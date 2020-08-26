Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Home Opinions JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinions
Updated:

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

So keep aside for a moment which side you support in the exam debate. The question is: Why is Greta Thunberg so passionate about this?

Abhishek Banerjee
Greta Thunberg jumps into the JEE and NEET exam debate in India
300

Right now, there is a major debate in the country about when to hold nationwide competitive exams such as NEET and JEE. There are good points on both sides. On the one hand, there are definite risks with holding exams in the time of pandemic. On the other hand, how long can we postpone exams? Should we let young people simply waste one of their most productive years? Striking a balance will involve some difficult choices.

But wait! Someone else wants to get involved in this debate. Someone all the way from a distant European country close to where Santa Claus comes from.

Greta Thunberg gets involved in JEE/NEET

Imagine if you were having an argument with your partner about the family finances. Say about how much to invest in fixed deposits and how much in mutual funds. Both of you make excellent points weighing the risks and the rewards. Obviously, there is no clear winner.

Then suddenly, there is a knock on the door. A complete stranger shows up and says that they are very passionate about supporting one of you. You would be puzzled. You would wonder: Why does this stranger care so much?

- Advertisement -

So keep aside for a moment which side you support in the exam debate. The question is: Why is Greta Thunberg so passionate about this?

When Greta posted this tweet yesterday, some people welcomed it. Others accused her of being ignorant or patronizing towards India. However, to get to the heart of this, one has to understand who, or rather what, Greta Thunberg is.

Greta Thunberg is not an individual who tweets on whims. She is a billion dollar brand. Her face and name are capable of raising millions of dollars for any venture. A lot of thought from a large, well paid and highly professional team goes into every venture which is backed by the brand.

Think about it: if big oil or big banks were tweeting about postponing exams in India, would you accuse them of being ignorant or patronizing? Not at all. You would be curious how the matter impacts their bottomline.

So the question is: why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline? That suggests there is big money in the picture here. How did that happen?

Why is big money getting involved in a matter such as this? Probably because big interests want to destabilize India in every possible way. It’s simple really. The exams are highly competitive. A very small fraction will make it through. What if those who fail are made to blame Modi instead of themselves?

This is subversion 101 and it works. The anti-CAA protests spread like a rash across many college campuses. Someone wants to provoke the youth on a large scale and that someone has a lot of money. The same goes for abrogation of Article 370. Never have we seen top global newspapers on such a direct vilification campaign against India. Then, a “riot” at the exact moment when the US President landed in India. It is promptly labelled a pogrom by intellectuals all over the world. In perfect coordination, they all scream : Nazi! Nazi! Nazi!

Then, the Galwan Valley clash happens in mid-June. The next day the New York Times digs up a line from Amit Shah speaking about Article 370 in Aug 2019 and claims that India provoked China. Between Aug 5, 2019 and June 15, 2020, every global media outlet produced reams of reports about Article 370 and Amit Shah but nobody said there was a China angle anywhere. Did they just happen to figure out the China angle on the night of the clash? Or were they ordered (paid) to figure it out that night?

All this began with PM Modi’s second term, right when many would have concluded that BJP rule is here to stay, perhaps indefinitely.

How do we inoculate ourselves against foreign intervention? The key lies in realizing that Greta Thunberg or the New York Times are no different from a for profit corporation. And corporations only care about their bottomline. I am not saying that’s bad. Corporations have done a lot of good in this world. I am just saying that we all know what corporations want. And we protect our interests accordingly. A corporation may want us to drink 10 liters of their fizzy sugary drink per day. We know better. We watch their ads but we also watch out for ourselves. Not everything we see in an advertisement is bad: there are plenty of useful things that are advertised. We just know that we have to be conscious consumers.

The danger is when we don’t realize that something is an ad, or that something is a corporation. Like the New York Times. It’s a corporation. But it doesn’t “feel” that way. We are more inclined to think about the New York Times as a group of people with ideas. Even those who think the New York Times has an anti-India agenda are still ascribing emotion to them. One has to realize that NYT is a corporate machine. It does not feel love, hate or prejudice. It has no biases, only has a bottomline.

Something similar with Greta Thunberg. It is essentially a corporate brand. It has no emotions, no prejudices, no friends and no enemies.

Someone has turned these corporate machines: from the New York Times to Greta Thunberg to churn out stuff that undermines the Govt of India. That someone has a lot of money. We don’t know who it is, but they don’t wish us well. That’s for sure.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgreta thunberg, greta thunberg jee and neet
Abhishek Banerjeehttps://dynastycrooks.wordpress.com/
Abhishek Banerjee is a math lover who may or may not be an Associate Professor at IISc Bangalore. He is the author of Operation Johar - A Love Story, a novel on the pain of left wing terror in Jharkhand, available on Amazon here.  

Related Articles

Trending now

Interviews

‘Islam is not a religion of Peace’ – Author Robert Spencer talks to OpIndia about the global menace of Jihad

OpIndia Staff -
Jihad Watch founder Robert Spencer says that Islam believes peace is possible only if non-believers submit to Muslims
Read more
News Reports

The NEET-JEE conundrum: What the students say, the poor communication by the Govt and what it can do to fix it

K Bhattacharjee -
A dedicated campaign has been launched to demand the further postponement of the NEET and JEE exams.
Read more

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?

Pakistani newspaper weaves a ‘secular-liberal’ wet dream, says Prashant Bhushan should become Congress president to guide Rahul Gandhi

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani newspaper Dawn says that Prashant Bhushan and Rahul Gandhi have a common destiny so they should get together (politically) to defeat Modi.

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan appeals for police protection for IB officer Ankit Sharma murder and Delhi riots accused Tahir Hussain’s family

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AAP leader Tahir Hussain has been accused of leading and instigating a mob which led to murder of IB officer Ankit Sharma

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier too, reports of the death of Kim Jong Un were doing the rounds on the Internet, which were proven wrong later.
Read more
News Reports

Islamist YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ abuses Hindu Gods and Goddesses, refers to Goddess Sita as r*ndi and Ayodhya as who*ehouse

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow Police takes cognisance of an Islamist YouTuber abusing Hindu Gods and issuing threats to Hindus.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-RAW officer alleges Deepika Padukone went to JNU on instructions of Pakistan’s Aneel Mussarat, was paid Rs 5 crore for same

OpIndia Staff -
Former RAW officer NK Sood on his Youtube Channel, he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat. He claimed that Padukone visited JNU on instructions of Mussarat.
Read more
News Reports

Muslim YouTuber ‘Heer Khan’ arrested, was hiding at her relative’s house, media advisor to UP CM Yogi Adityanath confirms

OpIndia Staff -
It is believed that the said YouTuber, Heer Khan had gone missing as soon as the FIR was registered in her name
Read more
News Reports

Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty used and dealt with drugs: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Media reports citing Enforcement Directorate sources state that Rhea Chakraborty, deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, may have been involved in usage and dealing with drugs.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Four terrorists of Palestinian Islamic Jihad group blow themselves up accidentally while preparing to bomb Israel

OpIndia Staff -
Palestinian terror groups have been attacking Israeli citizens with arson balloons and rockets. In response, Israel has been bombing specific facilities in the Hamas stronghold.
Read more
Interviews

‘Islam is not a religion of Peace’ – Author Robert Spencer talks to OpIndia about the global menace of Jihad

OpIndia Staff -
Jihad Watch founder Robert Spencer says that Islam believes peace is possible only if non-believers submit to Muslims
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan publishes fakes speech at UNSC meeting that it didn’t attend, Indian mission at UN busts its lies

OpIndia Staff -
The UNSC meeting that Pakistan has claimed to have attended was open only for UNSC members, and Pakistan is not a member curently
Read more
News Reports

The NEET-JEE conundrum: What the students say, the poor communication by the Govt and what it can do to fix it

K Bhattacharjee -
A dedicated campaign has been launched to demand the further postponement of the NEET and JEE exams.
Read more
Opinions

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani newspaper weaves a ‘secular-liberal’ wet dream, says Prashant Bhushan should become Congress president to guide Rahul Gandhi

OpIndia Staff -
Pakistani newspaper Dawn says that Prashant Bhushan and Rahul Gandhi have a common destiny so they should get together (politically) to defeat Modi.
Read more
News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: TMC leader enters house breaking a window, assaults woman and her new-born child after not finding her husband

OpIndia Staff -
On the written complaint of Mdhumita Halder, police have registered case against TMC leader Bapi Mandal for assaulting her
Read more
News Reports

Child marriages in Maharashtra on the surge as families suffer from economic difficulties amid coronavirus woes: Report

OpIndia Staff -
About 200 cases of child marriages were reported from Maharashtra during the period of coronavirus lockdown from April to June 2020, says the report by India Today group.
Read more
News Reports

Former Pakistan Ambassador to Indonesia had sold off embassy building, was protected by govt because he was related to Musharraf’s wife

OpIndia Staff -
The National Accountability Bureau has filed a reference in court against former Pakistan Ambassador to Indonesia Major General (retd) Syed Mustafa Anwar stating that Anwar had sold the Pakistani embassy building in Jakarta at a throwaway price during 2001-2002.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

241,864FansLike
438,536FollowersFollow
311,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com