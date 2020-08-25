In a shocking video uploaded on 23rd August on Youtube Channel “Black Day 5 August,” a YouTuber named Heer Khan was seen abusing Hindu Gods and Goddesses. In the video, she abused Goddess Sita and called her r*andi(sex worker) and referred to Ayodhya as a who*ehouse.

In a video full of derogatory words and expletives against Hindu Gods, Khan also called Bhagwan Ram a son of r*andi in the video. She claimed in her video that if anyone says anything against Islam, Muslims will not sit quietly.

She went on to use extremely derogatory, abusive and sexually explicit words against Hindu Gods in a vile rant.

The video clip was shared on Twitter by a netizen who asked for the source and location of the women to file a complaint. Addl. Director-General of Police Dr Sandeep Mittal noticed the video and notified UP Police to take action accordingly. Lucknow Police has taken cognizance of the video and replied to ADG Mittal that they had directed Cyber Cell to take necessary action against the said Youtuber.

उक्त प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में cyber cell को आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु निर्देशित किया गया । — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE LUCKNOW (@lkopolice) August 24, 2020

Heer Khan’s recent video after the said video goes viral on Twitter

In another recent video that Heer Khan uploaded on 24th August, she claimed that she had been abusing Hindu Gods from last two years and no one had taken action against her. She is then seen threatening that if anyone dares to say anything against her and Islam, the women in their family will be raped. She also mentioned the recent Bangaluru riots in her video and threatened similar “actions” if anyone says anything against the Prophet.

About the channel

The said Youtube channel in question started uploading videos on 4th January 2020. In the first video, she said that she used to have an old channel which she deleted. Though she hides her face in a majority of the videos, in a couple of videos she posted, in the beginning, had her face. She had showcased her “love” for Pakistani terrorist Masood Azhar. Azhar is the mastermind behind several attacks in India, including 2001 Indian Parliamentary attack, 2008 Mumbai attacks, 2016 Pathankot attack and 2019 Pulwama attack.

Another video has the YouTuber showing similar love for Rahul Gandhi.

As the police have taken cognisance, more details on the issue will follow.