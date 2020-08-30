In his 68th address to the nation in Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi talked on several issues, but it mostly revolved around Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and September being observed as Nutrition Month. One aspect of the address that will catch dog lovers’ eyes is his request to the people of India to opt for Indian breeds while selecting pet dogs.

PM Modi talked about Sophie and Vida, two Indian Army canine officers who are IED/mine sniffing experts. They got awarded with Chief of Army Staff ‘Commendation Cards’ for their exemplary services to the nation. He said that many K9 unit officers had sacrificed their lives while serving the nation, just like their human counterparts. He talked about the last rites of Maharashtra Beed Police team’s canine colleague Rocky, who helped solve more than 350 cases.

Remembering those who have played a key role in protecting us… #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/A5fapVCdBS — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 30, 2020

PM Modi said, ”Dogs play an essential role in Disaster Management and Rescue Missions. National Disaster Response Force trains dozens of such dogs for the rescue operations. These dogs help during earthquakes, building collapse, and other situations where they help find people under the debris.” He said that many Indian breeds are capable of such operations and security purposes. Indian breeds such as Mudhol Hound, Himachali Hound, Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai and Kombai are among the best breeds found in India.

As these breeds are habitual to the Indian weather and habitat, the owner of such dogs have to spend much less on their upbringing. The Indian security forces are including Indian breeds in the K9 units. Army, CISF and NSG have trained Mudhol Hound for their respective dog squads. CRPF has included Kombai dogs in their units.

PM Modi said in his Mann Ki Baat address that the Indian Council of Agriculture Research is researching Indian dog breeds. The research aims to improve Indian breeds and make them more capable. He urged people to search about Indian breeds more and next time they want to get a pet dog, they should opt for an Indian breed. He said, under Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission, we should not leave any stone unturned.

