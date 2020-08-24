Monday, August 24, 2020

The drama continues as Congress leader writes a letter in blood to Sonia Gandhi: Read what he wants

OpIndia Staff -
Sandeep Tanwar, an Ex Congress candidate from Delhi Cantt., wrote a letter in blood, asking Sonia Gandhi to reinstate Rahul Gandhi as party president.
Sonia Gandhi to continue to be Congress president, CWC concludes after seven hour marathon session. Here is how it unfolded

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leadership (read the Gandhis) have again started the resignation drama where their loyalists are urging them to stay on.
In 2018, at the height of #MeToo movement in India, many women had accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’

OpIndia Staff -
Did You Know: Women accused William Dalrymple of making them feel uncomfortable by ‘creepy behaviour’
Congress trolls fume over communication fiasco, call NDTV ‘Godi media’: Read why

Anurag -
Angered at the 'colluding with BJP' claim, Congress supporters vent anger at NDTV, call it 'Godi media'.
Delusional and wrong every single time: Meet William Dalrymple, Leftist ‘historian’ who promotes ‘Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb’ with missionary zeal

K Bhattacharjee -
William Dalrymple is being credited for convincing Bloomsbury India to withdraw the book on the Delhi Riots.
Son of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam asks not to believe media reports on singer’s coronavirus status

Producer SP Charan has taken to social media to refute media reports claiming that his father, SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has been hospitalized for over two weeks now, has tested negative for Covid-19.

Various media houses shared a statement in SP Charan’s name, claiming that he has informed in a statement regarding his father’s health update on Monday that the legendary singer has tested negative. However, taking to social media, Charan has rebutted these claims and requested fans not to believe rumours on his father’s Covid-19 status.

“I usually post Appa’s health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning,” said the singing maestro’s son, adding that he usually disseminates the updates through the media.

“Regardless of whether it is COVID negative or positive, the (health) status is still the same,” he added. The producer informed that the singer continues to be on life support, but his vital parameters are stabilizing. He added that he will update on SPB’s health on Monday evening after he has a discussion with the doctors and the medical team from the hospital. “Please refrain from rumour-mongering”, Charan requested.

In early August, SP Balasubrahmanyam shared a video on social media to inform his fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. On August 14, his health deteriorated and he had to be shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and put on a ventilator. 

PM Modi announces 500-bed Covid-19 makeshift hospitals at Patna and Muzaffarpur under PM CARES Fund Trust

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that PM CARES Trust Fund has decided to allocate funds to establish 500-bed makeshift hospitals for treating Covid-19 patients in Patna and Muzaffarpur.
Coronavirus: Delhi Metro ready with COVID-19 protocols as Delhi govt urges central govt resume operations

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi Metro services have been shut down since March 22 when nation observed Janta Curfew as the pandemic broke out in India.
Author and former IAS officer Sanjay Dixit terminates contract with Bloomsbury, Garuda Prakashan to publish due to be released book

OpIndia Staff -
Retired bureaucrat Sanjay Dixit has announced that he has terminated his contract with Bloomsbury for the publication of his book
Kanpur Police takes cognisance of Kanpur triple talaq case, says will record victim’s statement for further investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The Kanpur police on Sunday said that they will record the statement of the victim, who had earlier had accused the police officer of advising her to follow Sharia law and accept the triple talaq given to her by the husband.
