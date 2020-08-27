Prayagraj police had arrested Muslim YouTuber Heer Khan, who had posted hateful anti-Hindu videos on her Youtube channel and sent her to jail on August 26 (Wednesday). The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Intelligence Agency are now trying to dig out information about the people whom the YouTuber was in contact with, reports Hindi Daily Jagran.

According to the report, investigations have revealed that the Islamist YouTuber was in regular touch with two Pakistani youths over Whatsapp, besides being in contact with some youths from Saudi Arabia. She also regularly interacted with some youths from Hyderabad, Kanpur, Delhi, a student of Aligarh Muslim University and a Maulana.

After recovering anti-India and communally sensitive materials from the YouTuber’s house, her links with many foreign gangs are also under scrutiny.

Islamist YouTuber had also been a part of the anti-CAA and NRC protest held in Prayagraj

Jagran reports that one of Heer’s relative is said to be associated with Jamaat-e-Islami-Hind. The son of this relative is a member of the Student Islamic Organization.

- Advertisement -

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) is an Islamic organisation in India with around 10,000 members and 500,000 sympathisers among India’s 130 million Muslim population. It was founded as an offshoot of the Jamaat-e-Islami, which split into separate independent organisations in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Jammu & Kashmir following the Partition of India in 1947.

Following the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama on February 28, the Government of India had banned Jamaat-e-Islami.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the Intelligence Agency which interrogated the YouTuber before she was sent to custody, also revealed that Heer indulged in spewing hate and venom on the social media after getting inspired by videos of Jaish chief Masood Azhar.

Notably, in her Youtube channel also she has showcased her “love” for Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar. Azhar is the mastermind behind several attacks in India, including 2001 Indian Parliamentary attack, 2008 Mumbai attacks, 2016 Pathankot attack and 2019 Pulwama attack.

It is further reported that in the last two years, the YouTuber had participated in many debates and protests organised across the country. She had reportedly been a part of the anti-CAA and NRC protest at Prayagraj’s Mansoor Ali Park where she had vociferously spoken against the government and its decision.

The Jagran report stated that Heer had failed in high school, but later had taken coaching to learn English so she could use social media.

Heer Khan arrested for her offensive, anti-Hindu YouTube videos

The Islamist Youtuber was arrested on August 25, after people on social media outraged over her vile, derogatory and extremely offensive YouTube videos defaming Hindu gods and goddesses.

In a video uploaded on August 23, the YouTuber had used extremely foul, derogatory words against Hindu gods and goddesses. In the subsequent video posted the next day, she was seen threatening Hindus with rape and violence. Her vile videos soon went viral on social media sites after which many called for actions against her.