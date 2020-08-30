Sunday, August 30, 2020
News Reports
Updated:

Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi urges people to choose Indian breeds while selecting pet dogs in his Mann Ki Baat address

The Indian security forces are including Indian breeds in the K9 units. Army, CISF and NSG have trained Mudhol Hound for their respective dog squads. CRPF has included Kombai dogs in their units

PM Modi urges people to adopt Indian dog breeds. (Screengrab from 30 Aug Mann Ki baat - PMO Youtube Channel)
In his 68th address to the nation in Mann Ki Baat, PM Narendra Modi talked on several issues, but it mostly revolved around Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan and September being observed as Nutrition Month. One aspect of the address that will catch dog lovers’ eyes is his request to the people of India to opt for Indian breeds while selecting pet dogs.

PM Modi talked about Sophie and Vida, two Indian Army canine officers who are IED/mine sniffing experts. They got awarded with Chief of Army Staff ‘Commendation Cards’ for their exemplary services to the nation. He said that many K9 unit officers had sacrificed their lives while serving the nation, just like their human counterparts. He talked about the last rites of Maharashtra Beed Police team’s canine colleague Rocky, who helped solve more than 350 cases.

PM Modi said, ”Dogs play an essential role in Disaster Management and Rescue Missions. National Disaster Response Force trains dozens of such dogs for the rescue operations. These dogs help during earthquakes, building collapse, and other situations where they help find people under the debris.” He said that many Indian breeds are capable of such operations and security purposes. Indian breeds such as Mudhol Hound, Himachali Hound, Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai and Kombai are among the best breeds found in India.

As these breeds are habitual to the Indian weather and habitat, the owner of such dogs have to spend much less on their upbringing. The Indian security forces are including Indian breeds in the K9 units. Army, CISF and NSG have trained Mudhol Hound for their respective dog squads. CRPF has included Kombai dogs in their units.

PM Modi said in his Mann Ki Baat address that the Indian Council of Agriculture Research is researching Indian dog breeds. The research aims to improve Indian breeds and make them more capable. He urged people to search about Indian breeds more and next time they want to get a pet dog, they should opt for an Indian breed. He said, under Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission, we should not leave any stone unturned.

Other important pointers of 30th August Mann Ki Baat program

  • PM Modi talked about the Indian toy-making industry. He said that Indian startups and toy companies should work on improving the toy industry. He said that the global toy market is of more than seven lakh crores and India has a very small share in this market. We have to work on improving our rank as a toy manufacturing nation.
  • He urged people to download and use Indian mobile apps. He mentioned several Indian apps in his address, including Koo, Chingari and Kutkuki Kids, among several others. The Indian government had announced a national innovative app challenge in which more than 7000 entries were received. The Indian government awarded several apps. He expressed his delight that two-third of the apps came from TIER 2 and TIER 3 cities. PM Modi urged people to come up with new ideas in the gaming industry as well.
  • PM Modi said that September would be celebrated as a nutrition month. The government is planning to make a nutrition bank that will inform about the local agriculture products’ nutrition value. He said that the government is planning to have a nutrition monitor in every class, just like class monitors, and students may soon get a nutrition card just like the report card.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

