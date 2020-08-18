Urdu poet Munawwar Rana, who recently hogged the spotlight for his blatantly Hinduphobic remarks, is once again in news for his extremely diabolical remark against ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

Though it has almost been a year since the Supreme Court bench, headed by the then CJI Ranjan Gogoi, gave its unanimous verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi, the Urdu poet, Munawwar Rana, seems to be still upset with the decision. In an interview with News Nation, the controversial poet was seen making some extremely repugnant remarks against the Chief Justice of India.

He said in Hindi: “भारत के पूर्व CJI रंजन गोगोई जितने कम दाम में बिके, उतने में हिंदुस्तान की एक ₹#डी भी नहीं बिकती है”, roughly traslated as, “Even a prostitute in India charges more for selling herself than Ranjan Gogoi did”.

The poet said that a court only gives a judgement, it does not deliver justice, especially when it the matter of faith. Such as in the case of Ram Janmabhoomi. “The decisions related to faith cannot be made in the court as these are the decisions of the hearts, but the apex court decided on the Ram temple and those who took the decision were now made Rajya Sabha MPs”, lamented the Urdu Poet. Notably, the historic decision of the Ayodhya dispute was given by a bench headed by Ranjan Gogoi.

- Advertisement -

Munawwar Rana continued to spew venom, not only raising apprehensions on the historic Ram Jamnabhoomi verdict but also ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s appointment in the Rajya Sabha immediately after his retirement as the chief justice of India. “What was worse, that CJI Ranjan Gogoi, immediately after retiring as the CJI, accepted his appointment in the Rajya Sabha. Gogoi’s decision to accept Rajya Sabha membership was a disgrace on the judicial system of the country”, said the poet. Here, Rana audaciously commented that Ranjan Gogoi sold himself at a price in which even the prostitutes of India would refuse to sell themselves.

ताउम्र ‘ माँ ‘ के नाम पर संवेदनाओं की भरपूर कमाई खाने वाले एक शायर की खाल में छुपा रंगा सियार देखिए, एक नारी और देश की सवोच्च अदालत के लिए इनकी ज़ुबान देखिए, फिर ग़द्दार कहो तो कुंठित आत्माएँ तड़प उठेंगी। pic.twitter.com/YaE6zCzLRR — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) August 17, 2020

He furthers that Ranjan Gogoi sold himself to the Rajya Sabha seat which is otherwise “traded for Rs 1 crore…Rs 50 lakhs…Rs 2 crores…Rs 5 crores.”

Munawwar Rana refuses to apologise for his statements

Munawwar Rana alluded to the Ramayana, saying that even Lord Rama had abdicated his throne to adhere to the pledge but Ranjan Gogoi did not even “honour his position”.

The controversial poet refused to apologize for his statements, saying that he had not said anything wrong. He said that if he apologises he would feel that he too has sold himself.

BJP leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi condemned Rana’s statements

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi condemned the Urdu poet’s statements saying that Rana is a jackal disguised in poet’s skin. Expressing disenchant, over Rana’s observations on women and the highest constitutional court in India, Tripathi said that it is an irony that the poet who has been encashing a poem on ‘Maa’, has such abject opinions for women. “He is a nothing less than a traitor”, opined the BJP leader.

It is pertinent to note here that earlier too Munawwar Rana’s remark had stirred a massive outrage on the social media where netizens not only condemned Rana’s appalling Hinduphobic remark, wherein he had relegated 100 crores Hindus in India to ‘animals’ who come in handy only during the election but also criticised Rana’s work and raised aspersions on the originality of his poem “Mere Hisse Main Maa Aai”. It was alleged that the lines of his poem was stolen from a couplet by poet Alok Srivastav.