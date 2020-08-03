Monday, August 3, 2020
Home News Reports Digvijaya Singh claims 5th August is inauspicious, Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan should be postponed,...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Digvijaya Singh claims 5th August is inauspicious, Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan should be postponed, BJP leader Narottam Mishra calls him an ‘Asur’

Digvijaya Singh brazenly went on to link Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other BJP leader's exposure to the coronavirus infection to this 'ill-timed' Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Congress' Digvijaya Singh fearmongers, calls Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan date 'inauspicious'
4

The Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir in Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodha, shall take place on August 5. As the most awaited day for all the Hindus draws near, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took to Twitter to brazenly spread rumours, fear and unnecessary suspicion about the auspiciousness of the date selected for the historic event.

He also went on to shamelessly drag HM Amit Shah into the conversation, insinuating that he and other BJP leaders have been tested COVID positive as a result of ignoring Hindu practices.

Contending that August 5, the date selected for Bhoomi pujan for the construction of the Ram Mandir, is inauspicious for the same, the senior Congress leader has urged PM Modi to postpone the event.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s Tweet

The Congress leader quotes Shankracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati for creating an unfounded fear regarding the auspiciousness of the date of the Bhoomi Pujan. He tweeted that despite the day being non-conducive for the Bhoomi Pujan, it has been selected keeping PM Modi’s convenience in mind. Insinuating that PM Modi availability is being given more weightage than the propitiousness of the event, Digvijaya Singh tweeted asking whether Modi is more important than the beliefs of Hinduism which have been established for over thousands of years.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh fearmongers: links Amit Shah’s coronavirus infection to the ‘ill-timed’ Bhoomi Pujan

The Congress leader did not stop at this. He brazenly went on to link Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other BJP leader’s exposure to the coronavirus infection to this ‘ill-timed’ Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir. Digvijaya Singh said that as a result of disbelieving and ignoring Hindu practices, BJP leaders and the Ram Mandir Pujaris have been infected with the deadly pathogen.

Digvijaya Singh blaming ‘ignoring Hindu beliefs’ for the ministers testing positive for coronavirus

Reacting strongly to Digvijaya Singh’s frothy remark, MP Minister Narottam Mishra said that it has been seen from time immemorial that whenever something good or auspicious is about to happen, “Asurs” (demons) try to create problems. While, speaking to ANI, the minister expressed his disgust over the Congress leader’s trivial remark linking HM Amit Shah’s Coronavirus infection to the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan’s date.

The historic Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir is scheduled to take place on August 5. The three-day ritual began today with the Gauri Ganesh Puja. The puja began at 8 am with chanting of mantras by 11 priests while the Ramayana path was held in various other temples.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the holy city of Ayodhya to perform the auspicious event of Bhoomi pujan on the 5th. The architecture-in-chief of the whole Ram Mandir issue, Lal Krishna Advani, will also be accompanying PM Modi.

Several Karsevaks are working amid the coronavirus pandemic to finalise the preparations with only two few days left for the auspicious occasion. Around 1 lakh laddoos are being prepared for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

The 3km long stretch of road that PM Modi will take to reach the venue of the ceremony has been painted yellow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently visited Ayodhya to take stock of the preparations. He will again be visiting the city to monitor the final arrangements tomorrow.

As per reports, Prime Minister Modi will place a silver brick weighing 22.6 kg at the foundation site of the majestic Ram Mandir during the event. Five silver rocks denoting 5 Nakshatras will also be placed. The Prime Minister will be worshipping 5 silver rocks in the form of: Nanda, Jaya, Bhadra, Rikta and Poorna and install them in the foundation of the temple.
 
Owing to the current Coronavirus outbreak, Hindu devotees have been urged to watch the historic and auspicious event on television. Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust established for the construction of the temple, has appealed to the general public to welcome the grand occasion by lighting diyas in their homes in the evening.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termsdigvijaya singh ram mandir

Trending now

News Reports

Digvijaya Singh claims 5th August is inauspicious, Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan should be postponed, BJP leader Narottam Mishra calls him an ‘Asur’

OpIndia Staff -
At a time as historic as this one, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh goes on to spread fear and suspicion about the auspiciousness of the date on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan
Read more
Opinions

There was never any doubt that ‘seculars’ were behind the Delhi riots

Abhishek Banerjee -
From Day 1, the Delhi riots was an open and shut case. It was obvious who had the motive.
Read more

‘Aaj Dekh Lenge Hinduon ko’: The tale of Faizal Farooqui, Rajdhani and DRP school and what Chargesheet number 1 says

OpIndia Scoops Nupur J Sharma -
The Delhi Police and the Special Cell have filed numerous chargesheets in the Delhi riots that pertain to several different incidents of violence that led to carnage and destruction over a period of the two days.

Mata Amritanandamayi sends special Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Prime Minister, PM Modi thanks the Nari Shakti of India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as 'Amma', greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan today.

Karti Chidambaram tests positive for Chinese coronavirus

Live Updates OpIndia Staff -
Congress MP and son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: BMC forcefully ‘quarantines’ Bihar Police officer, DGP Bihar says he was not even provided accommodation

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police's behaviour in the case has been criticised by many. Earlier there were reports that the many aspects of the case are being covered up due to involvement of some high profile persons.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Delhi Police confirm OpIndia report, say that Tahir Hussain has confessed he had planned the Delhi riots to teach Hindus a lesson

OpIndia Staff -
Tahir Hussain confesses before Delhi police that he had planned the Delhi Riots, collected materials in advance for the same
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput
Read more
News Reports

Aaditya Thackeray meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, reports say Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was discussed

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, a politician's son had attended a party at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, a night before his alleged suicide
Read more
News Reports

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Kullu district police rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut after gunshot sounds were heard near her house in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more
Social Media

The curious case of Dr Aisha: How the quest to find the perfect ‘Muslim’ victim of the Wuhan Coronavirus fell flat on its face

OpIndia Staff -
Dr Aisha supposedly lost her life to the Wuhan Coronavirus after being put on ventilator on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha.
Read more
Satire

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Digvijaya Singh claims 5th August is inauspicious, Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan should be postponed, BJP leader Narottam Mishra calls him an ‘Asur’

OpIndia Staff -
At a time as historic as this one, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh goes on to spread fear and suspicion about the auspiciousness of the date on Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan
Read more
Politics

BJP slams Times Now for claiming 21 BJP leaders, including 4 MPs and 1 MLA, ‘likely to join TMC’, calls it fake news

OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal unit of the BJP slammed Times Now for claiming in a report that 21 of its leaders were 'likely to join' Trinamool Congress
Read more
Opinions

There was never any doubt that ‘seculars’ were behind the Delhi riots

Abhishek Banerjee -
From Day 1, the Delhi riots was an open and shut case. It was obvious who had the motive.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

‘Aaj Dekh Lenge Hinduon ko’: The tale of Faizal Farooqui, Rajdhani and DRP school and what Chargesheet number 1 says

Nupur J Sharma -
The Delhi Police and the Special Cell have filed numerous chargesheets in the Delhi riots that pertain to several different incidents of violence that led to carnage and destruction over a period of the two days.
Read more
News Reports

Tavleen Singh comes out to defend her son Aatish Taseer for spewing venom on Amit Shah, lies through her teeth

OpIndia Staff -
Aatish Taseer still outraged about his OCI status revocation, uses vile, abusive words for India's Home Minister.
Read more
News Reports

Mata Amritanandamayi sends special Raksha Bandhan greetings to the Prime Minister, PM Modi thanks the Nari Shakti of India

OpIndia Staff -
Spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as 'Amma', greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Raksha Bandhan today.
Read more
News Reports

Anti-China protests take place in Canada: ‘Covid-19 Made-in-China’ slogans raised

OpIndia Staff -
"China lied, people died" slogan were raised in Canada during the protest.
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput case: BMC forcefully ‘quarantines’ Bihar Police officer, DGP Bihar says he was not even provided accommodation

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai police's behaviour in the case has been criticised by many. Earlier there were reports that the many aspects of the case are being covered up due to involvement of some high profile persons.
Read more
News Reports

‘Mind your own business’: Capt Amarinder Singh accuses Arvind Kejriwal of playing politics over Punjab hooch tragedy

OpIndia Staff -
Hitting out on his Delhi counterpart, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday asked Kejriwal to 'mind his own business' for demanding CBI probe in the Punjab hooch tragedy which has claimed lives of over 100 people.
Read more
News Reports

Tripura: FIR registered against CPIM leader and social media accounts of the party for spreading fake news on social media: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
CPIM blames BJP and RSS for a statue fallen due to heavy rain in Tripura, FIR registered for spreading fake news
Read more

Connect with us

238,628FansLike
420,468FollowersFollow
288,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com