Pune is all set to become the worst affected city in coronavirus in India. As of Sunday, August 30, Pune has almost 1,70,000 total COVID-19 positive cases with almost 4,000 new cases registered on Saturday.

Pune worst affected city for coronavirus

It has overtaken Mumbai long back, which has been one of the major hotspots for coronavirus. As of now, Maharashtra contributes to over 21% of total coronavirus cases in India. Maharashtra also contributes to almost 40% of total deaths due to coronavirus in India, with Mumbai contributing the most in Maharashtra.

Pretty soon, Pune will also be overtaking Delhi, emerging as the worst affected city with coronavirus. As of now, Delhi’s total coronavirus positive cases stand at 1,71,366. In all likelihood, Pune will overtake Delhi in a day or two.

The pandemic which originated in Wuhan, China, has infected 2.5 crore people worldwide and claimed over 8.4 lakh lives.