Hitting out on his Delhi counterpart, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked Kejriwal to ‘mind his own business’ for demanding CBI probe in the Punjab hooch tragedy which has claimed lives of over 100 people.

…. Chief Minister says @PunjabPoliceInd has solved all past cases and has effectively busted mafia involved in current illicit liquor case.

(2/2) — CMO Punjab (@CMOPb) August 2, 2020

In a statement released by the Punjab CMO, Capt Amarinder Singh accused Kejriwal of trying to play dirty politics over tragedy to revive the political party in Punjab. Aam Aadmi Party is the principal opposition party in Punjab. “Rather than delay the investigation and allow the trail to go cold even in the present spurious liquor case by handing over the probe to CBI, he was more interested in ensuring swift action against all those whose greed had cost the state around 100 lives,” Singh said in a statement.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had taken to Twitter to demand CBI probe in the hooch tragedy.

Saddened by the loss of lives in Punjab due to illicit liquor. State govt needs to immediately take necessary steps to curb such mafias. The case should be handed over to CBI immediately as none of the illicit liquor cases from the last few months have been solved by local police — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 2, 2020

Kejriwal had accused that none of the illicit liquor cases in Punjab in past few months have been solved by the Punjab Police.

On Sunday, the death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy crossed the 100 mark.

The death toll in the unfortunate #HoochTragedyPunjab has reached 104, with 80 deaths in Tarn Taran and 12 each in Batala and Amritsar Rural. Police station wise death toll attached. pic.twitter.com/8bAYg9oY4Y — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPbCM) August 2, 2020

Of these, Taran Taran is the worst hit where as many as 80 people have lost their lives. Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh pointed out that 30 persons have already been arrested and five FIRs have been lodged in the case. Further, 13 officials from police and excise and taxation department have been suspended for negligence and are currently under investigation to determine their complicity in the case.