Uttar Pradesh: FIR filed against miscreants from a ‘particular community’ for attacking Hindus celebrating Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan in Sultanpur

An FIR has been filed against miscreants for attacking Lord Ram devotees in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur, for celebrating the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir to be constructed in Ayodhya. The assailants also attacked a businessman, thrashed his family members and vandalised his shop in the Hanumanganj market of the town.

The incident pertains to August 5 when villagers gathered in the market started distributing sweets to celebrate the completion of Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. However, this did not sit well with a particular community in the village, who arrived with a dozen people, and attacked the house of one Siyaram Modanwal and beat up his family members.

When police rushed to the spot to control the violence, they were welcomed with brickbats and stones by the assailants. Siyaram was injured in the attack. The miscreants, on the other hand, were arrested by the police.

With the tensions flaring up, police teams from the nearby police stations were deployed at the spot. The sub-Divisional Officer Lambhua Vidhesh Kumar and CO Lalchandra Chaudhary reached the spot on Thursday morning and took stock of the situation.

According to SP Shiv Hari Meena, Kuldeep Modanwal’s bike had hit a pedestrian named Saddam after which clashes erupted between the two sides. Meena further added that a case had been lodged against the errants and an investigation is underway.

OpIndia tried reaching out to Sultanpur police but couldn’t get through. We shall update the story once we get more details about the case.

Bhoomi pujan ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayohdya

Amidst much fanfare, the Bhoomi pujan ceremony that marks the construction of Ram Mandir was performed in Ayodhya on Wednesday, August 5. PM Modi had graced the occasion and participated in the ceremony before laying the ceremonial cornerstone for the soon-to-be constructed Ram Mandir.