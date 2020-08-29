Mahesh Bhatt has become senile and it shows in every frame: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 becomes the worst-rated movie on IMDB with 1.1 rating

Hours after the release of Alia Bhatt starrer movie Sadak 2 on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney+ Hotstar, an overwhelming number of users took to IMDB (Internet Movie Database) to down-rate the movie, granting it with the rare feat of being the lowest-rated movie on the platform. This is weeks after the movie’s trailer had received severely critical reviews and a distinction of becoming the second-most disliked video in the world.

The overall IMDb score of the Sadak 2 movie is 1.1, with 11,586 users having registered their ratings. Most of the reviewers have provided the movie with the minimum allowed rating of 1 star, out of the available 10, and panned the movie as “Absolute Trash”, “Intolerable”, “Pathetic film” and “Waste of Time”.

Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead roles and is a sequel to the 1991 movie Sadak. The movie marks the directorial comeback of Mahesh Bhatt, who took to direction almost after 2 decades. However, despite such a hefty star-cast, the film failed miserably to dazzle the viewers, leaving them with a sense of anguish, that was evident in the barrage of disparaging reviews it accumulated.

Rating break-up of Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 on IMDB

IMDB users post scathing reviews of Sadak 2

One of the IMDB users claimed he had retched up many times while watching the movie. The user added that the movie was so atrocious that he had to left in the middle.

IMDB comment

Another IMDB user, who managed to sail through the entire movie, called the movie a “pathetic film with pathetic performances”. The user also railed against the movie for spoiling the enduring legacy of the first movie in the series, Sadak. The user added that even the impressive star-cast of the movie could not help the movie from tanking.

IMDB comment

One IMDB user claimed that pathetic was the right word to describe the movie. He said that while he was curious to see the movie, he could not tolerate the movie beyond 20 minutes.

IMDB comment

An IMDB user, who had rated the movie with 1 star(the lowest rating possible), was quite acerbic in criticising the movie. He called the movie “Absolute trash” and alleged that the movie is a reflection of Mahesh Bhatt’s growing senility. He advised others against wasting their time watching this movie.

IMDB comment

While many have swiftly proceeded to term the criticism that the movie is receiving on independent platforms such as IMDB as a fallout of the raging nepotism debate in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged suicide case, even media organisations such as Indian Express have critiqued the film starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor as “A terrible movie”.

Media houses too slam Sadak 2 with low ratings

“Maybe someday Mahesh Bhatt will make something watchable with Alia Bhatt, one of the most exciting actors of this generation. Sadly, Sadak 2 is not that film,” the review of the movie published by Indian Express read. The movie could rack up just 1 star out of 5 from the Indian Express Desk.

Another media house, Times of India, which is long-accused of handing out generous reviews to Bollywood movies, could not bring itself to grant gushing review about the movie. The newspaper gave just 2 out 5 stars to the Mahesh Bhatt-directed movie Sadak 2.

Times of India review of Sadak 2 movie

It is also pertinent to note that Mahesh Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and several other top Bollywood stars have been at the receiving end of public fury after the unfortunate demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June 2020. In the wake of his death, a groundswell of opposition had developed against the Bollywood bigwigs, accusing them of abetting his suicide by perpetuating the culture of nepotism and professional harassment of ‘outsiders’ in the industry.

A large number of people on social media, aided by the reports of Sushant Singh Rajput being rejected by a number of well-known production houses, firmed up the popular belief that the actor was shunted on account of being an outsider. As a consequence, trailers and movies from established production houses, who appear to advance nepotistic star kids and demote fresh talented folks, have borne the brunt of public wrath.