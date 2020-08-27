Thursday, August 27, 2020
Home News Reports Controversy erupts after Sudarshan News publishes a snippet of its upcoming report on Muslims...
MediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Controversy erupts after Sudarshan News publishes a snippet of its upcoming report on Muslims clearing UPSC exams: All you need to know

Left-liberals media houses have published innumerable stories on alleged Brahmin and upper dominance in judiciary, bureaucracy etc. Such media houses even segregate soldiers based on caste, but now have problem if someone studies number of Muslims in civil and police services.

OpIndia Staff
2

Hindi news channel Sudarshan News has triggered outrage after it aired a promo for a program to be broadcast on 28 August. Multiple police associations have criticised the channel and demanded action against it, while several cases have been filed by activists against the channel and its editor at various places.

Sudarshan News chief editor Suresh Chavhanke had posted a video of the program to be aired on 28th August, where he had informed that the channel is analysing that they claim is the sudden increase in the number of Muslims selected in various posts in administrative and police services in the country, along with an increase in marks obtained by Muslim candidates in compared with others.

He had announced that it will be the channel’s big campaign against the ‘bureaucracy jihad’ and ‘UPSC Jihad’. ‘imagine jihadis from Jamia becoming your district commissioner and secretaries in every ministry’ he warned in the dramatic video.

After the controversial video was posted, it attacked criticism from various sides, notably from left-liberals and Islamists. It was alleged that Suresh Chavhanke is spreading hate against Muslims, and leftist portals started publishing articles criticising him and his channel.

- Advertisement -

Soon, Muslim activists started filing case against the editor and the channel at various places across the country. Congress ideologist Tehseen Poonawalla wrote to Delhi police demanding action against the channel saying that the program is blatantly communal and it will incite hatred and violence against Muslim citizens.

Another person adcvocate Saif Alam informed that he has filed a complaint against Suresh Chavhanke with the Mumbai police.

The matter escalated further after that, and the IPS association posted a tweet from its official Twitter handle condemning the report by Sudarshan News. “We condemn the communal and irresponsible piece of journalism”, they tweeted based on the short clip about the upcoming news report.

The Indian Police foundation also posted a similar tweet. “The hate story carried on a Noida TV channel against minority candidates joining IAS /IPS is dangerous bigotry”. They said that the story has been carried on a Noida TV channel, but the fact is that the report is yet to be aired, and all the outrage is on promo of the program.

They also asked the News Broadcasting Standards Authority, UP Police and concerned government authorities to take strict action in the matter.

The otherwise ‘free speech champions’ demanded that police should take action against the channel.

Islamist also tried to trend the hashtag #SuspendSureshChavhanke, demanding that Twitter suspend the Twitter handle of Suresh Chavhanke.

Following the massive outrage from liberals and Islamists, Suresh Chavhanke responded to the same, saying that the program is about “Sudden spike in no of people of certain category selected in UPSC Civils in the last few years”. Responding the tweet by IPS Association, he saying that unfortunately the organisation is twisting without knowing the issue. He also invited the organisation to their program for participating in the discussion.

Reacting to the tweet by Indian Police foundation, he clarified that the program is not about current IAS and IPS officials, but they are examining the selection process. He invited them also to participate in the program.

Suresh Chavhanke also claimed that terror leader Zakir Naik is also involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Although the program is yet to be aired and its exact nature is not known, many people pointed out that what the program is pointing out is already done regularly by liberals and leftists media houses who are attacking the channel now. Sudarshan News is alleged of hatred against Muslims for talking about increased number of Muslim candidates in UPSC exams, but such analysis is regularly peddled by leftists, when they do caste-based analyses.

Left-liberals media houses have published innumerable stories on alleged Brahmin and upper dominance in judiciary, bureaucracy etc. Such media houses even segregate soldiers based on caste, but now have problem if someone studies number of Muslims in civil and police services.

A study done by Yugaparivartan portal three years ago confirms the conclusion of Sudarshan News. The study based on UPSC exam result in 2017 had shown that Muslims on average get 13 marks more at the interview stage as compared to other communities. The analysis had shown that when Muslim and non-Muslim candidates obtained equal marks in the written exam, the Muslim candidates got more marks at the interview stage. The portal had claimed that the study revealed bias at interview stage in favour of Muslims as compared to other communities.

Similarly, 18 students trained by Zakat Foundation had cleared the UPSC exams last year, causing worry about growing influence of Islamists on the Indian babudom. Zakat Foundation is an NGO founded on ‘Islamic principles’ carrying out various activities, which includes ‘coaching’ for civil services, specially aimed at helping Muslim students. Former IAS officer who took the plunge and floated his own political party, Shah Faesal, is one of the most popular alumni of Zakat Foundation. Faesal, who had topped the civil service examination in 2010 had called India ‘Rapistan’.

Once the program is broadcast on 28 August by Sudarshan News, it is expected that some of the doubt about the program will be cleared.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Big ‘Liberal’ is watching you: The chilling part about the Delhi riots book ‘ban’

Abhishek Banerjee -
By now, everyone knows what happened with the book Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story. The book was about to be published … and then it wasn’t.
Read more
Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia

AIMIM wants NEET/JEE postponed because of COVID, but threatens to offer Namaz on roads if mosques are not opened

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel says the government should open all mosques on September 2 for mass Namaz failing which Muslims will gather on the roads to offer Namaz.

‘Islam is not a religion of Peace’ – Author Robert Spencer talks to OpIndia about the global menace of Jihad

Interviews OpIndia Staff -
Jihad Watch founder Robert Spencer says that Islam believes peace is possible only if non-believers submit to Muslims

The NEET-JEE conundrum: What the students say, the poor communication by the Govt and what it can do to fix it

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
A dedicated campaign has been launched to demand the further postponement of the NEET and JEE exams.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Horrifying visuals of a woman crushing and killing a puppy under her feet go viral, netizens demand action

OpIndia Staff -
Lucknow resident Pooja Dhillon is accompanied by a man who seems to be giving her suggestions on how to torture and kill the puppy.
Read more
Opinions

JEE and NEET debate: Greta Thunberg getting involved suggests there is big money behind destabilizing India

Abhishek Banerjee -
Why is a big brand like Greta Thunberg picking up the matter of NEET & JEE exam dates in India? How does it impact their bottomline?
Read more
News Reports

‘4 drops in tea, give it 30-40 mins to kick in’: Drug usage, dealing link emerges from Rhea Chakraborty’s deleted chats, say reports

OpIndia Staff -
A series of deleted WhatsApp messages which were allegedly sent from Rhea Chakraborty's mobile phone revealed usage and dealing of hard drugs.
Read more
Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Journalist urges people to use Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand arrest over image of Teej Vrat book kept in toilet

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist with Bolta Hindustan shares image of using Hindu religious book as toilet paper, netizens demand her arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty lies about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘claustrophobia’ in her interview to Rajdeep Sardesai: Here are her claims that don’t add up

OpIndia Staff -
Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput took Modafinil to treat claustrophobia, which is a stimulant not linked to any phobia
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Controversy erupts after Sudarshan News publishes a snippet of its upcoming report on Muslims clearing UPSC exams: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Sudarshan News claims that there has been a sudden rise in number of Muslim candidates clearing UPSC exams, and marks obtained by them
Read more
Media

Twitter in trouble with Child Rights Commission after its response in case of AltNews co-founder doxxing a child was found unsatisfactory: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Child Rights Commission had initiated action against the 'fact-checking' website AltNews co-founder
Read more
News Reports

People who hold ‘appointment cards’ are opposing us, CWC should have ‘elected’ members: Ghulam Nabi Azad

OpIndia Staff -
"Anyone who has a genuine interest in the internal working dynamics of Congress would welcome our proposal to have every state & district president as being elected. The entire Congress Working Committee should be elected", said Azad.
Read more
News Reports

Rhea Chakraborty had stolen Sushant’s debit card and obtained its PIN from late actor’s house manager: WhatsApp conversations reveal

OpIndia Staff -
Sushant Singh's father had also alleged that Rhea Chakraborty had taken away money and valuables from the late actor, which ED is probing.
Read more
Opinions

Big ‘Liberal’ is watching you: The chilling part about the Delhi riots book ‘ban’

Abhishek Banerjee -
By now, everyone knows what happened with the book Delhi Riots 2020: The Untold Story. The book was about to be published … and then it wasn’t.
Read more
Media

Trouble in paradise: Barkha Dutt targets Rajdeep Sardesai after his interview of Rhea Chakraborty, calls him ‘schizophrenic’

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst the controversy over the alleged involvement of Rhea Chakraborty in the death of the 34-year-old actor Sushant Singh Rajput, she was interviewed by Rajdeep Sardesai.
Read more
News Reports

Man from Jammu and Kashmir arrested by CRPF near Parliament building in Delhi due to suspicious movements

OpIndia Staff -
Jammu and Kashmir man nabbed by CRPF in Delhi over suspicious nehavious, two IDs and paper with coded information recovered
Read more
News Reports

Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers meeting turns out to be a flop show, local leaders missing

OpIndia Staff -
Congress workers conference wrapped up in 10 minutes due to absence of leaders and lack of attendees, say reports.
Read more
News Reports

Bengaluru Riots: 21 minors arrested by police in connection with stone-pelting and burning down two police stations

OpIndia Staff -
These minors are accused of unleashing violence along with the Muslim mobs at DJ Halli and KG Halli in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

SC refuses to grant permission for Muharram procession across the country, says case different from Puri Rath Yatra

OpIndia Staff -
When the petitioner asked if permission to hold the Muharram procession in only Lucknow can be granted, as a large percentage of the Shia community resided there, CJI asked the petitioner to move Allahabad HC.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

242,261FansLike
439,376FollowersFollow
312,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com