Atmanirbhar Bharat gets a push as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces import embargo on 101 weapon systems

OpIndia Staff -
The Defence Minister said that the decision to impose embargo 101 items will give a big boost to India’s self-reliant initiatives in the defence sector.
Politics

Congress party may face suspension or disqualification if it fails to elect a party president soon: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Even though there are no rules for ensuring mandatory compliance, the Election Commission can time-and-again take a call on the matter, if and when, it deems appropriate.
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Independence Day, journalists receive mysterious calls demanding creation of ‘Urdustan’, FIR lodged

OpIndia Staff -
On Saturday, Lucknow-based journalists received calls from foreign countries informing them of protests against the Ram Mandir on Independence Day.
Politics

Udta AAP: After crushing defeat in 2017, AAP dissolves core committee, district units and all wings in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann will continue to remain the president of AAP Punjab.
News Reports

Shiromani Akali Dal leaders to protest outside Sonia Gandhi’s house alleging involvement of Congress leaders in production & peddling of spurious liquor in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Akali Dal has alleged that Congress is involved in supply of spurious liquor that has resulted in more than 100 deaths in Punjab
India Today Group shuts down Mail Today tabloid, several employees laid off

India Today group today announced that it is shutting down its Delhi-tabloid Mail Today. The notice read, “It has been a privilege to be your paper of choice and inform you day after day. However, it is a fact that the coronavirus pandemic has drastically changed all our circumstances.” The print edition of Mail Today was in circulation from the last thirteen years. The notice further added, “It is with deep regret that we announce the suspension of the print edition of Mail Today, effective today.”

Notice published in Sunday Mail Today

According to a report published in exchange4media, Aroon Purie, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India Today Group informed the employees about the shut down in an internal mail yesterday. Purie wrote that eminent personalities lauded the paper across the country and its reports were used by the leaders in parliament to demand probe on their stories. He added that though the paper survived the financial crisis of 2008 and demonetisation of 2016, the pandemic has changed the reader preferences drastically.

The paper will be available in digital format from now on. Dwaipayan Bose, Editor, Mail Today, will join IndiaToday.in and will report to Vice Chairperson Kalli Purie. While some employees were moved to other verticals in the group, many were laid off due to the shutdown.

Previous lay-offs and shutdowns in Indian media

In October last year, DNA had shut down its Ahmedabad and Mumbai print edition. Prior to that, Anil Ambani owned BTVI had unceremoniously stopped its operations and transmission. Scroll, too, had sacked a large part of its staff.  In April, leftist website The Quint sent 45 employees on indefinite leave. In June, The Hindu shut down its Mumbai edition and asked several of its employees to resign effective immediately. According to several reports in different media outlets, around 410 journalists lost their job till mid-June due to Covid-19 pandemic.

OpIndia Staff -
India Today group today announced that it is shutting down its Delhi-tabloid Mail Today.
Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at coronavirus facility in Vijaywada, seven dead

OpIndia Staff -
Seven died in fire at Covid facility in Vijaywada, probe ordered
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi will represent Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra govt in Supreme Court in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, Rhea had hired Mumbai's top lawyer Satish Maneshinde. Maneshinde had represented Sanjay Dutt in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case.
Rhea releases images of Sushant’s ‘properties’ she possesses, late actor’s ex-aide says she fired his entire staff

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, released images of the 'possessions' she has of Sushant after the Enforcement Directorate grilled her and her brother last week.
Air India Express flight coming from Dubai crashes while landing at Kozhikode, breaks down in two pieces

OpIndia Staff -
The Boeing 737 NG aircraft of Air India Express overshot the runway while landing, and crash-landed on the valley below the runway
