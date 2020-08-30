Sunday, August 30, 2020
Home News Reports Maharashtra: Pune is all set to become the worst coronavirus affected city and by...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Pune is all set to become the worst coronavirus affected city and by tomorrow it can overtake Delhi

The pandemic which originated in Wuhan, China, has infected 2.5 crore people worldwide and claimed over 8.4 lakh lives.

OpIndia Staff
Coronavirus cases in Pune may soon surpass Delhi's. (image courtesy: Gerd Altmann on Pixabay)
9

Pune is all set to become the worst affected city in coronavirus in India. As of Sunday, August 30, Pune has almost 1,70,000 total COVID-19 positive cases with almost 4,000 new cases registered on Saturday.

Pune worst affected city for coronavirus

It has overtaken Mumbai long back, which has been one of the major hotspots for coronavirus. As of now, Maharashtra contributes to over 21% of total coronavirus cases in India. Maharashtra also contributes to almost 40% of total deaths due to coronavirus in India, with Mumbai contributing the most in Maharashtra.

Pretty soon, Pune will also be overtaking Delhi, emerging as the worst affected city with coronavirus. As of now, Delhi’s total coronavirus positive cases stand at 1,71,366. In all likelihood, Pune will overtake Delhi in a day or two.

The pandemic which originated in Wuhan, China, has infected 2.5 crore people worldwide and claimed over 8.4 lakh lives.

- Advertisement -

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspune coronavirus, pune worst coronavirus
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra: Pune is all set to become the worst coronavirus affected city and by tomorrow it can overtake Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Pune overtook Mumbai long back which was the hotspot for Chinese coronavirus in India for the longest time. It is now all set to overtake Delhi to emerge was worst affected city.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

The 8 demands made by Zakat Foundation to concede Ram Janmabhoomi to Hindus during negotiations: Reservations for Muslims, delimitation of LS seats and more

K Bhattacharjee -
The Zakat Foundation is linked to the Radical Islamic preacher Zakir Naik and a host of Islamist organisations.
Read more

Mahesh Bhatt has become senile and it shows in every frame: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes the worst-rated movie on IMDB with 1.1 rating

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Hours after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer movie Sadak 2 on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar, an overwhelming number of users took to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) to down-rate the movie

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

OpIndia Scoops जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.

Hours before HC stayed broadcast of Sudarshan TV show about Muslims in civil services, SC had refused to impose a ban

Media OpIndia Staff -
SC refused to impose a pre-broadcast ban on Sudarshan TV from telecasting 'Bindas Bol' programme but the HC, listening to a separate petition, imposed a ban

Recently Popular

News Reports

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, mobs riot in Sweden after a video of Quran burning goes viral: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, Paludan was supposed to take part in an anti-Muslim rally in Sweden and had earlier urged his supporters to burn the Quran.
Read more
Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more
News Reports

Harish Salve makes scathing statements against Mumbai Police, says they made a mockery of the system in Sushant Singh Rajput case

OpIndia Staff -
Harish Salve said that Mumbai police had made a mockery of the criminal investigation system while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput case
Read more
News Reports

Pooja Dhillon, who had brutally crushed a puppy under her feet arrested, secures bail soon after

OpIndia Staff -
Several videos of Pooja Dhillon inhumanly crushing a puppy under her feet had gone viral on the social media websites
Read more
Live Updates

Relatives of Suresh Raina attacked in Pathankot, uncle dies, aunt in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
Suresh Raina will miss IPL 2020 due to personal reasons.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Maharashtra: Pune is all set to become the worst coronavirus affected city and by tomorrow it can overtake Delhi

OpIndia Staff -
Pune overtook Mumbai long back which was the hotspot for Chinese coronavirus in India for the longest time. It is now all set to overtake Delhi to emerge was worst affected city.
Read more
News Reports

‘99% of stars use drugs’, Kangana Ranaut makes explosive revelations about drug abuse in Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut said that when she had entered the Hindi film industry in Mumbai, she was drugged by a ‘character artist’
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus Lockdown: Union Home Ministry issues guidelines for Unlock 4, metro rail to operate from 7th September

OpIndia Staff -
Metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from 7th September in a graded manner under Unlock 4 guidelines issues by MHA
Read more
News Reports

Battleground Australia: Haryanvis clash with Khalistanis at Harris Park, Sydney, main culprit Jassi badly injured

OpIndia Staff -
A band of Haryanvis clashed with a group of Khalistanis at Harris park in Sydney, Australia on Friday night in an organised brawl.
Read more
News Reports

Shashi Tharoor mocks Piyush Goyal for saying Kolhapuri footwear has great export potential, here is why the Congress ‘guest artist’ is wrong

OpIndia Staff -
Piyuh Goyal said that Kolhapuri chappals were popular in USA during hippie generation, and they have great export potential
Read more
News Reports

6 days before riots broke out in Sweden, two teenage boys were raped, tortured and buried alive by criminals from migrant background

OpIndia Staff -
Two teenage boys were allegedly raped, tortured and buried alive at a cemetery recently in Solna near Stockholm, Sweden.
Read more
News Reports

Remembering Major Dhyan Chand: The Indian hockey wizard who stood up to Adolf Hitler

OpIndia Staff -
Hitler had offered Major Dhyan Chand to join the German army after the 1936 Olympics, but the hockey legend had declined the offer
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus in Maharashtra: Mumbai doctor alleges continuous harassment by government authorities amidst pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai doctor says state govt is more obsessed with paperwork and examinations the bills of hospitals rather than about patient care
Read more
News Reports

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai opens up about his 2017 position on Net Neutrality

OpIndia Staff -
Ajit Pai, the Chairman of the United States Federal Communications Commission recently spoke about his view on Net Neutrality and how the concerns around the topic were overblown.
Read more
News Reports

Kanpur Love Jihad case: Hindu girl’s family claims Asif trapped, used ‘black magic’ to forcefully convert and marry her

OpIndia Staff -
In another case of 'love jihad' in Kanpur, a Hindu girl Muskaan was allegedly brainwashed using 'black magic'
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,439FansLike
441,040FollowersFollow
315,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com