Monday, August 24, 2020
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Here is what is happening at Congress Working Committee meeting. We have no idea what to make of it

The meeting is still underway and while we await the official confirmation on whether the Gandhis will be official or unofficial President of Congress, we can only wait and watch.

OpIndia Staff
Congress CWC meeting is underway (image courtesy: @ANI on Twitter)
The Congress Working Committee meeting is currently underway and multiple media houses citing ‘sources’ are sharing inputs which are all over the place. Like those high school competitions where everyone knows the teacher’s favourite will win all debate competitions despite better candidates, everyone is quite sure if the Congress president isn’t a Gandhi (or Vadra), the de facto President will still be one from 10, Janpath.

Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.

Sonia Gandhi offered to step down while former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh urged her to stay on.

Rahul Gandhi questioned why the letter was sent when Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised.

Former Congress President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of letter by 23 Congress leaders appealing for a total overhaul of the party leadership and accused them of colluding with the BJP.

He also questioned the timing of the letter. Upset, Kapil Sibal has now resorted to sly tweeting. Oh, he has now deleted the tweet.
Kapil Sibal tweet
He said he was informed how Rahul Gandhi never said that the old guard of Congress is colluding with BJP and hence withdrew the tweet.

Though, his colleague, Ghulam Nabi Azad seems to be having different thoughts. Except, after Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, he has now offered to quit. (Though now that Sibal has withdrawn his tweet, we are still not sure whether his offer to resign holds true.) The entire drama makes no sense as of now. Except to Rahul Gandhi fangirl Sanjukta, who seems to have figure it out.

The meeting is still underway and while we await the official confirmation on whether the Gandhis will be official or unofficial President of Congress, we can only wait and watch. We shall update the article and headline once we know the final outcome.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

