.
Read more
News Reports

Celebrity drug racket busted in Bengaluru; Three drug dealers arrested, actors, musicians under NCB scanner

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials conducted raids at three places and arrested three drug dealers in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Another ‘love jihad’ from Kanpur: A tale of torture, ‘black magic’, brainwashing and attempts to convert to Islam

Jhankar Mohta -
With the incidents of Love Jihad being on a rise in Kanpur, police has formed an SIT team to probe these cases
Read more
News Reports

Dissenters to be shown their place? Rahul Gandhi suggests ‘compulsory retirement’ for Congress leaders who cross 70 years of age

OpIndia Staff -
Sunday Guardian report suggested that Rahul Gandhi wants to sideline and push out the party's senior leaders in a phased manner.
Read more
Editor's picks

India loves Amul: The milk cooperative becomes the first Indian diary brand to make it to the Rabobank’s Global Top 20 list

OpIndia Staff -
In a recent statement, the MD of Amul, RS Sodhi, informed that the milk sector would create a whopping 1.2 crore jobs in the following ten years.
Read more
News Reports

Christian missionary groups and left-wing organisations behind Palghar lynching says fact-finding team, demands CBI probe

OpIndia Staff -
Fact-finding team in Palghar Sadhu lynching case say that the police personnel present there could have stopped the mob.
Read more
News Reports

Netizens demand boycott of the movie KGF-2 after filmmakers decide to cast actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj

OpIndia Staff -
Following the revelation by the makers of the KGF-2 that they have cast controversial actor Prakash Raj for their upcoming movie, there has been a massive uproar, especially in Karnataka, opposing Raj's presence in the movie.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: Pune is all set to become the worst coronavirus affected city and by tomorrow it can overtake Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Pune overtook Mumbai long back which was the hotspot for Chinese coronavirus in India for the longest time. It is now all set to overtake Delhi to emerge was worst affected city.
Read more
News Reports

‘99% of stars use drugs’, Kangana Ranaut makes explosive revelations about drug abuse in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut said that when she had entered the Hindi film industry in Mumbai, she was drugged by a ‘character artist’
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,633FansLike
441,264FollowersFollow
315,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com