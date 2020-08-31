Monday, August 31, 2020

Al Jazeera lies that Jammu and Kashmir police had fired pellets on ‘peaceful’ Muharram mourners, here is what actually happened

OpIndia Staff -
Muharram mourners had attacked police by pelting stones in Srinagar, after which the police had to retaliate by firing pellets and tear gas
Suspended J&K DSP Devender Singh was working under Pakistani handlers in Pakistan High Commission for espionage activities: NIA chargesheet

OpIndia Staff -
Suspended J&K DSP Devender Singh was instructed by his Pakistanin handler to establish contact with the MEA for espionage activities
‘Pune is well-equipped to handle Coronavirus crisis if state govt runs health centres professionally’, says BJP MLA Siddharth Shirole who is leading the fight...

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Siddharth Shirole said that even though there a sudden splurge in the coronavirus cases in Pune, there is no need to panic
Lockdown musings: The Bloomsbury debacle, the legacy of the Congress party and Narendra Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Vijaya Dar -
We are still far away from safety, and it is not sure when the lockdown and other restrictions would be lifted. Many of the businesses may never reopen.
Portland, USA: Trump supporter murdered during violent riots after Democrat Mayor refuses federal aid to end rioting, Antifa celebrates

OpIndia Staff -
A supporter of Donald Trump was murdered in Portland, USA during a night of violent clashes following months of rioting by Antifa goons.
Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS after fully recovering. He was admitted there earlier this month for post-COVID-19 care after he tested negative for Chinese coronavirus.

HM Amit Shah had tested positive for Coronavirus earlier in August and on advice of doctors he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. After he tested negative for coronavirus, he was discharged from hospital. However, later he was admitted in AIIMS for post-COVID-19 care.

Amit Shah was admitted there earlier this month for post-COVID-19 care after he tested negative for Chinese coronavirus.
0.29 per cent of Coronavirus patients on ventilators, reveals Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

OpIndia Staff -
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan held a high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting on Saturday.
Amit Shah has recovered, likely to be discharged soon: AIIMS, New Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah has made a recovery at AIIMS, New Delhi and is likely to be released shortly.
Relatives of Suresh Raina attacked in Pathankot, uncle dies, aunt in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
Suresh Raina will miss IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.
WhatsApp chats of Rhea Chakraborty leads to two drug suppliers, detained and questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau

OpIndia Staff -
NCB detains the two men used to sale dried flower of the marijuana plant to actors and artists in Mumbai film industry
