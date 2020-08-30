A supporter of US President Donald Trump was murdered in Portland, USA during a night of violent clashes following months of rioting by Antifa goons. Following the murder, the far-left rioters celebrated the death of the Trump supporter, branding him a fascist. The murder occurred after the Mayor of Portland, who happens to be a Democrat, Ted Wheeler, rejected federal law enforcement in the city.

Far-Left Celebrate The murder of Trump Supporter In Portland pic.twitter.com/cB14WejdJZ — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) August 30, 2020

In his statement rejecting the offer made by US President Donald Trump, Ted Wheeler claimed, “We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery.” He also claimed that there was no place for rioting and looting in the city, However, for weeks on end, he has been utterly unable to put an end to the endless spree of violence in the city.

Today, I sent this letter via email to @realDonaldTrump declining his recurring offer to aid Portland by sending federal enforcement to the city. https://t.co/W85EDfriyk pic.twitter.com/CC1IWTp5k8 — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) August 28, 2020

Portland Police said in a statement, “Homicide detectives are aware of videos circulating on social media that show the shooting. It is important for detectives get a full and accurate picture of what happened before, during, and after the shooting. If anyone was a witness, has video, or has information about the homicide, they’re asked to contact the primary detectives.”

Police Chief Chuck Lovell stated, “It is still early in this investigation, and I ask everyone to give the detectives time to do their important work before drawing conclusions about what took place.” “If anyone can provide information about this case, I ask them to please reach out to our detectives. This violence is completely unacceptable and we are working diligently to find and apprehend the individual or individuals responsible,” he added.