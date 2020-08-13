Ram Janmabhoomi trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das tested positive for Chinese coronavirus. On 5th August, 2020, the day Bhoomi Pujan of Bhavya Ram Mandir took place he had shared the stage with PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwant.

He was in Mathura for Krishna Janamashtami celebrations when he developed breathing difficulties. He is now being moved to Medanta hospital, Gurugram for further treatment. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Anandiben Patel were also on stage with him on 5th August 2020.