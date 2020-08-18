The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested one Abdur Rahman, an ophthalmologist working in Bengaluru, over alleged with an Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP). The ISKP is a branch of ISIS which is active in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He is a resident of Basavangudi, Bengaluru and is working as an ophthalmologist at MS Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore, the NIA said in a note.

Delhi Police nabs Islamic State-linked terrorist couple from Jamia Nagar

This case was initially registered by Delhi Police Special Cell in March 2020, after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi. The terrorist couple linked to the ISIS was accused of motivating Muslims to unite against CAA and carry out terror strikes inside the country. They were also found to be in touch with Abdullah Basith, who was already lodged in Tihar jail in another NIA case.

As shared by journalist Bharti Jain of TOI, during further investigation, NIA arrested two more accused Sadiya Anwar Sheikh and Nabeel Siddick Khatri, both residents of Pune, for being part of the conspiracy to further the activities of ISIS/ISKP in India and to carry out subversive activities in the garb of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

The accused arrested by NIA confessed of ISIS links

During interrogation, arrested accused Abdur Rahman confessed that he was conspiring with accused Jahanzaib Sami and other Syria-based ISIS operatives on secure messaging platforms to further ISIS activities.

Rehman was in the process of developing a medical application for helping the injured ISIS cadres in the conflict-zones and a weaponry-related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters. Significantly, he had also visited an ISIS medical camp in Syria in early 2014 for treatment of ISIS terrorists and stayed with Islamic State operatives for 10 days and returned to India.

After arresting him, NIA carried out searches at 3 premises belonging to Rahman in Bangalore with the assistance of Karnataka Police and seized digital devices, mobile phone, and a laptop containing incriminating material.