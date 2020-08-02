Sunday, August 2, 2020
Home News Reports Jharkhand: Cow slaughtered on Bakri Eid, meat thrown near Narsingh Temple in Hazaribagh
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Jharkhand: Cow slaughtered on Bakri Eid, meat thrown near Narsingh Temple in Hazaribagh

As per reports, the incident of cow slaughter sparked off stone pelting from people belonging to two communities. When the Katkamdag police reached the spot, they were outnumbered and came under a volley of stones.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Bakr Eid: Communal tension flare up after cow slaughter incident in Jharkhand
Stone pelting, vandalism and arson in Hazaribag (Photo Credits: Jagran)
1

On Saturday, tension reportedly flared up between two communities in the Khapariyawan area of Hazaribag city in Jharkhand after a cow was allegedly slaughtered in a house near Narsingh temple on the occasion of Bakr Eid.

According to locals, they noticed blood flowing from a house in the village and approached the police vehicle which was parked near the temple. On learning about the police, the residents of the house fled the scene. Reportedly, the cops discovered cow meat at the said house and confiscated it. A First Information Report (FIR) was also registered at the Katkamdag police station.

Police attacked; vehicles vandalised near temple

As per reports, the incident of cow slaughter sparked off stone pelting from people belonging to two communities. When the Katkamdag police reached the spot, they were outnumbered and came under a volley of stones. As such, the cops initially failed to bring the situation under control. As per reports, the miscreants set a motorcycle on fire and vandalised several vehicles, adjacent to the Narsingh temple.

Reportedly, a team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) was deployed in the area at around 11 am who then resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas shells to disperse the unruly mob. While the SDPO Kamal Kishore chased the stone pelters with sticks, SDM Megha Bhardwaj tried to pacify the situation and urged people to return back to their homes.

Strict action to be taken for rumour mongering

During the scuffle between the two communities, several people were injured including police in-charge (Sadar) Ganesh Singh and police in-charge (Katkamdag) Dhananjay Kumar Singh. Deputy Commissioner-in-charge Sandeep Kumar Singh, who went to the spot along with RAF, has directed the cops to conduct an investigation into the case and bring the miscreants to justice. Singh has reportedly warned people against rumor-mongering or sharing videos of the stone-pelting incident on social media. Reportedly, attempts are now being made to hold a peace committee meeting to resolve issues between the two communities.

..

.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termshazaribagh, hazaribagh cow slaughter

Trending now

News Reports

Jharkhand: Cow slaughtered on Bakri Eid, meat thrown near Narsingh Temple in Hazaribagh

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, tension reportedly flared up between two communities in the Khapariyawan area of Hazaribag city in Jharkhand after a cow was allegedly slaughtered in a house near Narsingh temple on the occasion of Bakr Eid.
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput
Read more

Congress shares images from West Bengal to attack Nitish Kumar-led govt over floods in Bihar

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
In a hurry to attack the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, the Bihar Congress on Friday resorted to passing-off an old image from flood-hit areas of West Bengal as that of Muzaffarpur, Bihar Sharif, Bhagalpur and Patna in Bihar.

How Amit Shah saved Delhi from hitting AAP’s ‘target’ of 5.5 lakh Coronavirus cases by July 31

Government and Policy Abhishek Banerjee -
Towards the end of March this year, just as Coronavirus was making its way across India, the AAP government quietly signed up Delhi for the Center’s Ayushman Bharat program.

When NDTV wanted 1000 karsevaks to be murdered in a storm of bullets to protect the secular fabric of the country

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist had asked Kalyan Singh if it was wise to save lives of thousands of karsevaks at the expense of "dividing the country"

Women-led Self Help Groups: Frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19

Opinions Guest Author -
The mention of SHGs by PM Modi holds significance here since in the last few years, this women-led movement has become an institution for women empowerment and economic prosperity of rural India

Recently Popular

Satire

If Bakra Eid was a Hindu festival: 10 images that tell the tale of how ‘liberal’ media and celebs would have reacted

THE SKIN DOCTOR -
Today is the Islamic festival of Bakra Eid where thousands of cattle, goats and buffaloes specifically are slaughtered by pious Muslims as an offering to Allah
Read more
News Reports

“I am the bigger don, I know how to easily manipulate smaller goons,” actress Rhea Chakraborty’s video saying she controlled her boyfriend goes viral:...

OpIndia Staff -
"I can easily control him," Rhea Chakraborty is heard saying in an undated video that has gone viral on social media
Read more
News Reports

Aaditya Thackeray meets Mumbai Police Commissioner, reports say Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was discussed

OpIndia Staff -
According to reports, a politician's son had attended a party at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence, a night before his alleged suicide
Read more
Media

When NDTV wanted 1000 karsevaks to be murdered in a storm of bullets to protect the secular fabric of the country

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist had asked Kalyan Singh if it was wise to save lives of thousands of karsevaks at the expense of "dividing the country"
Read more
Social Media

Kangana Ranaut mocks Swara Bhasker over ‘protesting’ for free while Deepika Padukone allegedly got Rs 5 crores for JNU appearance

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut ridiculed Swara Bhasker for doing PR work at leftist protests 'for free', while other actresses like Deepika Padukone allegedly charged huge money for the same.
Read more
News Reports

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Kullu district police rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut after gunshot sounds were heard near her house in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Jharkhand: Cow slaughtered on Bakri Eid, meat thrown near Narsingh Temple in Hazaribagh

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, tension reportedly flared up between two communities in the Khapariyawan area of Hazaribag city in Jharkhand after a cow was allegedly slaughtered in a house near Narsingh temple on the occasion of Bakr Eid.
Read more
Media

Barkha Dutt interviews Sushant Singh Rajput’s therapist, who breaks client confidentiality to give a clean chit to Rhea in middle of investigation

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker Moffat breaks patient confidentiality by releasing mental illness history of Sushant Singh Rakput
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Congress shares images from West Bengal to attack Nitish Kumar-led govt over floods in Bihar

OpIndia Staff -
In a hurry to attack the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, the Bihar Congress on Friday resorted to passing-off an old image from flood-hit areas of West Bengal as that of Muzaffarpur, Bihar Sharif, Bhagalpur and Patna in Bihar.
Read more
Media

Conspiracy of Silence: How mainstream media works to obliterate the brutal massacre of Karsevaks in 1990 from public memory

OpIndia Staff -
Almost all media houses who have prepared timeline of Ram Mandir movement have omitted the massacre of Karsevaks in 1990
Read more
Opinions

Sainyavyapadeśa: Summons of the Indian Army to develop Self-Reliance in Defence Procurements

Dr. Mrittunjoy Guha Majumdar -
The indigenization of military equipment and defence infrastructure needs significant improvement in India
Read more
News Reports

After Kangana Ranaut hits out at the son of a Chief Minister, gunshots heard outside her house in Himachal Pradesh

OpIndia Staff -
Kullu district police rushed to the house of Kangana Ranaut after gunshot sounds were heard near her house in Himachal Pradesh.
Read more
News Reports

Late Amar Singh had beaten Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar black-and-blue for making personal remarks at a party in 2000: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Late Amar Singh had narrated how had beaten Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar for using abusive language at a party in 2000
Read more
News Reports

JNU ‘student’ Umar Khalid questioned by Delhi Police in connection with Delhi Riots case, mobile phone seized

OpIndia Staff -
The FIR registered against Umar Khalid said that the Delhi Riots were a preplanned conspiracy hatched by the JNU Scholar and his associates.
Read more
News Reports

Congress leader Jitu Patwari spreads fake news claiming that PM Narendra Modi is flying in a luxurious private jet: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari uses photo of a private chartered plane claiming that it is used by PM Narendra Modi
Read more
Government and Policy

How Amit Shah saved Delhi from hitting AAP’s ‘target’ of 5.5 lakh Coronavirus cases by July 31

Abhishek Banerjee -
Towards the end of March this year, just as Coronavirus was making its way across India, the AAP government quietly signed up Delhi for the Center’s Ayushman Bharat program.
Read more

Connect with us

238,490FansLike
419,537FollowersFollow
287,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com