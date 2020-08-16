A few days back, Sudeeksha Bhati, a topper from Bulandshahr who was studying in the US, died in a road accident. At first, some reports suggested that it was a case of eve-teasing and the opposition leaders tried to earn political brownie points. Still, they failed as the Police issued a statement that though there are no indications of eve-teasing, they will investigate the case from every angle. On 16th August, Bulandshahr Police made a statement that they have arrested two accused Deepak Solanki and Raju who were riding the Royal Enfield Bullet that caused the accident.

Raj Shekhar from Times of India posted how the investigation led to the two arrests. As per the Police report, on 10th August 2020, Sudeeksha left the house with her cousin at 8 AM to meet her maternal uncle. At around 9:30 AM, a black Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle pressed brakes in front of them after a tempo stopped suddenly in front of the motorcycle.

According to a video statement by Bulandshahr Police, they acquired records of 10,719 bikes from RTO. After investigating the bike owners living in Aurangabad, Khanpur, Jahangirbad, Narsauna, and other nearby locations, Police realized that none of them was at the accident scene during 11th August morning. Then police collected CCTV footage from 12 cameras installed between the accident location and Sikandrabad Toll Plaza. Out of 12 cameras, Police noted locations of the bikes in eight cameras. The footage showed that the Bullet remained ahead of Sudeeksha’s two-wheeler the whole time.

In the report, police have mentioned complete location information of both bikes between 8:17 AM to 8:45 AM. The investigation suggested that the bikes were driven at around 80 KMPH as they covered approximately 10.5 KM distance in just nine minutes. At 8:17 AM, the time difference between the two bikes to pass the same CCTV camera was around eight minutes. At the time of the accident, it was reduced to 20 seconds. At around 8:40 AM the Bullet and Sudeeksha’s bike were close to each other.

After talking to the eyewitness Hemant Sharma, who called the Police to inform about the accident, they found out that the Bullet had to stop because of a tempo in front of it stopped suddenly. The tempo stopped because of a pushcart that was in front of it. The police searched for the pushcart owner to learn more about the incident and found out that Kamal Singh, the owner of the pushcart, was going to sell grains in the market with his wife. When he heard the noise behind him, he turned and noticed the accident but did not stop for there. He also saw a green tempo.

Based on all the information, Police formed ten teams and talked to around 1000 people to identify the accused. When they arrested the accused Chaudhary Deepak Solanki and Raju, they noticed that he had changed the colour of the bullet and replaced its parts too so that it gets hard to recognize it. When Police arrested them, they were wearing the same clothes that they wore on the day of the accident.

Police did not find any evidence of eve-teasing.