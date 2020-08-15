Amid Independence Day celebrations, two pro-Khalistani miscreants hoisted a Khalistani flag on the top of the administrative building in Moga in Punjab. They also removed the tricolour raised on the building. The Chief Minister of Punjab Amrinder Singh has ordered the state police to arrest the people behind the incident.

Rs.50,000 reward announced

The Punjab Police has announced a reward of Rs.50,000 for providing valid information that leads to the arrest of the duo behind hoisting the Khalistani flag. Chief Minister Singh has promised to teach a lesson to the anti-India pro-Khalistani elements like US-based Khalistani group “Sikhs for Justice” and terrorists like Gorpatwant Singh Panni. CM Singh warned Pannu and said, “You try to come to Punjab, and I will teach you a lesson.” He promised that any attempt to disturb peace in Punjab would be dealt with strong action. He also urged the youth to be careful and not to be misled by anti-India elements.

Miscearents entered with employees to avoid suspicion

Harmanbir Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, Moga, said that the two youth entered the Moga administrative complex with the employees who were reporting for duty in the morning. They sneaked to the terrace of the building and hoisted a Khalistani flag. They removed the tricolour as well. He added that they have the photos of the accused captured by CCTV.

Case registered under several sections

Police have registered a case against the two under various sections of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. Gill said that they would arrest the miscreants soon. Sandeep Hans, Deputy Commissioner, Moga called it an act of cowardice. He said they entered with the employees so that no one suspects them.

CM warns pro-Khalistani elements

CM Singh has directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to make sure the duo behind the incident are identified and arrested at the earliest. He also directed DGP to take strict action against them as per the law. CM Singh, in his official statement, said,” Some get emotionally swayed by such vicious propaganda.” He urged youngsters not to pay any attention to anti-India elements like Pannu and SFJ.

Pannu recently published a video in which he called for raising black flags on India’s Independence Day. CM Singh said every Punjabi in India are living in prosperity and they are not interested in indulging in any activity that is anti-India. He said, “Why should they (the people of Punjab) do it? If you have the guts, you come here and do it.” He added that Pannu does not even look like a Punjabi, and he is indulging in anti-India activities to extract money from anti-India elements.