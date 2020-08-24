Monday, August 24, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

The drama continues as Congress leader writes a letter in blood to Sonia Gandhi: Read what he wants

"Rahul Gandhi has built this party with his blood and sweat. In bad times, he has raised the voices of people from streets to parliament. If Rahul Gandhi is not made the president of the party, that decision will not be in the interest of the party," the letter uploaded by Sandeep Tanwar read.

OpIndia Staff
Congress worker wrote a letter in blood to demand Rahul Gandhi as the party president
Sandeep Tanwar(L) and Rahul Gandhi(R), images via Twitter
2

Just when everyone was thinking that the melodrama over Congress presidency and CWC meeting is becoming slightly boring, a Congress functionary went a step ahead and brought in a vintage Bollywood twist,

Congress leader Sandeep Tanwar from Delhi came up with a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi written allegedly in blood, with the demand of reinstating Rahul Gandhi to the position of party president.

Sandeep Tanwar, Ex Congress candidate from Delhi Cantt. and Assembly Councillor Delhi Cantonment Board, today took to Twitter to upload a letter he had written in blood to the interim President of the All India Congress Committee, Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, Tanwar has appealed the interim Congress president to select Rahul Gandhi to lead the party again.

“Rahul Gandhi has build this party with his blood and sweat. In bad times, he has raised the voices of people from streets to parliament. If Rahul Gandhi is not made the president of the party, that decision will not be in the interest of the party,” the letter uploaded by Sandeep Tanwar read.

Besides, Tanwar has also attached another picture with the tweet, where he is seen holding the letter written in blood. However, with no injury marks visible on his hands, or anywhere else, many have started speculating on the veracity of the claim made by Tanwar that the letter was written with his own blood.

News report of Rahul Gandhi accusing Congress party veterans of collusion with BJP stirs furore

Earlier today, news reports of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi accusing party veterans of colluding with the BJP sent the Congress party into a tizzy, with many senior leaders expressing their anguish over the incident.

Kapil Sibal initially expressed his anguish at Rahul’s purported allegations, claiming he had been loyal to Congress for the last 3 decades. However, he later deleted the tweet, saying Gandhi had personally clarified that no such comments were made by him. Another senior leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad, also offered to resign from his post over the allegations of ‘colluding with the BJP’. However, he also came in the defence of Rahul Gandhi soon, claiming the Wayanad MP did not make the remark.

Finally, after a daylong drama and speculations, it has been clarified now that Sonia Gandhi will continue to be the interim president of the Congress party.

 

