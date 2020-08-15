Saturday, August 15, 2020
Home News Reports Punjab: Pro-Khalistani elements hoist Khalistani flag on administrative building in Moga amid Independence Day...
News Reports
Updated:

Punjab: Pro-Khalistani elements hoist Khalistani flag on administrative building in Moga amid Independence Day celebrations

Two youths entered the Moga administrative complex with the employees, sneaked to the terrace of the building and hoisted a Khalistani flag

OpIndia Staff
Khalistani flag at DC office in Moga, Punjab
135

Amid Independence Day celebrations, two pro-Khalistani miscreants hoisted a Khalistani flag on the top of the administrative building in Moga in Punjab. They also removed the tricolour raised on the building. The Chief Minister of Punjab Amrinder Singh has ordered the state police to arrest the people behind the incident.

Rs.50,000 reward announced

The Punjab Police has announced a reward of Rs.50,000 for providing valid information that leads to the arrest of the duo behind hoisting the Khalistani flag. Chief Minister Singh has promised to teach a lesson to the anti-India pro-Khalistani elements like US-based Khalistani group “Sikhs for Justice” and terrorists like Gorpatwant Singh Panni. CM Singh warned Pannu and said, “You try to come to Punjab, and I will teach you a lesson.” He promised that any attempt to disturb peace in Punjab would be dealt with strong action. He also urged the youth to be careful and not to be misled by anti-India elements.

Miscearents entered with employees to avoid suspicion

Harmanbir Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police, Moga, said that the two youth entered the Moga administrative complex with the employees who were reporting for duty in the morning. They sneaked to the terrace of the building and hoisted a Khalistani flag. They removed the tricolour as well. He added that they have the photos of the accused captured by CCTV.

Case registered under several sections

Police have registered a case against the two under various sections of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. Gill said that they would arrest the miscreants soon. Sandeep Hans, Deputy Commissioner, Moga called it an act of cowardice. He said they entered with the employees so that no one suspects them.

CM warns pro-Khalistani elements

- Advertisement -

CM Singh has directed DGP Dinkar Gupta to make sure the duo behind the incident are identified and arrested at the earliest. He also directed DGP to take strict action against them as per the law. CM Singh, in his official statement, said,” Some get emotionally swayed by such vicious propaganda.” He urged youngsters not to pay any attention to anti-India elements like Pannu and SFJ.

Pannu recently published a video in which he called for raising black flags on India’s Independence Day. CM Singh said every Punjabi in India are living in prosperity and they are not interested in indulging in any activity that is anti-India. He said, “Why should they (the people of Punjab) do it? If you have the guts, you come here and do it.” He added that Pannu does not even look like a Punjabi, and he is indulging in anti-India activities to extract money from anti-India elements.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

The Communist betrayal of the Hindus on Direct Action Day and support for the Pakistan Demand

Avik Sarkar -
The Communist Party of India (CPI) was one such organisation that left an obtrusive footprint upon the history of the mass independence movement, for reasons good and bad, significantly, for betrayal during Direct Action Day
Read more
Political History of India

Operation Polo: When India annexed Hyderabad from the Nizam and Razakars, the suppression of Hindus and the role of Nehru

Nivan Sadh -
On the midnight of August 15th 1947, India gained its independence from the British and was partitioned into two countries- Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan
Read more

On its first Independence Day since the liberation of Ram Janmabhoomi, India must pledge to return Kashi-Mathura to its true inheritors

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
The 74th Independence Day celebrations are underway across the country and it is a momentous occasion for the country for more reasons than one.

Made in India Coronavirus vaccine soon? Here is what PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said that the vaccine is being developed in India for the Wuhan Coronavirus.

From Article 370 in 2019 to CAA and Ram Mandir in 2020: How PM Modi used his I-Day speech to talk about promises delivered

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On India’s 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 7th speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Breaking taboos from the ramparts of Red Fort: From speaking about open defecation in 2014 to the importance of sanitary napkins in 2020

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On India's 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 7th speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karnataka: Controversy erupts after SP pressurises priests to place photo of Jesus Christ inside the Garbhagriha of Hindu temple

OpIndia Staff -
The temple priest has apologised for the incident and said that they did not have any evil intentions to hurt any religious sentiments
Read more
News Reports

He may have flings with actresses, but is not a murderer: Subramanian Swamy says Aditya Thackeray has nothing to do with Sushant Singh Rajput’s...

OpIndia Staff -
Swamy said in the Q and A session that some other powerful persons are involved in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, and Aditya is not one of them.
Read more
News Reports

Wikipedia page on Bengaluru violence calls it a ‘clash’, refuses to identify rioters as Muslims: Here are the reasons given by the ‘editors’

OpIndia Staff -
On the 11th of August, when Hindus of the country celebrated Janmashtami, a Muslim mob indulged in violence in Bengaluru after being offended by a Facebook post that was allegedly against the Prophet of Islam.
Read more
News Reports

Former SP leader Shahzeb Rizvi announces bounty of Rs 51 lakh on Karnataka Congress MLA’s nephew Naveen’s head for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post

OpIndia Staff -
Shahzeb Rizvi said that whoever beheads Naveen for insulting the Prophet and brings his head will be given a bounty of Rs 51 lakh
Read more
Crime

‘Shut up or else, you will also be put to sleep forever’, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan accuses director Mahesh Bhatt of intimidating...

Dibakar Dutta -
Rabia Khan, mother of deceased actress Jiah Khan, accused Mahesh Bhatt of being a 'mouthpiece' of the Bollywood mafia.
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive photos: The massive task of laying over 2300 km of optical fibre cables under the sea in the Andaman islands

OpIndia Staff -
With the new OFC network, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands can now have high speed internet. It is one of the many development projects planned around the strategically important island chain.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: ‘Just because I’m from Congress, should I not speak about Dharma’, Naveen tells police

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Naveen has revealed sensational information pertaining to Bengaluru riots to the police officials during his investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Outrage grows in Somalia as bill legitimising child marriage tabled in Parliament, UN and other international bodies criticise the move

OpIndia Staff -
Bill tabled in Somalia parliament legalizing marriage of girls without their consent once they achieve sexual maturity
Read more
Political History of India

The Communist betrayal of the Hindus on Direct Action Day and support for the Pakistan Demand

Avik Sarkar -
The Communist Party of India (CPI) was one such organisation that left an obtrusive footprint upon the history of the mass independence movement, for reasons good and bad, significantly, for betrayal during Direct Action Day
Read more
News Reports

PM Narendra Modi announces National Digital Health Mission, citizens to be provided with Digital Health ID: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
A unique ID will be issued to citizens under a 'One Nation One Health Card' scheme under the National Digital Health Mission
Read more
News Reports

Punjab: Pro-Khalistani elements hoist Khalistani flag on administrative building in Moga amid Independence Day celebrations

OpIndia Staff -
Two miscreants hoisted Khalistani flag on the DC office building in Moga in Punjab, CM has ordered a probe and case registered
Read more
Political History of India

Operation Polo: When India annexed Hyderabad from the Nizam and Razakars, the suppression of Hindus and the role of Nehru

Nivan Sadh -
On the midnight of August 15th 1947, India gained its independence from the British and was partitioned into two countries- Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan
Read more
News Reports

Price of freedom: How Beant Singh, now a rickshaw puller in Meerut, witnessed his mother and brother burn during partition in Rawalpindi

OpIndia Staff -
Beant Singh is one of the few survivors of partition that witnessed 2 million casualties and the displacement of 14 million people.
Read more
News Reports

From self-reliant India to Coronavirus vaccine, Ram Mandir, warning to China: Here are 15 points made by PM Modi in his Independence Day speech

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi began his Independence Day speech by paying tributes to freedom fighters, security forces and coronavirus warriors
Read more
Opinions

On its first Independence Day since the liberation of Ram Janmabhoomi, India must pledge to return Kashi-Mathura to its true inheritors

K Bhattacharjee -
The 74th Independence Day celebrations are underway across the country and it is a momentous occasion for the country for more reasons than one.
Read more
News Reports

Made in India Coronavirus vaccine soon? Here is what PM Modi said in his Independence Day speech

OpIndia Staff -
During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi said that the vaccine is being developed in India for the Wuhan Coronavirus.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

239,751FansLike
430,599FollowersFollow
301,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com