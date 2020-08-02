Sunday, August 2, 2020
Home News Reports “Ram exists because of Ramayan”: Congress MP Kumar Ketkar hints that Lord Ram is...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“Ram exists because of Ramayan”: Congress MP Kumar Ketkar hints that Lord Ram is fictional, Sambit Patra dares him to make same claims about Allah

"If you had said the same thing about Allah, you would have been beheaded by now", Sambit Patra responded to Kumar Ketkar saying that there is no historical evidence of Lord Ram's existence

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Congress leader Kumar Ketkar questions 'historical existence' of Lord Ram
Screengrab of the Video (Photo Credits: Zee News)
115

The Congress party and its leaders have vilified the sentiments of millions of Hindus by questioning the existence of Lord Ram on multiple occasions. Ahead of Bhoomi Pujan on August 5, Zee News conducted a discussion on Ayodhya and Ram Mandir. In a shocking display of ignorance, Congress leader Kumar Ketkar denied the historical existence of Shri Ram and cast aspersions about the Hindu God being a creation of literature.

Kumar Ketkar questions existence of Shri Ram

At about 19 minutes into the discussion, the host asked Ketkar whether he or the Congress party now believes in the existence of Lord Ram. In a display of sheer ignorance, the Congress leader replied, “Ram exists because of Ramayan. However, a conclusion is yet to be reached on whether Ram is the creation of history or literature. Valmiki wrote a great epic and its impact was felt both in India and abroad. But, I don’t know if He existed in history. “

On being questioned about his bizarre stance on the existence of Lord Ram, Kumar Ketkar tried to justify his comments in light of the baseless claims made last month by the Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli about Lord Ram. During a recent event to commemorate Bhanubhakta’s birth anniversary, the Nepalese Prime Minister claimed that India had created a ‘fake Ayodhya’ in India when, according to him, it is a village in Birgunj in Nepal. “There is no historical evidence (of the existence of Shri Ram) and that is why Nepal’s PM claimed that Ayodhya is located in Nepal”, Ketkar concluded.

Sambit Patra dares Kumar Ketkar to speak against Allah

He was then slammed by BJP leader Sambit Patra for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus and dared him to deny the existence of Allah in a similar fashion. “What is the Congressman saying? He is asking whether Lord Ram is the creation of history or literature. He is telling us to show evidence that Ram existed… If you had said the same thing about Allah, you would have been beheaded by now. Be grateful that you are a Hindu else you would not have the audacity to say something like this,” Sambit Patra taught Kumar ketkar a session in secularism and free speech.

Congress denied existence of Lord Ram, opposed Ram Mandir

In 2007, an affidavit filed by the Congress-led government read, “Valmiki Ramayana and Ramcharitmanas admittedly form an important part of ancient Indian literature, but these cannot be said to be historical records to incontrovertibly prove the existence of the characters and occurrences of events depicted therein.” The affidavit was filed to register the UPA government’s opposition to the demand to scrap the Sethusamudram project as it would damage the Ram Setu.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal fought the Ram Janmabhoomi case for the Sunni Waqf Board opposing the building of a magnificent Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. He also employed dilatory tactics and asked the apex court to delay the decision in the Ram Janmabhoomi case till the 2019 elections.  Another eminent Congress leader Shashi Tharoor had earlier claimed that no ‘good Hindu’ would want a Ram Mandir at Babri site. Tharoor urged that one should have the Ram Mandir in one’s heart. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Trending now

News Reports

“Ram exists because of Ramayan”: Congress MP Kumar Ketkar hints that Lord Ram is fictional, Sambit Patra dares him to make same claims about...

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Kumar Ketkar said that a conclusion is yet to be reached on whether Ram is the creation of history or literature
Read more
News Reports

What’s the rush? Should have waited for ‘tabela Poojan’: Islamists wish death upon Amit Shah as he tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Radical Islamists took to Twitter to express jubilation on Home Minister Amit Shah testing positive for coronavirus
Read more

The curious case of Dr Aisha: How the quest to find the perfect ‘Muslim’ victim of the Wuhan Coronavirus fell flat on its face

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Dr Aisha supposedly lost her life to the Wuhan Coronavirus after being put on ventilator on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.

Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus, gets admitted to hospital

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah showed mild symptoms of coronavirus. After that he got himself tested.

Watch: Cow for slaughter lifted from rooftop through crane falls to death in Pakistan on Bakri Eid

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have gone viral on social media where a cow being lifted through crane loses its balance and falls to its own death as people around stand and watch.

‘Filing criminal charges against woman not against feminism’: Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law takes on Barkha Dutt’s interview with Sushant’s ‘therapist’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti said that it was Rhea who was seeking treatment for Sushant Singh Rajput and not Sushant himself

Recently Popular

Satire

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah
Read more
News Reports

Aaditya Thackeray meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, reports say Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was discussed

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, a politician's son had attended a party at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, a night before his alleged suicide
Read more
News Reports

“I am the bigger don, I know how to easily manipulate smaller goons,” actress Rhea Chakraborty’s video saying she controlled her boyfriend goes viral:...

OpIndia Staff -
"I can easily control him," Rhea Chakraborty is heard saying in an undated video that has gone viral on social media
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput
Read more
Media

When NDTV wanted 1000 karsevaks to be murdered in a storm of bullets to protect the secular fabric of the country

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist had asked Kalyan Singh if it was wise to save lives of thousands of karsevaks at the expense of "dividing the country"
Read more
News Reports

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Kullu district police rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut after gunshot sounds were heard near her house in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

“Ram exists because of Ramayan”: Congress MP Kumar Ketkar hints that Lord Ram is fictional, Sambit Patra dares him to make same claims about...

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Kumar Ketkar said that a conclusion is yet to be reached on whether Ram is the creation of history or literature
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar claims he had turned down a £175,000 county cricket contract to fight Kargil War

OpIndia Staff -
Shoaib Akhtar revealed how he was ready to turn down a county cricket contract to fight for his country during the Kargil war
Read more
News Reports

After Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP UP President Swatantra Dev Singh and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit test positive for Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
BJP UP President Swatantra Dev Singh and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit test positive for Covid-19
Read more
News Reports

Reports emerge saying Mumbai police ‘inadvertently deleted’ case files of Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager’s suicide, Mumbai police deny the claim

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police deny reports that they have ‘inadvertently deleted’ case files related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager Disha Salian
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police confirm OpIndia report, say that Tahir Hussain has confessed he had planned the Delhi riots to teach Hindus a lesson

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain confesses before Delhi police that he had planned the Delhi Riots, collected materials in advance for the same
Read more
News Reports

What’s the rush? Should have waited for ‘tabela Poojan’: Islamists wish death upon Amit Shah as he tests positive for coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Radical Islamists took to Twitter to express jubilation on Home Minister Amit Shah testing positive for coronavirus
Read more
News Reports

This is how the temporary Mandir of Ram Lalla came up in Ayodhya after the demolition in 1992

OpIndia Staff -
Baba Satyanarayan Maurya narrates how they had to quickly build temporary Mandir for Ram Lalla before police arrived in 1992
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of Dr Aisha: How the quest to find the perfect ‘Muslim’ victim of the Wuhan Coronavirus fell flat on its face

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Aisha supposedly lost her life to the Wuhan Coronavirus after being put on ventilator on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.
Read more
News Reports

Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus, gets admitted to hospital

OpIndia Staff -
Union Home Minister Amit Shah showed mild symptoms of coronavirus. After that he got himself tested.
Read more
Crime

Money spent from bank account of Sushant Singh Rajput multiple times to purchase Puja material, former office boy confirms ‘black magic angle’

OpIndia Staff -
Former office boy Ram alleged that Rhea gave medications to Sushant Singh Rajput and had changed his happy life into a melancholic one
Read more

Connect with us

238,560FansLike
419,892FollowersFollow
287,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com