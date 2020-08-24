The Congress Working Committee meeting is currently underway and multiple media houses citing ‘sources’ are sharing inputs which are all over the place. Like those high school competitions where everyone knows the teacher’s favourite will win all debate competitions despite better candidates, everyone is quite sure if the Congress president isn’t a Gandhi (or Vadra), the de facto President will still be one from 10, Janpath.

Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.

Sonia Gandhi offered to step down while former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh urged her to stay on.

Sonia Gandhi says she has given a note (a reply to the letter written by some senior Congress leaders to her over party leadership) to KC Venugopal, and he will read it out.

Rahul Gandhi pointed at the timing of the letter by party colleagues and criticised it: Sources — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Manmohan Singh and AK Antony said that Sonia Gandhi should continue till a new party president is elected: Sources pic.twitter.com/aDh7Aq7tAZ — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Rahul Gandhi questioned why the letter was sent when Sonia Gandhi was hospitalised.

Former Congress President and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi questioned the timing of letter by 23 Congress leaders appealing for a total overhaul of the party leadership and accused them of colluding with the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi, during CWC meeting, says the letter (to Sonia Gandhi about party leadership) was written at a time when Congress government in Rajasthan was facing a crisis, the right place to discuss what was written in the letter was CWC meeting and not the media: Sources https://t.co/w47zre3MfE — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020

Rahul Gandhi says “ we are colluding with BJP “



Succeeded in Rajasthan High Court defending the Congress Party



Defending party in Manipur to bring down BJP Govt.



Last 30 years have never made a statement in favour of BJP on any issue



Yet “ we are colluding with the BJP “! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

Kapil Sibal tweet

He also questioned the timing of the letter.Upset, Kapil Sibal has now resorted to sly tweeting.Oh, he has now deleted the tweet.

He said he was informed how Rahul Gandhi never said that the old guard of Congress is colluding with BJP and hence withdrew the tweet.

Was informed by Rahul Gandhi personally that he never said what was attributed to him .



I therefore withdraw my tweet . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) August 24, 2020

Sources #G23Letter member Mr Ghulam Nabi Azad is speaking now and hailing Mrs Sonia Gandhi’s leadership#CWC — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) August 24, 2020

What we are seeing is actually the same old vs. young war in garb of seeking change. @RahulGandhi has been trying to bring precisely that change which oldies and RSS don’t want. Most notably, Cong for first time has started directly hitting RSS, that rattled the Old, BJP, RSS. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) August 24, 2020

Though, his colleague, Ghulam Nabi Azad seems to be having different thoughts.Except, after Rahul Gandhi’s allegations, he has now offered to quit. (Though now that Sibal has withdrawn his tweet, we are still not sure whether his offer to resign holds true.)The entire drama makes no sense as of now. Except to Rahul Gandhi fangirl Sanjukta, who seems to have figure it out.

The meeting is still underway and while we await the official confirmation on whether the Gandhis will be official or unofficial President of Congress, we can only wait and watch. We shall update the article and headline once we know the final outcome.