The Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir in Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodha, shall take place on August 5. As the most awaited day for all the Hindus draws near, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh took to Twitter to brazenly spread rumours, fear and unnecessary suspicion about the auspiciousness of the date selected for the historic event.

He also went on to shamelessly drag HM Amit Shah into the conversation, insinuating that he and other BJP leaders have been tested COVID positive as a result of ignoring Hindu practices.

Contending that August 5, the date selected for Bhoomi pujan for the construction of the Ram Mandir, is inauspicious for the same, the senior Congress leader has urged PM Modi to postpone the event.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s Tweet

The Congress leader quotes Shankracharya Swaroopanand Saraswati for creating an unfounded fear regarding the auspiciousness of the date of the Bhoomi Pujan. He tweeted that despite the day being non-conducive for the Bhoomi Pujan, it has been selected keeping PM Modi’s convenience in mind. Insinuating that PM Modi availability is being given more weightage than the propitiousness of the event, Digvijaya Singh tweeted asking whether Modi is more important than the beliefs of Hinduism which have been established for over thousands of years.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh fearmongers: links Amit Shah’s coronavirus infection to the ‘ill-timed’ Bhoomi Pujan

The Congress leader did not stop at this. He brazenly went on to link Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and other BJP leader’s exposure to the coronavirus infection to this ‘ill-timed’ Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir. Digvijaya Singh said that as a result of disbelieving and ignoring Hindu practices, BJP leaders and the Ram Mandir Pujaris have been infected with the deadly pathogen.

Digvijaya Singh blaming ‘ignoring Hindu beliefs’ for the ministers testing positive for coronavirus

Reacting strongly to Digvijaya Singh’s frothy remark, MP Minister Narottam Mishra said that it has been seen from time immemorial that whenever something good or auspicious is about to happen, “Asurs” (demons) try to create problems. While, speaking to ANI, the minister expressed his disgust over the Congress leader’s trivial remark linking HM Amit Shah’s Coronavirus infection to the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan’s date.

We’ve been seeing since time immemorial, whenever something good is happening, ‘Asurs’ try to create problems. Digvijaya is doing the same: MP Minister Narottam Mishra on Digvijaya Singh’s tweet saying Home Min Amit Shah tested COVID positive as result of ignoring Hindu practices pic.twitter.com/AKqN3blDZb — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

The historic Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir is scheduled to take place on August 5. The three-day ritual began today with the Gauri Ganesh Puja. The puja began at 8 am with chanting of mantras by 11 priests while the Ramayana path was held in various other temples.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the holy city of Ayodhya to perform the auspicious event of Bhoomi pujan on the 5th. The architecture-in-chief of the whole Ram Mandir issue, Lal Krishna Advani, will also be accompanying PM Modi.

Several Karsevaks are working amid the coronavirus pandemic to finalise the preparations with only two few days left for the auspicious occasion. Around 1 lakh laddoos are being prepared for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

The 3km long stretch of road that PM Modi will take to reach the venue of the ceremony has been painted yellow. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently visited Ayodhya to take stock of the preparations. He will again be visiting the city to monitor the final arrangements tomorrow.

As per reports, Prime Minister Modi will place a silver brick weighing 22.6 kg at the foundation site of the majestic Ram Mandir during the event. Five silver rocks denoting 5 Nakshatras will also be placed. The Prime Minister will be worshipping 5 silver rocks in the form of: Nanda, Jaya, Bhadra, Rikta and Poorna and install them in the foundation of the temple.



Owing to the current Coronavirus outbreak, Hindu devotees have been urged to watch the historic and auspicious event on television. Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust established for the construction of the temple, has appealed to the general public to welcome the grand occasion by lighting diyas in their homes in the evening.