The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) directing and production houses to obtain a non-objection certificate (NoC) from the Ministry before releasing movies and web series, featuring the armed forces, online. The decision has been taking after several complaints were received about the depiction of the Indian Army XXX Uncensored (Season – 2), for which, an FIR was filed against Ekta Kapoor.

In the serial, it is said that the uniform of the Indian Army was distorted and depicted in a bad light that hurt the sentiments of serving Army personnel and veterans.

As per the report, the MoD has taken notice of the films that ‘distort the image of the Indian Army.’ The Defence Ministry further reiterated that a no-objection certificate will ensure that movies, which show the armed forces in a bad light, can be prevented from being telecast.

Letter from the Ministry of Defence to the CBFC after complaints about Army uniform being distorted in XXX Uncensored

The Ministry of Defence has also communicated about the same to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for consideration. Reportedly, the MoD has received complaints about the ‘insulting manner’ in which the men in uniform are portrayed in several web series/movies that are streamed online.

FIR against Ekta Kapoor for insulting armed forces in XXX

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Producer Ekta Kapoor and others for hurting religious sentiments, insulting army personnel, and improper use of the national emblem in the web series ‘XXX’ streaming on ALTBalaji by one Neeraj Yagnik. As per police, the FIR had been lodged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT act at the Annapurna police station.

Station House Officer Satish Dwivedi said, “After an initial inquiry, police registered an FIR against Ekta Kapoor for hurting religious sentiments and insulting the national emblem in the web series under several sections of the IPC and IT act.”