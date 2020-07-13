Monday, July 13, 2020
Home News Reports Nepal PM says Shri Ram was Nepali and India has created 'fake Ayodhya', admits...
News Reports
Updated:

Nepal PM says Shri Ram was Nepali and India has created ‘fake Ayodhya’, admits scholars will not believe his ‘new fact’

KP Sharma Oli has taken to claiming that India has engaged in 'cultural encroachment' by 'falsely' claiming that Ayodhya, birthplace of Shri Ram, is in India.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
KP Sharma Oli claims Shri Ram was Nepali
Image Credit: Khabarhub
7

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has been unwell lately. Recently, when news of his impending resignation was rife, he was admitted to a hospital for treatment. He escalated diplomatic tensions with India by updating the map of Nepal claiming Indian territories for the country. Now, after allegations of encroachment of land, KP Sharma Oli has taken to claiming that India has engaged in ‘cultural encroachment’.

During a recent event to commemorate Bhanubhakta’s birth anniversary, the Nepalese Prime Minister claimed that India had created a ‘fake Ayodhya’ in India when, according to him, it is a village in Birgunj in Nepal. “Although the real Ayodhya lies at Thori in the west of Birgunj, India have claimed the Indian site as the birthplace of Lord Ram,” said KP Sharma Oli.

He said, “We also believe that deity Sita got married to Prince Ram of India. Actually, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj.” “Ayodhya is at Thori, west of Birgunj, Balmiki Ashram is in Nepal and the holy place where King Dasharath had executed the rites to get the son is in Ridi,” he added. The Nepalese Prime Minister stated, “Dasharath’s son Ram was not an Indian and Ayodhya is also in Nepal.” “We did not give Sita, who was born in Janakpur, to an Indian prince but Sita was married to Ram of Ayodhya, not of India,” he said.

Opposition parties in Nepal have slammed KP Sharma Oli for making such ridiculous remarks. Co-chairperson of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Kamal Thapa it does not behove a Prime Minister to make such baseless, unproven claims. “It looks like the PM wants to further spoil Nepal-India relations rather than working to resolve tensions,” Thapa said.

It is pertinent to note that the birthplace of Shri Ram has always been regarded as Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. His birthplace was the site of a dispute centuries old. Hindus secured the right to build a Temple at the sacred site through a Supreme Court verdict in 2019. The Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, which was launched to reclaim Shri Ram’s birthplace, has altered the course of Indian history for all eternity. KP Sharma Oli did admit while making the ridiculous claim that scholars would not agree with him on this ‘new fact’.

Tensions between India and Nepal

Nepal’s lower house of parliament passed an amendment recently to update the country’s map including Indian areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani in the constitution of the country. The bill was supported by all the 258 lawmakers present and voting.

The move came on the heels of the endorsement extended by Nepal’s House of Representatives on June 10 to have a proposal seeking consideration of the constitution amendment bill for change of country’s map following a long discussion. India has consistently rejected these claims, terming it untenable.

Recently, a Nepalese lawmaker Sarita Giri was removed from the House of Representatives for taking a pro-India stand.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsRam Janmabhoomi

Trending now

News Reports

AMU girl complains about being threatened and hounded since CAA was passed, told she will be made to wear “brass hijab”

Jhankar Mohta -
Calling her a "Sanghi", the fellow AMU students had attacked her for calling out sexualisation of women in the varsity
Read more
News Reports

Islamists issue rape threats to a social media user for asking Muslims to recite Azaan at lower volume

OpIndia Staff -
Apart from Fardeen Modal, Ashi's Azaan tweet miffed other Muslims, who also abused the Hindu girl on Twitter
Read more

Secret meetings, plan of action and riots: How Safoora Zargar and others are intertwined in the murder of Ratan Lal during Delhi riots

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
Name of Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar appears multiple times in Ratan Lal murder chargesheet

Google head Sundar Pichai, who studied at IIT Kharagpur, is all set to bring a digital revolution worth Rs 75,000 crore in India: Read...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Google, headed by Sundar Pichai, pitches in to help bring about a digital revolution in India

A tribute to Tapan Ghosh: The firebrand leader who helped Muslim women marry their Hindu lovers and secure a happy ending to their love...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hindutva Icon of West Bengal, Tapan Ghosh, passed away on Sunday, days after he was diagnosed with the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Jagan and Himanta Biswa: How Congress ignored key regional leaders and eventually lost those states

Politics Jhankar Mohta -
Choosing loyalists over popularity and calibre has cost Congress dearly. Losing key regional leaders has decimated the party to ruins in many states.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap NM makes a statement after OpIndia fact-check: Here is why his explanation makes little sense

OpIndia Staff -
'Drone boy' Prathap NM says he won't show his drones due to intellectual property issues, but will show certificates from unregistered events
Read more
Politics

Sachin Pilot reaches Delhi with 25 MLAs amid speculations of Rajasthan government collapse, Gehlot holds late night meetings

OpIndia Staff -
Ashok Gehlot claimed that the State government was stable and would continue to remain so despite all efforts to the contrary
Read more
News Reports

Pakistanis are shocked that Turkish actress does not cover herself head-to-toe in real life like her role in TV show Ertugrul, slams for wearing...

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani Islamists troll Turkish actress Esra Bilgiç for her modern clothing, not traditional dress like her historical role in a TV show
Read more
Entertainment

Stand-up comedian apologises for insulting memorial to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Arabian sea after MNS workers vandalised studio

OpIndia Staff -
The stand-up 'comedian' Agrima Joshua had made scornfully derisive remarks in her video against the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial that is going to be erected in the Arabian Sea
Read more
Opinions

Aakar Patel abuses Amitabh Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar – reasons go beyond hatred for Modi

K Bhattacharjee -
The 'Woke' secular-liberal camp of current times is defined by its elitist arrogance and crass snobbery. 'Human rights activist' Aakar Patel is one such specimen.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Nepal PM says Shri Ram was Nepali and India has created ‘fake Ayodhya’, admits scholars will not believe his ‘new fact’

OpIndia Staff -
Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli claimed that India falsely says Shri Ram was born in Ayodhya, India.
Read more
News Reports

Amidst rising demand to boycott Chinese products, Bollywood actor Karthik Aryan drops multi-crore endorsement deal with Oppo

OpIndia Staff -
Karthik Aryan has become the first Bollywood actor to drop a multi-crore deal with a Chinese brand.
Read more
News Reports

AMU girl complains about being threatened and hounded since CAA was passed, told she will be made to wear “brass hijab”

Jhankar Mohta -
Calling her a "Sanghi", the fellow AMU students had attacked her for calling out sexualisation of women in the varsity
Read more
Opinions

The death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy shows that no opposition political leader is safe in West Bengal

K Bhattacharjee -
BJP MLA in West Bengal, Debendra Nath Roy, was found hanging in public on Monday.
Read more
News Reports

Why ‘liberal’ hate against Amitabh Bachchan for getting admitted to a hospital after testing positive for Coronavirus makes no sense at all

Jinit Jain -
A bevy of perverse liberals took to Twitter to denounce Amitabh Bachchan after he got Coronavirus, claiming it to be a "privilege of rich" and accusing him of needlessly occupying a hospital bed
Read more
News Reports

London: Indian diaspora, PoK activists and Iranian diaspora protest outside the Chinese embassy over ‘expansionist policies’

OpIndia Staff -
Demonstrators were heard singing the Indian National Anthem 'Jan Gan Maan' and the Indian National song, 'Vande Mataram' at the protest site.
Read more
Entertainment

AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi, who wanted entire Pawar family dead, deactivates his Twitter account

OpIndia Staff -
AIB co-founder Rohan Joshi has deactivated his account after screenshots of his abusive tweets against politicians went viral .
Read more
News Reports

Gehlot’s last ‘resort’? Congress moves MLAs to Jaipur hotel, Pilot claims Rajasthan govt has lost majority

OpIndia Staff -
Reports claimed that 107 MLAs, including some independents, were present at the CM's residence. Congress has moved its MLAs to a resort in Jaipur.
Read more
Crime

In touch with ISIS recruiters since 2015: NIA arrests 2 Islamic State terrorists in Pune planning to carry out terror attacks in India

OpIndia Staff -
The duo arrested by the NIA were involved in promoting and propagating ISIS and their activities in India
Read more
Politics

CPI(M) bats openly for ‘Urban Naxals’, including a convicted Maoist, demands their immediate release on grounds of health

OpIndia Staff -
The polit bureau of the CPI(M) has demanded the immediate release of dreaded 'Urban Naxals' on health grounds.
Read more

Connect with us

235,868FansLike
406,012FollowersFollow
274,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com