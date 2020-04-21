Tuesday, April 21, 2020
Home News Reports No suspicious activity detected in North Korea, says South Korea amidst rumours that Kim...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

No suspicious activity detected in North Korea, says South Korea amidst rumours that Kim Jong Un is brain-dead post-surgery

North Korea tightly controls any information surrounding it's leader Kim Jong Un, who is treated almost like a deity there.

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
North Korea's Kim Jong Un believed to be critically ill (image: nbcnews)
4

The presidential office in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday said no “unusual activity” has been detected in North Korea after rumours were rife that the supreme leader North Korea, Kim Jong Un is in fragile condition post heart surgery. The US is seeking details about Kim Jong Un’s health conditions after receiving information that the North Korean leader is “gravely ill” after undergoing cardiovascular surgery on April 12, the US officials said.

The Trump government wasn’t sure of Kim’s current condition, said the officials to media on condition of anonymity. One of the officials said the White House was told that Kim underwent surgery last week and took a turn for the worse. CNN had earlier reported, citing a US official with direct knowledge of the matter, that Kim may be in “grave danger” after the surgery. The White House declined to comment.

Rumours about Kim Jong Un’s surgery

Kim Jong Un had recently missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday on 15 April. This raised speculations and rumours about his health conditions as, reportedly, only three days prior to the event, Kim Jong Un, underwent heart surgery. It is one of the biggest events of the year as it marks the birth of the nation’s founder, Kim Jong Un’s grandfather, Kim II-Sung.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Kim Jong-un has never missed the event, and it seemed very unlikely that he would simply choose not to turn up. Inevitably, his absence prompted speculation and rumours, none of which is easy to substantiate.

North Korea’s state media reported on April 11 that Kim attended a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea and reported the next day that Kim “inspected a pursuit assault plane group”, however the state daily had not revealed the date of that visit.

The first report of illness

An anonymous source told the Daily NK, a Seoul-based website that gathers information from informants inside the isolated nation, that they understood he had been struggling with cardiovascular problems since last August. However, his health reportedly “worsened after repeated visits to Mount Paektu”. This was, reportedly, because of excessive smoking, obesity and overwork. This led to a chain of reporting by international media on a single-sourced story.

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

Later some reports emerged that intelligence agencies in South Korea and the US were monitoring the claim. Post this news, rumours started brewing as US media reported that Kim Jong Un was “gravely ill” post-surgery.

However, a statement from the South Korean government and a report by Reuters, citing an official with the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department, said that Kim was not believed to be critically ill.

North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong Un:

North Korea tightly controls any information surrounding its leader, who is treated almost like a deity there, and gathering intelligence out of the country is hardly possible.

Kim, believed to be 36-year-old, took power upon his father’s death in December 2011 and is the third generation of his family to rule the country.

Known to be a heavy smoker, Kim has been shown in state media in recent months appearing at military drills and riding a white horse on the country’s revered Mt. Paektu, where state propaganda says his grandfather used as a guerrilla base to fight Japanese colonial occupiers.

In 2014, Kim Jong Un disappeared for 40 days from early September, which had also sparked a torrent of speculation then, including that he had been ousted in a coup by other political grandees. Then he re-appeared, pictured with a cane. State media at the time admitted he was suffering from an “uncomfortable physical condition”, but did not address rumours that he was suffering from gout.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termskim jong un critical, kim jong un brain dead, kim jong un north korea

Latest News

News Reports

No suspicious activity detected in North Korea, says South Korea amidst rumours that Kim Jong Un is brain-dead post-surgery

OpIndia Staff -
Kim Jong-un had recently missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on 15 April raising speculations and rumours about his health conditions.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Crude Oil price turned negative yesterday but it won’t affect Indian prices, six questions about the price crash explained

OpIndia Staff -
Prices of May Contracts for WTI crude oil in USA turned negative, but it won't effect Indian prices as India is not major buyer of WTI
Read more
News Reports

Suspected Coronavirus patients kept in close proximity to dead bodies: Babul Supriyo tweets shocking video of apathy in West Bengal, demands inquiry

OpIndia Staff -
The man cited example of two suspected Coronavirus patients who were in close proximity to a dead body in the isolation ward in West Bengal
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: 30 Tablighi Jamaat attendees including Allahabad University Professor arrested in Prayagraj for hiding travel history

OpIndia Staff -
30 Tablighi Jamaat attended from Prayagraj arrested. They were found living in mosques while hiding their travel history earlier this month.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus scare: 125 families asked to self- isolate after a relative of a female staffer in Rashtrapati Bhavan tests positive

OpIndia Staff -
125 families in the Rashtrapati Bhavan were asked to self-isolate after the daughter-in-law of a sanitation worker was diagnosed with Coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Profiteering from a pandemic: White House official accuses China of hoarding PPEs and selling them at exorbitant prices

OpIndia Staff -
“First of all, the virus was spawned in China. Second of all, they hid the virus behind the shield of the WHO. The third thing they did was basically hoard PPEs and now they’re profiteering from it", Navarro said to Fox News.
Read more

Recently Popular

Crime

Maharashtra: 3 men, including 2 Sadhus, brutally hacked to death by a mob in Palghar, police arrest 110 people

OpIndia Staff -
The three men were travelling from Mumbai to Nashik to attend a funeral when a bloodthirsty mob lynched them
Read more
News Reports

Palghar lynching: 110 including 9 juveniles arrested for murder of two Sadhus and a driver where police acted as mute spectator

OpIndia Staff -
Horrifying visuals have emerged in the Palghar lynching incident where a mob of over 100 people killed two Sadhus and their driver even as the Police stood there as mute spectators, just letting the barbaric act unfold.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Army to take over Narela quarantine facility after Tablighi Jamaat attendees defecate in the corridor

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier today, two Tablighi Jamaat returnees created a ruckus and defecated in the corridor of the Narela quarantine facility
Read more
Politics

NCP works with Maoists, Shiv Sena stigmatising Hindus: Ex-Shiv Sena leader slams the Thackerays for treating party as private property

OpIndia Staff -
Ex-Shiv Sena leader Vijay Krishna slammed Shiv Sena over the Palghar lynching and even demanded that the NCP be banned
Read more
Media

The Wire declares that two Sadhus of Juna Akhara, victims of Palghar lynching, were not Hindus at all: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
The Wire spread propaganda even in the wake of heinous mob lynching of two Sadhus associated with the Juna Akhara at Palghar in Maharashtra
Read more

Connect with us

220,322FansLike
294,253FollowersFollow
221,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com