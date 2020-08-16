On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the state-owned Doordarshan uploaded live band performances of the men and women in uniform on their social media accounts including YouTube. Prasar Bharati CEO Shashi S Vempati was disappointed to learn that DD National’s channel on YouTube received a copyright strike for uploading the said video in which the bands played patriotic songs.

In his tweet, Vempati wrote, ” Disappointed to see that live musical band performances by the Armed Forces produced by Doordarshan have been copyright claimed by commercial musical entities on the @/ddnational YouTube channel”.

He added that it is ethically and morally wrong on the music companies’ side to raise a claim on the patriotic songs played by the Tri-services bands. “As an example what is the basis for SareGaMa to claim copyright on “Saare Jahan Se Accha” performance by the Tri-services band?” he said.

Vempati requested both music entities and Google India to look into the matter.

You can watch the performance here: