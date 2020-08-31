Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS after fully recovering. He was admitted there earlier this month for post-COVID-19 care after he tested negative for Chinese coronavirus.

HM Amit Shah had tested positive for Coronavirus earlier in August and on advice of doctors he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. After he tested negative for coronavirus, he was discharged from hospital. However, later he was admitted in AIIMS for post-COVID-19 care.