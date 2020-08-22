On Friday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities reportedly received a letter wherein unidentified miscreants threatened to blow up the Ambala base in Haryana that houses five Rafale fighter aircraft. The said airbase is surrounded by National Highway 1-A and the villages of Garnala, Dhulkot, Baldev Nagar, and Panjokhara.

As per the report, the authorities had filed a complaint now with the nearby police station. The security and safety measures at the Ambala air force base has been heightened in light of the recent bomb threat. However, a senior police officer has dubbed the threat as a hoax. “The letter appears to be a hoax and the handiwork of some mischief-mongers,” the official was quoted as saying. But as a precaution, the security has been tightened at the airbase.

According to a report by IANS, the letter was received on Friday, after which the authorities lodged a complaint with the nearby police station.

The first batch of five Rafale fighter aircraft had arrived at the IAF Air Force Station in Ambala on 29th July. The five fighter aircraft, which were flown by Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots, landed at Ambala Air Force station after covering a distance of 7,000 km with air-to-air refuelling and a single stop in the United Arab Emirates. India has 36 Rafale aircraft French aviation major Dassault, which is expected to boost the capacity of Indian Air Force significantly.