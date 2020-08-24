Producer SP Charan has taken to social media to refute media reports claiming that his father, SP Balasubrahmanyam, who has been hospitalized for over two weeks now, has tested negative for Covid-19.

Various media houses shared a statement in SP Charan’s name, claiming that he has informed in a statement regarding his father’s health update on Monday that the legendary singer has tested negative. However, taking to social media, Charan has rebutted these claims and requested fans not to believe rumours on his father’s Covid-19 status.

“I usually post Appa’s health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning,” said the singing maestro’s son, adding that he usually disseminates the updates through the media.

“Regardless of whether it is COVID negative or positive, the (health) status is still the same,” he added. The producer informed that the singer continues to be on life support, but his vital parameters are stabilizing. He added that he will update on SPB’s health on Monday evening after he has a discussion with the doctors and the medical team from the hospital. “Please refrain from rumour-mongering”, Charan requested.

In early August, SP Balasubrahmanyam shared a video on social media to inform his fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19. On August 14, his health deteriorated and he had to be shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and put on a ventilator.