Friday, August 21, 2020
Netflix movie sparks outrage for sexualising children, streaming platform says it ‘cannot comment’ on whether it supports pedophilia or not

There are no plans to scrap the movie and it is set to release on Netflix on the 9th of September. However, a petition has been launched demanding that the movie be scrapped altogether.

OpIndia Staff
The movie Cuties on Netflix has been accused of sexualising children
'Cuties' (2020) Dir: Maïmouna Doucouré © Netflix
2

Streaming platform Netflix has issued a semblance of an apology, without addressing any of the core concerns that were raised, after it was accused of sexualizing children in an upcoming French movie on its platform ‘Cuties’. In its statement, Netflix apologised for the ‘inappropriate artwork’ for the movie and said that they have updated the pictures and description.

The description of the movie had read, “Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family’s traditions.” The trailer of the movie and the manner in which it depicted the children was slammed by people across the board.

Apology by Netflix

There are no plans to scrap the movie and it is set to release on the platform on the 9th of September. However, a petition has been launched demanding that the movie be scrapped altogether. It received over 20,000 signatures in a single day. It received widespread criticism on social media for the manner in which it depicted the children.

The movie is said to be based partly on the childhood experiences of Director Maïmouna Doucouré growing up. She said in a recent interview, “This is most of all an uncompromising portrait of an 11-year-old girl plunged in a world that imposes a series of dictates on her. It was very important not to judge these girls, but most of all to understand them, to listen to them, to give them a voice, to take into account the complexity of what they’re living through in society, and all of that in parallel with their childhood which is always there, their imaginary, their innocence.”

People have also observed that the original poster for the movie depicts the children in a much more age-appropriate way. However, in the Netflix poster, the children have been portrayed completely different and heavily sexualised.

There are more disturbing aspects of the matter that have come to light. Screenshots of conversations people have had with the customer service of Netflix regarding the movie has raised a lot of concerns. While the streaming platform was unwilling to provide a satisfactory answer on how the movie got approved, they were also unwilling to unequivocally condemn pedophilia, the purported screenshots reveal.

When asked by a customer whether Netflix supported pedophilia or not, Netflix is claimed to have said, “We cannot really comment on that but while we believe in creative freedom, at Netflix we respect all religions and their cultures, traditions and values.” It appears that allegations of Islamophobia bothers them more than accusations of tolerating pedophilia.

Source: Twitter

It remains to be seen whether the movie is removed from the platform by the 9th of September. But given the widespread prevalence and tolerance for sexual abuse in Hollywood circles, as evidence by the conduct of Harvey Weinstein and Roman Polanski, it appears that Netflix will brazen it out.

