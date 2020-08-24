Kim Jong Un, ‘The Undertaker’ of North Korea, is dead, claims an expert

Roy Calley, an expert who has extensively travelled in North Korea, has claimed that the authoritarian dictator Kim Jong Un is dead. Recently, reports had claimed that the North Korea leader was in coma.

Calley added that North Korea being increasingly evasive over the health complications suffered by Kim could be because of the major operational changes being made in the country. The journalist cited that changes such as making Kim’s sister the de facto second-in-command – underscores something major happening in the country.

The journalist also remembered how North Korea had withheld the death of the previous leader Kim Jong il, whose announcement of death was made months later, adding that the matter about Kim Jong Un’s death will be cleared once his sister takes charge of the country.

Kim Jong Un was assumed to be dead earlier too

It is pertinent to note that just a few weeks ago, reports of North Korean leader’s death had started surfacing after he was not seen in public for a few weeks. Several news organisations and “experts” had then opined that Kim Jong Un was dead and that his sister, the legitimate heir apparent to the throne of North Korea, would soon assume the leadership and announce the death of the leader.

In fact, countless articles and elaborate sources were quoted then to assert that Kim Jong Un was suffering from a terminal disease and his absence from public functions was cited as a reliable indicator of his death. However, weeks later, the country released video footage of the leader attending an official programme, putting paid to the rumours surrounding his death.

It appears that the North Korean dictator is following the enduring legacy of the WWE superstar ‘The Undertaker’, who feigned death numerous times on WWE, only to make dramatic returns later. It appears that the authoritarian leader of North Korea is following into the footsteps of the iconic wrestler, letting the world speculate on his death and so-called mysterious ailment and then making a puzzling come back only when the world is least expecting him to show up.