In November 1990, two years before the eventual demolition of the Babri Masjid, Mulayam Singh Yadav as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh ordered firing upon the Karsevaks who had gathered at Ayodhya to demand the construction of a Bhavya Ram Mandir at Janmabhoomi. The brutal order of the Samajwadi Party patriarch, which led to the death of countless Karsevaks, earned him the sobriquet ‘Mullah Mulayam’.

While official figures suggested that 16 Karsevaks were killed by UP Police under Mulayam Singh Yadav, the actual number is believed to have been much higher. In a sting by Republic TV, it was claimed that the Hindus were not even cremated as per their religious but were buried instead. Footage of the manner in which the Police attacked the Karsevaks reveals the manner in which the devotees of Rama were hunted down. (Contains images that some may find disturbing. Viewer discretion recommended.)

The Police in the video above can be seen firing gunshots at the Karsevaks after taking aim with the clear intention of causing grave injuries. The video captures the manner in which the Karsevaks were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ while they were being hunted down by the Police at the behest of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

The above video also shows numerous dead bodies of Karsevaks lying on the streets. It also shows the streets littered with blood. While the quality of the video is not very good, it is good enough to be able to observe the brutality of the events of November 1990. One monk in the video says that hundreds have died due to the police firing.

The video also shows people saying that the Police entered houses in order to hunt Karsevaks. Devotees can be seen weeping and crying over the police brutality that was unleashed on them. In a heartbreaking moment, a devotee says while weeping profusely that they will build the Ram Mandir no matter how much sacrifices they would have to make.

The impact of such indiscriminate slaughter was perhaps most acutely felt on the 6th of December, 1992 when Chief Minister Kalyan Singh made it clear that not a single bullet will be fired at the Karsevaks. Despite the overwhelming brutality of the shooting of November 1990, a conspiracy of silence has developed over the years where knowledge of the massacre of Karsevaks is deliberately sought to be suppressed.