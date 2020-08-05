PM Narendra Modi and the journey from Ayodhya Andolan to Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Then and now

When PM Narendra Modi took charge of the government at the centre, one thing must be on his mind and that it the construction of Ram Mandir. Bharatiya Janata Party’s manifesto has always emphasized on the construction of the Mandir, but as the case was in court, there was nothing much that could have been done. There is no denying that PM Modi does not shy away from wearing his identity as a Hindu and often flaunt ethnic attire with Tilak on his forehead and Rudraksha Mala in his neck.

His role in Ayodhya Andolan has come to life in the last few days after several photos and stories emerged on social media. Here is a look on Modi’s journey from Ayodhya Andolan to Bhoomi Pujan in Pictures. Before we begin, here is a video of PM Modi chanting “Jai Jai Shri Ram” during his election rally in Ayodhya ahead of 2019 elections.

PM Modi chants Jai Sri Ram slogan in Ayodhya rally. #JaiShriRamAnilDeshmukh pic.twitter.com/zYWFqhEQiS — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) July 26, 2020

PM Modi was an important part of the Rath Yatra organized by LK Advani in 90s before demolition of disputed structure.

PM Modi was often seen as Saarthi for LK Advani during Rath Yatra (Source: Twitter)

He remained on the side of LK Advani supporting him during his speeches.

PM Modi with LK Advani during his election speech (Source: Twitter)

PM Modi and HM Amit Shah were present during LK Advani’s nomination filing as well.

In the photo PM Modi can be seen sitting next to LK Advani and Amit Shah is visible in the background. (Source: Twitter)

PM Modi with a crowd of people as volunteer at a VHP rally at the Delhi Boat Club (Source: Twitter)

PM Modi with Murli Manohar Joshi (Source: Twitter)

When PM Modi was with Dr Murli Manohar Joshi in Ayodhya in 1991, veteran photographer Mahendra Tripathi clicked his photograph and asked him when will he come back to Ayodhya. As per Times of India report, he replied, “I will come back when the construction of Ram Mandir will begin.”

And so it did. On 5th August 2020, the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Mandir was done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi leaving for Ayodhya

PM Modi bowing down to Ram Lalla

PM Modi conducting the Bhoomi Pujan

PM Modi performs Bhoomi Pujan for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Today the chants of Jai Siya Ram echoed throughout the world as dream of crores of Hindus who have fought for the battle for over five centuries is finally coming true.