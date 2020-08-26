As the Sushant Singh death case gets extensive media coverage and constant updates, in a latest development, it has been reported that the Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, may have had been links with narcotics dealings and usage.

According to Times Now report, a new drug angle has emerged in the case of the 34-year-old actor’s suspicious death after the Enforcement Directorate accessed WhatsApp chats of the actress, which alleged “usage and dealing” of drugs.

A series of WhatsApp messages which was allegedly sent from Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone revealed Rhea’s occasional use of drugs like MDMA, marijuana, etc, claimed the report. The chats were deleted and have been retrieved for the investigation, as per reports.

#Exclusive on @thenewshour | WhatsApp chats expose drug ‘conspiracy.’

‘Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it.’ ‘Give it 30-40 mins, it will kick in.’



8 WhatsApp chats accessed by TIMES NOW.



Vivek Narayan with details on @thenewshour with Navika Kumar. | #RheaDrugsChat pic.twitter.com/fh66U19qxO — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 25, 2020

In one of the conversations, reported by Zee News, Rhea had allegedly spoken to a drug dealer named Gaurav, saying “Incase we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once” and goes on to ask “You have MD?”

The conversations have been reportedly retrieved from deleted WhatsApp messages of Rhea.

Similarly, in another conversation, a contact named Miranda in Rhea’s phone informs the actress “Hi Rhea, the stuff is almost over.” Miranda then asks Rhea “Should we take it from Showik’s (Rhea’s brother) friend? But he has just hash & bud.”

The next conversation between Rhea and her friend Jaya Shah, released by Times Now, has some interesting details. Talking to Rhea on November 25, 2019, Jaya advises, “Use 4 drops in tea or water and let him sip it… Give it 30-40 minutes to kick in”. Thank you so much,” Rhea texts Jaya Saha, as Jaya replies to Rhea saying “No problem bro, hope it helps”.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister calls for immediate action

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh, reacting to the drug angle to the case, demanded immediate action from the CBI. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat”.

This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat https://t.co/QKSRWdsyrX — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 25, 2020

Following the disclosure, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) may also likely initiate investigations in the case after the emergence of the ‘drug conspiracy’ in the death case.

Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyers have dismissed the reports saying, “Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test”.