‘Mind your own business’: Capt Amarinder Singh accuses Arvind Kejriwal of playing politics over Punjab hooch tragedy

Kejriwal had accused that none of the illicit liquor cases in Punjab in past few months have been solved by the Punjab Police.

OpIndia Staff

Captain Amarinder Singh lashes out on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Hitting out on his Delhi counterpart, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked Kejriwal to ‘mind his own business’ for demanding CBI probe in the Punjab hooch tragedy which has claimed lives of over 100 people.

In a statement released by the Punjab CMO, Capt Amarinder Singh accused Kejriwal of trying to play dirty politics over tragedy to revive the political party in Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party is the principal opposition party in Punjab. “Rather than delay the investigation and allow the trail to go cold even in the present spurious liquor case by handing over the probe to CBI, he was more interested in ensuring swift action against all those whose greed had cost the state around 100 lives,” Singh said in a statement.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had taken to Twitter to demand CBI probe in the hooch tragedy.

Kejriwal had accused that none of the illicit liquor cases in Punjab in past few months have been solved by the Punjab Police.

On Sunday, the death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy crossed the 100 mark.

Of these, Taran Taran is the worst hit where as many as 80 people have lost their lives. Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh pointed out that 30 persons have already been arrested and five FIRs have been lodged in the case. Further, 13 officials from police and excise and taxation department have been suspended for negligence and are currently under investigation to determine their complicity in the case.

