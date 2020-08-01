Saturday, August 1, 2020
Bihar Police fails to receive Sushant Singh Rajput postmortem report from Cooper Hospital, Rhea Chakraborty goes underground: Reports

It is further being reported that Bihar Police intends to submit crucial evidence against Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, in the Court and secure an arrest warrant against her.

OpIndia Staff

Sushant Sinmgh Rajput postmortem report could not be accessed by Bihar Police
Image Credit: DNA India
Bihar Police failed to secure the postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput even after visiting the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai, ANI has reported. The Bihar Police got involved in the matter after the deceased actor’s father filed a police complaint in the state on tha basis of which an FIR was registered.

It is further being reported that Bihar Police intends to submit crucial evidence against Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of Sushant Singh Rajput, in the Court and secure an arrest warrant against her. It is also reported that in order to avoid interrogation and arrest, Rhea Chakraborty is constantly changing her whereabouts. It is reported that Rhea Chakraborty and her family have gone underground as of now.

As per Jagran, the Bihar Police has acquired crucial evidence in connection with the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput. The bank documents acquired by the Police is being considered important in the matter. After enough evidence has been collected and an arrest warrant has been secured, Bihar Police wishes to visit Mumbai in order to secure the arrest of the actress.

Furthermore, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister of State Sambhuraj Desai has said that the Bihar Police will have to seek permission from Mumbai Police in order to investigate the matter in Maharashtra. He also emphasized that there was no need to transfer the case to the CBI as the Mumbai Police is fully equipped to deal with the matter.

FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others

The last few days have seen major developments in the probe of the alleged suicide of Sushant Singh Rajput after his father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others, under the charges of Abetment of Suicide (IPC Section 306), Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property (IPC Section 420), Punishment for wrongful restraint (IPC Section 341), Punishment for wrongful confinement (IPC Section 342), Theft in dwelling house (IPC Section 380) and Punishment for criminal breach of trust (IPC Section 406).

Politician’s son attended Sushant Singh Rajput’s party

A report by Times Now claimed that an eminent personality was possibly present at the party, a night before Sushant Singh’s demise, alleging that the Mumbai Police report can be compromised.

According to TimesNow, a politician’s son was present at the late actor’s apartment at the party. As per Times Now report, there was a heated argument between the person and Sushant Singh Rajput post which the late actor left the place. Curiously, the CCTV has been dysfunctional since then. Sources claim the police officials are trying to conceal the identity of this person.

